Pulling away from Faro Airport, driving without my co-pilot for the first time, I took the road to the nearby Algarve coast.

It sounded lovely from the blurb I read in my travel guide:

The Algarve is the southernmost region of Portugal, covering an area of approximately 4,997 km² (1,929 sq mi) and home to 467,495 permanent inhabitants across 16 municipalities. The region is bordered to the north by the Alentejo, to the south and west by the Atlantic Ocean, and to the east by the Guadiana River, which forms the border with Spain. The highest point in the Algarve is Pico da Fóia in the Monchique mountains, reaching 902 meters (2,959 ft). The Algarve is famous for its stunning coastline of golden beaches, dramatic cliffs, and sheltered coves. The coastal region is the heart of the economy, driven by tourism, hospitality, and fishing, with major resort towns including Albufeira, Lagos, Praia da Rocha, Vilamoura, and Tavira. Albufeira is particularly popular, known for its vibrant "Strip" nightlife and family-friendly Old Town, while Lagos offers a blend of historic charm and beautiful beaches. Vilamoura is renowned for its exclusive marina and luxury golf courses. Beyond the beaches, the Algarve offers diverse landscapes and cultural experiences. Inland, the region features rolling hills, forested mountains like the Serra de Monchique, and historic towns such as Silves, which preserves traces of its Arab past. The eastern Algarve, near Tavira, provides a more authentic Portuguese experience with access to the Parque Natural da Ria Formosa lagoons via ferry. The western coastline, stretching from Sagres to Odeceixe, is characterised by rugged cliffs, wild Atlantic beaches, and minimal tourist development. The region also has a rich history, having been part of the Muslim-ruled Al-Andalus as "Al-Gharb" (the West), and later becoming a kingdom within Portugal after its conquest in 1249.

The Algarve had been recommended to me by friends back in UK. It is considered one of the world's best places to retire due to its high quality of life, safety, access to healthcare, and favourable climate. While tourism is the dominant economic activity, especially during the peak season from July to August, the region also produces significant amounts of food, including fish, seafood, oranges, figs, almonds, avocados, and various vegetables.

In May the coastal resorts were quiet and beautiful. The ocean was spectacular and sunsets have to be seen to be believed.

I found it very easy to keep away from the tourist traps and we parked on some spectacular surfers beaches a few times. It was very funny to watch Rasta and Ben cope with the massive rolling Atlantic waves which they had never experienced at our seaside home, Clacton on Sea. That was the English Channel, with shallow sandy water only whipped to a frenzy on the wildest of days where they had both learned to swim. The Algarve, on the other hand, faces mountains of water pounding its beaches even on calm days. The pair of them battled to get beyond the breaking waves and gave up after being bowled back to the beach several undignified times.

Newly alone I was a little unnerved, I admit, but the dogs were reliably tuned to me and always on full guard if anyone approached me. They gave me a form of security that slowly convinced me that I would be safe as long as I had them at my side. It was reciprocated too because there were moments when I had to guard them against people who were afraid of dogs and too inclined to strike out or kick.

A young English couple, clearly high on something, begged a cup of coffee from me and told me that they were living in a tent on the beach nearby. I was struck by how dirty they were, with the ocean only yards away… why didn’t they wash? There was a lot of litter lying between the trees, some of it looked like it had been there for some time. Everything in Portugal seemed to have the same sad edge of poverty and disarray. I imagined it got a lot worse during the full holiday season.

Rasta and Ben did not let this strange couple out of their sight. Ben was particularly vigilant, keeping himself actually leaning on the guy’s leg and giving me several eye flicking signals that he did not trust these people. When they wandered off towards the village, saying that they would see us later, I packed up and we left that place.

I searched the inland farmland but I was not seeing anywhere that might provide a financially stable life. There was a lot of poverty evident and this was rammed home to me while parked in one of the bigger supermarket car parks. I was resting in my van and watching some children begging all the customers for cash. I noticed them run to a nearby car and hand the money they collected through the open window. These children, dressed in ragged clothes and no shoes, were extremely thin, almost gaunt. I realised that they were kept that way to earn sympathy money and while I watched, I observed a man get out of the driver’s seat of the car to stretch his legs. He was not skinny or dressed in rags. He smoked a fat cigar.

Up in the higher inland country I came across huge swathes of land burned out. It was a shocking sight. Miles upon miles of blackened tree wreckage. The dogs gazed in absolute silence. They did not want to explore that area at all.

I met an English woman in a village shop who invited me to visit a small British commune. She said that they needed more members. Once again, I was struck by the poverty and the soil seemed pale, lifeless and barren. Although the people were friendly, their plot lay too close to the edge of the recent fire line. It was not for me.

Right on the Spanish border I stopped overnight by the Rio Guadiana and the dogs played in the river while I cleaned out the van and did some washing.

Immediately across the water was Extremadura and I was once again drawn back to the Sierra de Gredos with its extensive rolling green foothills and the enticingly beautiful medieval villages of La Vera.

A map drawn by Nicolás Valle Morea

I think I had already decided that this rural haven on the south face of Almanzor was going to be the place where I would finally settle down, but I wanted to see more of Spain before I began searching in earnest for the right property among the “string of pearls” as I named the twinkling lights of the Vera villages when seen at night from the plains below.

Every time the peaks of the Sierra de Gredos appeared in our windscreen view as we travelled through the central plains of Spain, my dogs would start yipping and yapping with excitement. They had decided that La Vera was cool too, it seemed.

Nevertheless, I turned away and continued to explore every interesting looking change of terrain and Spain was certainly loaded with variety of landscapes, stunning castles, monasteries and quaint semi-abandoned villages.

