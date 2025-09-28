I was fidgety with adrenaline. No amount of swimming or exploring with the dogs would use up the energy that was begging to be released from my body. Hanging out at Louisa’s bar was becoming repetitive and time seemed to crawl by. I had to be patient as the required period elapsed for the ownership paperwork to be prepared.

Fernando smoothed the way for me to open a Spanish bank account and to transfer my money from my British account in preparation for writing a cheque and signing the contract.

I was itching to gain access and begin the work of clearing the overgrowth. I knew that it would be a massive job, requiring stamina and fitness.

I had a brainwave.

Rather than sit around, behaving like a tourist, I would find some work to keep me occupied and strong.

I created two large colourful signs for the front and back windows of the van advertising that I was looking for work. Within a couple of days, as I was driving from one village to the next along the Vera, a scruffy looking Jeep flashed and tooted the horn as he overtook me.

The driver flagged me down and, for a moment, I thought I must have a flat tyre or something. A man, about the same age as me, jumped out of the Jeep and came to the driver’s window. “Do you want work?” he asked, smiling. I confirmed that I needed a job and he explained that he was converting an old barn into a new home for his family. He needed a labourer! I explained that I had a lot of experience of that kind of work and he said to follow him and he would show me what was happening on his site.

We drove to the next village, Villaneuva de la Vera, and he led the way off the main road and down into a beautiful valley.

We entered an olive grove and parked in front of a large very old building with some scaffolding on one side of it. There were two young men hovering around a cement mixer. Juan introduced the two teenagers. One was his son and the other a friend. They were shy and a bit surprised when they heard me say that I had bricklaying experience. They giggled, but Juan took me at my word and led me inside to see what was going on. He was building interior walls with breeze blocks and the plan was very straight forward. He said that work started at 7am and finished at 1pm every weekday. He offered to pay me, cash in hand at the end of each week. He estimated that there might be three or four weeks work.

As the start time was so early in the morning, I asked if I could park on his land to ensure that I was ready in time. I also pointed out that my dogs would naturally provide security for his property. This was a much appreciated added bonus for Juan, meaning that he had no need to worry about securing all his tools and equipment at the end of each shift. He then took me to meet his ‘night watchman’, a large old donkey, grazing between the trees, who began braying very loudly when we approached him. Juan introduced Pappy, who immediately nuzzled me and snuffled my pockets in case I had hidden treats for him. I gave him a cuddle and Juan said not to encourage him too much because Pappy was a demanding old busybody at the best of times.

It was agreed that I could park overnight and begin work the following day. Juan and the two teenagers jumped into their Jeep and headed off for their evening meal. I prepared my own food and shared it with the dogs. Pearlie, ever curious to get out and investigate her new hunting ground, slipped out and vanished in the gathering gloom. Pappy seemed delighted to have some company and hung around the van, occasionally reaching in and snorting through the open doors to keep a watchful eye on us. My dogs had never met a donkey before and simply treated him like an overgrown dog.

I set my mobile phone alarm for 6am, crawled into bed and read for a short while. I was bemused by this amazing turn of luck and very much looked forward to my first day of work. I sent Louisa a text message to explain my absence and she replied with kisses and best wishes.

At 5am Pappy was braying at full volume right beside the van! I woke with such a start that I was on my feet before I realised where I was! I opened the back door and Pappy pushed past the curtain to nuzzle my legs so hard that he almost knocked me off my feet. I laughed and realised that this donkey had sergeant major qualities and there was going to be no slacking while he was in charge of business!

I prepared a good sized breakfast for the dogs and myself and I dressed in boots, combat trousers and a loose old t-shirt. When Juan arrived I was sitting outside my van finishing a strong coffee.

We worked all that week building interior walls and each afternoon I would take the dogs to swim with me in one of the many rivers. Almanzor has forty-two rivers pouring down from the snow melt and I wanted to swim in every one of them! Some were much colder than others, depending on how much cover from the sun they had in their course. The coldest one of all passed through a thick forest, was also the deepest and had several good wild swimming spaces with a great, but expensive restaurant alongside one of its banks close to the village of Villanueva de la Vera.

When we first found it I was surprised that, even though there were people around, nobody was swimming. I was very hot and grimy with cement dust from work, so I quickly changed into my swimsuit and dived in. The sudden and extreme change of temperature took my breath away and I almost screamed as I rapidly scrambled to get out of there with my dignity in frozen tatters! That became my favourite place to get cleaned up and re-energised after work. I soon got to know the restaurant staff and regulars. Once or twice I would drive the ten kilometres or so to Madrigal just to check in with Louisa for a gossip-gathering chin-wag.

It was on one such evening visit to Madrigal that Louisa introduced me to Hernan and Halid. Both of them spoke perfect English. Hernan was a drop-dead gorgeous young man of about twenty-one or so. His accent was American and he explained that he was from a Spanish family with business interests in Argentina and Florida. He had been educated in Florida before returning to Spain relatively recently. He said that he was ‘banished’ from Madrid by his parents and was obliged to live in their country estate, just across the Garganta Alardos from Louisa’s bar.

Halid was a Moroccan illegal immigrant who was employed to care for Hernan and undertake general maintenance of the family’s palatial property. He was teaching Hernan some basic construction skills, doing all the cooking and cleaning, plus trying to keep Hernan off “the snow” - as they put it. They both laughed a lot about this reference to cocaine and I realised that keeping off that drug was one aspect of the deal which had failed completely. The first thing they did, when I showed them my van, was jump in, make friends with the dogs and skin up a huge, well loaded cannabis joint! Any excuse to party, claimed Hernan.

It was the first time I had smoked cannabis since leaving the UK so it hit me like a ton of bricks. We smoked and giggled until silly o’clock in the morning, so I had to bed down there for a few hours sleep and then drive back to Juan’s building site in time for work.

We were stripping the roof, cleaning and stacking the half-pipe tiles in neat rows next to the scaffolding at that time and I could see the muscles in my arms and legs bulging with the ladder climbing effort. The skin on my hands was beginning to look like leather. The sun beat down on us and turned me a dark mahogany brown, bleaching my hair almost ginger in streaks.

I had a terrific friendship with Juan and his son, who never stopped marvelling at my ability to work “like a man”. I cheekily pointed out that my bricklaying was far neater than any man’s and I always tidied up at the end of the working day, carefully cleaning all the tools before leaving the site! They admitted that I was not like any woman they had known before. Juan’s wife came to see how the work was progressing just once when I was there and she thanked me profusely for helping her husband achieve his dream.

After almost six weeks of hard labour there was very little left to do. Electricians, plumbers and plasterers were scheduled to begin their work and Fernando had messaged to say that we had a date for completion of the purchase of my future home. Juan and I parted company with promises to keep in touch. His son mentioned that he had a secret field of marijuana growing on the ancient high abandoned terraces which would be harvested in late August or maybe September. He promised to come to Madrigal to give me a sample.

Physically, I was fitter than a butcher’s dog by the time we signed all the paperwork. The previous owner impressed upon me that I could call into his horticultural shop any time for advice and he was most insistent that I promised never to allow the property to be contaminated with any chemical fertilisers or herbicides. He said he would teach me about the best way to treat the trees and roses, I only had to ask. What a lovely old boy he was, so gentle and almost tearful as he gave me the bunch of keys. I felt so honoured to be entrusted with this concealed and precious diamond of overgrown land which clearly meant a great deal to him.

When the day finally arrived that I unlocked the gates and reversed my van under the grapevine carport roof, I was champing at the bit to get started on the clean up. The first thing I did was cut a pathway to the front door of the house and then unload most of the van contents into the lounge.

I was setting up my van cooker and cupboards full of our food supplies when I realised that the dogs were not following me about like shadows. I went looking for them and found them in the almost empty van. They were dozing on their sponge beds under mine with strange sorrowful ears and eyes.

It was as if they were having one last moment in the home that they had loved throughout our fantastically adventurous and fortuitous journey.

One last cool and peaceful rest before the real work of building a new life began.

The sight of them choked me up.

—0—

