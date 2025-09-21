Temperatures began to soar as June of 2004 came to an end. Parking the van in shady spots was vital so I moved from our favourite reservoir at Navalcan up to the village of Madrigal de la Vera alongside the beautiful Garganta Alardos.

On the outskirts of the village there are a number of bars, restaurants and holiday camp sites clustered together near to the Roman Bridge. Slowly I drove past them and found a huge tree lined car park attached to the final bar in the string. Even though the full summer season had not yet begun, this bar was busy and seemed popular with local people. When I got to know the owner, I understood why. Louisa was the only member of staff at that point and she whizzed from her chicken coup to her kitchen and to serve at the open air bar. Somehow she found moments for all her customers and held lively conversations, sometimes shouting from behind the scenes. She was a powerhouse with rolled up sleeves and an easy smile.

I asked her for permission to park for a while, explaining that I was looking for a property to buy. She perked up with interest. She asked me what my name was and I said, “Fran”. She pulled an ugly face and said that this could not possibly be right! I asked why and she explained that Fran and Frances means French MAN in Spain! She immediately decided that I should be called Francesca. And so it was decreed. The unspoken but universally acknowledged Queen of Madrigal introduced me to everybody as Francesca, firmly pronounced Francheska.

In a polite, very informal exchange of energy for living in her car park I cleared tables, ferried dishes from the bar to the customers on the wide and shaded patio, and ate all my meals with Louisa. Her food was simple but great quality. We became very good friends remarkably quickly. Louisa was in her early 30s and had two businesses locally. The bar was open from Easter until October but she also owned a small ‘finca’ on the road to El Raso. A finca is a small farm where she grew vegetables, fruit and kept honey bees. Her husband worked in construction and behind the bar at weekends. Her extended family was vast and had lived in the area for time immemorable. She had a strong physique, glossy black hair, bright blue eyes and creamy pale skin. I remarked that she looked similar to Welsh or Irish women of Celtic extraction and she laughed. “Claro que si!” she said as if I was stating the absolute obvious.

I later came to understand that I was standing on land that had once been a Celtic city. In fact the entire south face of Almanzor was full of similar looking people with a strong pride in their heritage and culture, the history of which absolutely fascinated me.

I was sitting on a fold up chair, hand-sewing outside my van, one morning when a large group of young school children formed a circle nearby and their teacher began to tell the story of how Almanzor was formed from an ancient volcano. All the children gazed up at the snow topped mountains trying to visualise them exploding with red hot lava and ash.

I was transfixed. The teacher went on to explain that fifty thousand years ago a vast frozen and very slow moving glacier had scraped over the eastern side of Great Britain, tearing glittering white granite rocks and black soil from its surface and bowling them along, grinding them down to smooth boulders embedded in black fertile land which could be seen all around us in the gorge. The massive glacier had wrapped itself around the huge volcano and slowly melted, depositing its load of soil and boulders in heaps to become the foothills we call La Vera.

I was astonished! I realised in that moment that I was searching for a home on land that had once been part of East Anglia….. where I had lived on the north Essex coast! No wonder East Anglia is so flat and a mere few feet above sea level!

The children picked up small perfectly round dusty granite stones and washed them in the river to reveal their gleaming white and glittering quality. They made a small pile of them to mark their visit to the banks of the Alardos and I thanked the teacher for her wonderful and fascinating lesson.

She told me that, here in Madrigal, one of Spain’s foremost archaeologists had made his home since retiring from working at a Paris museum. She recommended that I should get in touch with this man and his wife because they were forming an Ecological Society to educate local people about their heritage. Madrigal had less than 2,000 residents at that time so it would not be hard to find him, everyone knew him apparently.

It transpired that everyone knew everyone in Madrigal de la Vera! Very quickly I was hailed in the shops and streets by my new name and everyone I met was very interested in why I had left England and why I wanted to live in their little village. They could not have been more welcoming if they had tried. They told me that the population was shrinking as young people tended to move away to the cities for university and ultimately for work. Everyone had a suggestion about where I might find my future off-grid home. The gossip mill went into full action.

Most of the younger village children crowded around Rasta and Ben whenever we went into the village for our shopping. The children liked to call me Pocohontas because they had seen the film and thought I was just like her with my very long hair and animal friends. Their parents said this was disrespectful (Pocohontas means ‘little shame’ in Spanish!) and they were asked to use my new name, Francesca, which the children did a little reluctantly. In secret, I answered to Pocohontas anyway, if they used it!

Eventually the word went around and soon enough some interesting news got to Fernando, the inmobiliario. He was asked if I might like to buy a particularly remote finca right on the river bank. It had not been placed on the market until the family who owned it heard about my search. They were very particular about who they would sell it to and I had passed their exacting ‘sniff test’ during conversations with the grandmothers, while queuing at the local butcher’s shop!

