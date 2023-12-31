Boodicca
EXPOSING ROMAN EMPIRE 2.0
Did Rome ever fall? Not really! It is out of sight but not out of power!
10 hrs ago
•
Frances Leader
35
KNOW YOUR ENEMY!
Dylan Monroe of Deep State Mapping Project shows us the hierarchy pyramid which amounts to a diagram of the many illusions clung to by fools who do not…
Feb 7
•
Frances Leader
35
WE ARE ABUNDANT!
❤🧡💛💚💙💜💜💙💚💛🧡❤️
Feb 3
•
Frances Leader
33
VITAL ORGAN DETOX
Simple and very cheap, using only natural readily available ingredients
Feb 2
•
Frances Leader
68
January 2024
WHAT DO DRUIDS BELIEVE?
Druidism is free of dogma and fixed beliefs or practices. It offers a way of being that avoids intolerance and sectarianism.
Jan 28
•
Frances Leader
18
OMNIA
Pagan Folk Lore
Jan 19
•
Frances Leader
34
Boudica's Revenge
If Queen Boudica of the Iceni were alive now, what would she do?
Jan 10
•
Frances Leader
37
December 2023
OUR MENTAL HEALTH PANDEMIC
How to use your time and energy more wisely
Dec 31, 2023
•
Frances Leader
33
WHO ARE YOU?
We can be so much happier than we are right now, and it truly is utterly simple.
Dec 29, 2023
•
Frances Leader
32
WINTER SOLSTICE HAS PASSED - BRING ON THE LIGHT!
21st December is the longest night of the year - read about the Druid way to celebrate!
Dec 22, 2023
•
Frances Leader
40
November 2023
WHAT IS BLACK MAGIC?
Do you see it around you now?
Nov 2, 2023
•
Frances Leader
58
October 2023
THE CELTS
What do we know? What is surmised?
Oct 2, 2023
•
Frances Leader
23
