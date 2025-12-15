The Brit and Aussie governments are taking the piss. They think that we will be defeated by a couple of trick laws!

Don’t make me laugh.

We are the real resistance and our enemy has used “grossly unethical” tactics against us throughout history.

Crucified, fed to lions, enslaved, worked to death, force marched, poisoned, gassed and fire bombed. We have a history as old as the Roman Empire and more.

Modern online dissident ghettos, being lied about in the media, unheard or misquoted, false arrests, chemical coshes and imprisonments are nothing by comparison with the deprivations our ancestors suffered.

Boohoo! We were banned from Facebook, Twitter and Discord in 2020. None of us are new to this treatment.

So quit whinging and get off your knees. This war ain’t over until the fat lady sings and I am too fucking busy for that malarkey.

Boodicca - Essex girl stalking Romans.

Follow me. I ain’t backing down.

—0—

If you appreciate my bravery but cannot commit to a paid subscription you could buy me a coffee at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/FrancesLeader

Please note that all my work is entirely free to read and will never be hidden behind a paywall. My lovely paying subscribers contribute knowing this to be true and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them very much for their ongoing support.

The important thing is sharing this information on social media, especially on X and Facebook and Discord where I am permanently excluded because my work upsets the Roman totalitarians.