I had been very thoroughly quizzed. They had been particularly interested in how I had acquired the money to buy land. They told me that village women in my age group had been denied a good education and independence from men during the Franco years which did not end until 1975. Some of them did not even read or write, so my story of having a career and owning my own homes since I was 20 years of age came as a big surprise to them. They were very flattering about my ability to communicate in Spanish too.

Fernando picked me up with his small car from Louise’s bar as soon as he received the keys. We drove up a virtually hidden, rough single track lane very slowly. It was rocky and uneven with potholes and outcroppings of granite boulders. We passed pockets of natural woodland and wide spaces full of tall yellow waving grasses. It was wild country broken up with occasional ancient stone dykes that suggested it had once been fully occupied with small holdings but had fallen into disuse for a very long time. The lane was called Camino del Vado which would translate to Gypsy (or Vagrant) Lane in English. Fernando explained that in years gone by, it had been a good place to park horse-drawn gypsy caravans when they came to help with the fruit picking.

We pulled up beside a pair of high gates shaded between huge overhanging old Laburnum trees.

Fernando explained that this property had been the family’s summer holiday place for twelve years but was unused for the recent six years because they had built a bigger one nearer to the family business. This family owned several farms around Madrigal and a large local horticultural shop selling tools, plants, trees and shrubs. They specialised in rare species of roses.

The mysterious concealed finca was lying locked up behind thick stone dyke walls and very high security chain link fencing, topped off with barbed wire. The fences were also loaded with dense wild blackberry bramble and it was impossible to see what lay inside. I was reminded of a children’s story about a princess sleeping for a hundred years while the land grew wild around her, until a handsome prince turned up to fight his way in through the thicket and deliver a kiss.

Fernando struggled with the big rusty padlocks and unchained the gates. We forced them open over dense overgrown grass until we could squeeze into the property and pick our way through the driveway and around to the front door of the house which faced a spectacular view of the mountains.

The overgrowth was high over my head, preventing me from actually seeing how much land there was and what trees it had. In fact the only features I was able to see were a high water tower and an “estanco” with wide steps going up to it. This was a large solid concrete oblong water container which had clearly served as a small natural swimming pool in its better days. The blue chipped and tired paint littered with semi decayed leaves spoke of years of exposure to the unrelenting Spanish sunshine.

Fernando opened the heavy wrought iron door to the single storey house and we walked inside. I was absolutely gobsmacked.

The door opened directly into a huge L-shaped lounge with a small integral kitchen immediately on the left and a bathroom beyond. The lounge had doors to three large bedrooms along its sides and the most impressive stone fireplace almost filled the end wall. The floors were covered with large white ceramic tiles and the walls were painted pale blue or pale green. There were a few bits of old furniture dotted around and the windows were fly-screened on the inside of aluminium framed glass with twisted ornamental wrought iron bars on the outside. The place was dry and in very good condition considering that it had been unused for six years!

Close to the house I noticed that under the trees there was a brick built barbeque and a very large exterior dining table made from concrete topped with multi-coloured tiles.

Venturing up the solid concrete steps to the empty estanco, I was able to see across the land. It was a diamond shaped plot with many varieties of tree around the whole perimeter and dotted with relatively young fruit trees mostly on the right hand side of the property. The left side was highly overgrown grassland and completely flat. It had obviously been used as a children’s play area in the past, because there were a pair of old goal posts at either end of a fairly large square section. Fernando had a hand-drawn map of the land to show me. It detailed the secret rose garden which I had not been able to get to and it showed each tree carefully named. There were five young peach trees, one fig, one olive, one apple, one pear, two mature cherry trees, one lemon and one orange tree. There were five different grape vines densely tangled into the patio and carport roof.

The tall iron water tower had rickety bird cages built from scrap wood and chicken wire into its base and it stood separate from the house looking very rusty. It spoiled the potential view of the mountains from the wrap-around patio that protected the house from sun and rain. A rubber tube fed water to the roof of the house and down into the bathroom and kitchen. I immediately thought that moving it would be a priority.

The house wall and part of the roof facing the estanco was covered in Virginia creeper (which I have always loved) and above that, on the traditional interlocking tiles, there was a bank of fully functioning solar panels which were feeding several large batteries in a purpose built concrete and steel padlocked cabinet in the patio.

All in all, this was the most appealing property I had ever seen in all my travels around Spain. The soil was black, the river rolled and babbled along one side and the trees were full of chirping bird life. It was completely off-grid and isolated a considerable distance from light or noise pollution.

I turned to Fernando and grinned.

How much was this jewel going to cost me?

Fernando said 89,000 Euros, which he had calculated from the price in pesetas he had been quoted by the family elders.

OK. I said. No quibble. It was definitely worth that much. In fact, with a large liveable home and 6,000 square metres of riverside land, it was a steal.

I had seen far worse at far higher prices elsewhere.

We locked up and drove back to my van and told Louise that I wanted to buy that finca.

I had no shadow of doubt, it was exactly what I wanted and more.

Needless to say, the entire village knew by nightfall. 😉

