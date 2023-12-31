Boodicca

Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
New
Top
Discussion
EXPOSING ROMAN EMPIRE 2.0
Did Rome ever fall? Not really! It is out of sight but not out of power!
  
Frances Leader
30
KNOW YOUR ENEMY!
Dylan Monroe of Deep State Mapping Project shows us the hierarchy pyramid which amounts to a diagram of the many illusions clung to by fools who do not…
  
Frances Leader
12
WE ARE ABUNDANT!
❤🧡💛💚💙💜💜💙💚💛🧡❤️
  
Frances Leader
11
VITAL ORGAN DETOX
Simple and very cheap, using only natural readily available ingredients
  
Frances Leader
28

January 2024

WHAT DO DRUIDS BELIEVE?
Druidism is free of dogma and fixed beliefs or practices. It offers a way of being that avoids intolerance and sectarianism.
  
Frances Leader
9
OMNIA
Pagan Folk Lore
  
Frances Leader
45
Boudica's Revenge
If Queen Boudica of the Iceni were alive now, what would she do?
  
Frances Leader
63

December 2023

OUR MENTAL HEALTH PANDEMIC
How to use your time and energy more wisely
  
Frances Leader
32
WHO ARE YOU?
We can be so much happier than we are right now, and it truly is utterly simple.
  
Frances Leader
8
WINTER SOLSTICE HAS PASSED - BRING ON THE LIGHT!
21st December is the longest night of the year - read about the Druid way to celebrate!
  
Frances Leader
22

November 2023

WHAT IS BLACK MAGIC?
Do you see it around you now?
  
Frances Leader
75

October 2023

THE CELTS
What do we know? What is surmised?
  
Frances Leader
3
© 2024 Frances Leader
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing