Much is speculated about Tartaria, but isn’t that vast Empire actually the territory conquered by the Mongol Hordes of Genghis Khan?

The Mongol Hordes, under the leadership of Genghis Khan, were a formidable military force that unified the Mongol and Turkic tribes of Mongolia and southern Siberia by 1206.

Genghis Khan’s first major campaigns targeted the southeast, including incursions into northern China starting in 1209, culminating in the capture of Beijing in 1215. His forces also conducted a significant western campaign, taking Samarkand and Bukhara in 1220 and moving through the Caucasus to plunder Crimea and southern Russia by 1223.

The westernmost portion of the Mongol Empire, originally designated for Genghis Khan’s eldest son Jochi, was inherited by Jochi’s son Batu after Jochi’s death in 1227. Batu expanded this domain through a series of campaigns beginning in 1236, which included the sacking and burning of Kyiv in 1240. This western part of the empire became known as the Golden Horde, a name possibly derived from the yellow tents used by the Mongol rulers. The Golden Horde, also referred to as the Ulus of Jochi or the Kipchak Khanate, ruled over vast territories in Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Moldova, and the Caucasus from the 1240s until its collapse in 1502.

The Mongol Hordes were renowned for their exceptional cavalry, psychological warfare, and adaptability in siege tactics, which allowed them to conquer vast regions across Asia and Eastern Europe.

The Venetian Merchants - The Polo Family

Marco Polo was born in 1254 in Venice, Italy, into a wealthy merchant family His father, Niccolò, and uncle, Maffeo, were merchants who had previously travelled to Asia and met Kublai Khan, the Mongol ruler of China, during their first journey. After returning to Venice in 1269, they reunited with young Marco, who was then 15 or 16 years old. In 1271, at the age of 17, Marco joined his father and uncle on a second journey to the East, traveling along the Silk Road through the Middle East, Persia, and Central Asia, eventually reaching Kublai Khan’s court in China in 1275.

Kublai Khan was impressed by Marco and appointed him as a special emissary, sending him on numerous diplomatic missions across the Mongol Empire, including to regions such as southwestern China and possibly Burma (now Myanmar). During his 17 years in service, Marco gained extensive knowledge of Asian geography, customs, and technologies, including early records of porcelain, gunpowder, paper money, and exotic animals.

After years of service, Marco and his family were granted permission to return home in 1292. They chose a sea route, sailing from China to India, then overland through Arabia and the Mediterranean, arriving in Venice around 1295 after a 24-year absence. Upon return, Venice was at war with Genoa, and Marco joined the Venetian navy as a sea captain. He was captured by the Genoese during the Battle of Curzola in 1298 or 1296 and imprisoned. While in prison, he dictated his travel experiences to fellow inmate Rustichello da Pisa, who compiled them into the book known as The Travels of Marco Polo or Il Milione.

The book became widely popular after its first printed editions appeared in 1477, influencing later explorers such as Christopher Columbus. Despite initial scepticism and accusations of exaggeration during his lifetime, his work was even called “The Million Lies” in Italy - his accounts are now recognised as foundational in introducing Europe to the East.

Marco was released from prison in 1299, married Donat Badoer in 1300, and had three daughters. He lived a quiet life as a merchant in Venice until his death on January 8, 1324, at the age of 70, and was buried in the Church of San Lorenzo.

I have an old, hardback copy of the Venetian traveller, Marco Polo’s book, “The Travels of Marco Polo” which tells with beautiful full colour illustrations some of the traditional stories he heard at the court of Kublai Khan .

One of those stories is particularly evocative.

It is the story of Khutulun.

Khutulun was a Mongol noblewoman, warrior, and descendant of Genghis Khan, renowned for her exceptional strength and prowess in wrestling, which she used to determine her marriage prospects. Born around 1260 CE in present-day Kazakhstan, she was the great-great-granddaughter of Genghis Khan and the daughter of the Mongol leader Kaidu, a member of the House of Ögedei. She was known for her remarkable physical strength and beauty, often defeating male opponents in martial contests, a rare trait for a woman in her society.

Khutulun famously declared that she would marry only a man who could defeat her in a wrestling match, a condition that became central to her legendary status. Her father, Kaidu, reportedly consented to this arrangement, and suitors were required to pay a penalty in horses if they lost, a significant sum given the importance of horses in Mongolian culture. Despite numerous attempts, no man succeeded in defeating her, and she reportedly won ten thousand horses through these matches. In 1280, a prince from the kingdom of Pumar arrived to challenge her, lasting longer than any previous suitor, but she still emerged victorious, refusing to lose on purpose even when encouraged to do so by her parents.

She actively participated in military campaigns alongside her father, earning a fearsome reputation among enemy soldiers. According to legend, she could lift an enemy warrior from horseback and carry him at her side during battle. Her father, on his deathbed in 1301, reportedly wished for her to succeed him as Khan, recognising her political acumen and military skill, though her brothers opposed the idea and a man named Duwa was ultimately appointed as the new Khan, according to some chroniclers.

Khutulun died in 1306 at the age of 45 or 46, under mysterious circumstances, with no definitive record of how she met her end. Her life and legend have had a lasting cultural impact, influencing later stories such as the opera *Turandot* by Giacomo Puccini, which was inspired by the tale of a princess who challenges suitors through riddles and trials, a narrative rooted in the legends of Qutulun, the historical figure behind the myth.

The name “Khutulun” is the Mongolian form of her name, while “Qutulun” is the preferred transliteration used by contemporary scholars.