I remember one area particularly well because it had a forbidding and harsh appearance. We had turned northwards towards Barcelona and passed through endless mountainous territory. Some places were absolutely devoid of life while others had forests and villages clinging to steep inclines.

The driving was never boring, in fact it was pretty demanding! My LDV hi-top coped with it all and never once let me down. I had certainly been very lucky to have found her. When Dan went back to UK my principle concern centred around the fact that my mechanical knowledge was sadly lacking. I had always depended on the men in my life to look after the dirty end of vehicle ownership. Dan made sure I knew how to pump up a tyre, keep the oil and water topped up and never let the fuel tank contents drop below a quarter full. I was still hot-wiring the ignition and was careful to cover the evidence with a shawl or something if Guardia Civil were taking an interest in me. Getting that fixed was on my to-do list for when I was settled somewhere for a good length of time.

As long as I stuck to rural roads, avoided motorways and cities I was happy to keep moving on. I attracted attention whenever I visited small towns for food shopping. People seemed fascinated by this woman followed everywhere by two vigilant dogs and, occasionally, a cat too. They would ask me what I was doing, driving around their rural district which did not usually attract foreign tourists.

People were always very friendly and helpful. That was consistent, no matter where I went. They were curious to know more about me and they were particularly fascinated that I could communicate with my animal companions without tying them up or dragging them around on leads. When the dogs sat and waited outside shops without a word of instruction from me it invariably caused a lot of chatter among the ladies waiting to be served. I realised that this was not a common sight in Spain. Most dogs were kept to guard homes and farms. They were restricted behind fences and completely untrained.

I seldom saw a dog being walked in the streets or playing with children.

I found this all very odd!

Whenever a gaggle of children would gather around me, they would ask permission to stroke my dogs. I would give Rasta and Ben the signal to mingle by saying, “Say ‘hello’ boys!” and they would approach the children smiling and wagging their tails. Even so, the children would be afraid at first and sometimes backed away. It would take some persuasion to get them to trust that the dogs were not a threat to them and only wanted to play or lick them to death. Rasta and Ben loved to be the centre of attention and would drop one of their balls or toys at the children’s feet, waiting for a throw to catch mid air or to chase after and return for more. The children learned how to say sit and stay in English. They were very proud of themselves and their bravery. I heard one little girl tell her mum, excitedly, that she had been playing with the big black wolf!

Pearlie would never let anyone anywhere near her. She was far too much of a feline aristo-cat, always diving into the van as soon as anyone tried to touch her. She would sit upon her throne on the dashboard and ignore everyone while she preened and cleaned her perfectly sharpened claws. Pearlie took life very seriously and it was important to her that I provide a suitable overnight location where she might hunt out her evening meals. As long as I knew my duties while serving her, all was well. If Pearlie had a bumper night of hunting the dogs would find various chunks of cadaver in their bowls for breakfast. Pearlie was very egalitarian in her majestic fashion. The dogs were her protectors too and she appreciated them for that. If she called out in any way, they would skedaddle to answer the emergency and I frequently heard them giving chase to something unseen in the darkness.

Pearlie would also be consulted if unusual sounds reached us during starlit, silent and dark nights. Both dogs would immediately look at her and she would signal clearly whether she was alarmed or not. It was my job to let them all out on patrol whenever Her Majesty deemed that an investigation was required.

I would explain to the curious people that I was looking to buy a smallholding somewhere in Spain. I told them that it had to be off-grid and capable of producing food or supporting livestock. They would direct me to their local estate agents known as Inmobilario. These small businesses were invariably a combination of land sales and solicitors which struck me as a very sensible arrangement.

I was shown around many possible small farms that fitted my description but they were never quite right. A lot of plots were single crop…. all one type of tree or grapevine or they were too small or too big. The prices were very good and within my price range, but the buildings were usually shabby or neglected because nobody had ever lived in them. They were more like large garden sheds for storing tools than homes.

By the end of June I was satisfied that La Vera was truly the very best soil and climate for my needs and I drove the hundreds of miles back to Navalcan and pulled up onto the flat land on the edge of the pretty lavender scented reservoir once more. The dogs were utterly hysterical with delight, bounding into the shallow water to cool off and drag big rocks and stones from under their feet until they could grab them and bring them ashore. I never figured out the purpose of this game but they played it for hours. Were they gathering clean materials to build us a den? It certainly looked that way!

Within a few days the friendly rancher appeared on his horse and greeted me warmly. I told him about my adventures and he was amused that, after so many months of travel, I had come to the conclusion that he was right.

La Vera was indeed the best land in all of Spain.

Generously he offered to talk with his friend, the local inmobilario, Fernando. Within a couple of days I was being picked up from my van and driven around a number of potential small farms on the outskirts of the closest town, Candeleda and the first village in Extremadura, Madrigal de la Vera.

Madrigal is known as "Little Galicia" due to the abundance of water and its green pastures year-round, thanks to its location at the foot of the Sierra de Gredos and the irrigation of the Alardos Gorge. This gorge, one of the most powerful gorges in the area, is home to the Alardos Roman Bridge, a 2,000 year old stone structure with a single arch that impresses with its height above the riverbed.

Madrigal de la Vera is not part of any natural park, although its natural surroundings are remarkable due to strict bye-laws which insist that no chemicals are added to the land. The economy is primarily based on organic agriculture, with at least half of the working population growing tobacco, paprika and many different fruits and vegetables. Goats are the most prominent livestock, and soft goat cheese is one of its typical products. Tourism also plays an important role in the local economy during the summer months.

The more I saw, the more I was sure that I was on the verge of finding my future home, I could feel it calling me.

