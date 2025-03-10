commented in

group chat as follows:

Religion, I would contend(?), is perhaps the inversion of spirituality (or of whatever original, authentic spiritual traditions ended up being appropriated & corrupted, bastardised into the control systems of the "major religions")?

One problem I have with the whole "Piso family" (or whichever?) employing Pliny the younger (or whoever?) to invent Christianity whole cloth, is the later blood curdling oaths of initiation in eg: the higher degrees of freemasonry, where the candidate is made to explicitly denounce Christ, renounce & extinguish any faith, fealty or belief in Him, and to make a definitive statement that- "He did NOT die for MY sins!".

This suggests to me that they do NOT regard Christ as a fable, a myth, an invented mechanism to head a control system of spiritual slavery & ignorance, or a "practical joke", or why wouldn't THAT be the thrust & inference of these oaths? It is confounding to me that so many who ridicule the notion of a "real" Christ figure, and the legitimacy of the supposed historicity OF Him, WILL yet posit an absolute, certain belief in all the negative, "satanic" figures and content of scripture, & a literal belief in Moloch, in Lucifer, Nimrod, the fallen watchers, or bene ha elohim of Enoch 1 and Genesis 6, and the Edomite Amalekite origins of the sinister "elite's" bloodlines being traceable back TO them, notwithstanding our certain knowledge that freemasonry IS a religion, & that the literature of Pike and Manly Palmer Hall openly reveal that Lucifer IS their "god", their "grand architect" & the "light" they so revere.

Big Daddy?

Research suggests also the credible reports of the once regular discovery of the skeletal remains of giants, or of "nephilim" too, a fact once regularly reported in a less tainted mainstream media until a seeming blanket ban on it, in the early part of the 20th century, (& the Smithsonian museum & G-men forcibly confiscating & destroying such remains, & allegedly the British museum also?). This all suggests to me that (although corrupted, cynically edited & altered, & the authentic parts wildly mischaracterized and misinterpreted) that at least "some" of the Bible's content has "some" greater or lesser volume and degree(s) of truth?

But to get back to the freemasons, WHY such vicious, hate-filled oaths and declarations of enmity against a figure so widely alleged to be a figment, a fiction, a myth or a practical joke, and WHY, out of ALL the sundry, various deities and the religions appended TO them, is it ONLY Christ that they so militantly and singularly attack, and what urgent expedience or motivation to explicitly renounce & blaspheme (but NOT ridicule, or deny the existence of) the figure and faith of & in Christ if He IS indeed an invention, a fiction and fantasy of no account?

This I advance NOT as any proffered glib rebuttal to the "naysayers" & deniers of a historical Christ, but as a genuinely asked question, as this is a "sticking point" that I find frankly confusing? I am not ignorant as to the methodology of "pattern recognition", secret "codes", or cyphers, but consider it not impossible that the symbols & "hidden interpretations" COULD (at least theoretically) have been fashioned, patterned, & foisted onto the texts (ANY texts) at a later date? I dunno?

I make no certain statements of personal conviction on the issue(s), but my intuition & feeling is that the Bible, although obviously cynically edited, altered & changed, DOES yet contain much truth, depth and sublimity in places, and that (for reasons arising from my own personal, subjective, spiritual/"supernatural" experiences, which have no power to convince any but myself) there IS some original, authentic germ of truth in & behind Christianity, albeit that this may now have been almost wholly lost through it's subsequent appropriation and perversion, in order that it be made to serve as a religious control system, in order to diminish and deceive the feckless, facile, great unwashed masses.

I was once a syncretist, and student of comparative religion, perhaps holding to a semi-gnostic & astrotheological view & interpretation of the above topics, and once quite enamoured with the theories & work of the likes of Michael Tsarion, Jordan Maxwell, Gerald Massey & others. I hated & ridiculed Christianity & Christians, but I cannot deny the power of my having instantly banished the physical, corporeal presence of some horrifying djinn/ archon/ shadow-being, demonic presence in my house, when I had, in panic & desperation, called on the protection of Jesus Christ? (such had originally begun as terrifying episodes of sleep paralysis, but latterly began to manifest as independently witnessed poltergeist phenomena, & in these horrifying entities appearing whilst I was still wide awake?!)

The experience has NOT rendered me a vacuous, tambourine bangin' member of the buy-bull reading faith-fool though, (only confused & bemused me?) but HAS shown me the arrogance of my having held fixed presumptions based on "clever", erudite arguments concerning matters that- really, I knew NUTHIN' about?

THE wisest position I feel any of us can hold is to admit the depth and profundity of our own ignorance, and perhaps that IS the beginning of a true understanding of the hidden things? Can ANY of us really say that we've rooted out ALL of our lurking confirmation biases, and have NO "dog in the fight", and NO subtle, hidden hopes & inclinations that our original favoured theories be proven the correct ones?

I have thought myself in the past to be such a clinical, unbiased & impartial student of this, or that, only to have caught myself, almost unconsciously, STILL witlessly cherry-picking, ordering & arranging the facts to suit my pre-existing prejudicial presumptions, almost without my noticing I was beginning to DO so?

Ah, it's a funny ole business, ain't it?

Can we be sure that ANY of the lil' bits and pieces of information we stitch together to try and create a coherent theory and narrative are untainted in the FIRST place? ARE our sources credible? Maybe NOBODY has the WHOLE picture?

TO WHICH I REPLIED:

I am delighted you said all that, Oculus. My son and I have had some wildly exciting experiences with phenomena in our lives which could be described as ghosts. This started when I bought a house (numbered 33) which sat on a strong ley line. The first evidence came when we discovered that we could not place anything electrical in the ley line zone, a line which was at least 4 or 5 feet wide and ran east to west through the entire house. Things would simply not function or would burn out or short.

Later, when I was attacked by an ex-lover who had broken into my house, he was strangling me in the ley line, at the top of the stairs... suddenly he literally 'took off' and fell down the stairs head first! I was passing out and did not have the strength to do that!

Another occasion he was hammering on the front door and it simply would not open. Both my son and I tried to open the door, to stop the ex-lover from destroying it - but it would not budge. As soon as the assailant was gone, we were able to open the door as normal!

Once we acknowledged that there was something unseen helping us, things became even more noticeable. Our cat always sat or slept in the ley line and often looked up purring at something. Our friends would tease us that we were delusional about our 'ghost' but then a door would unexplainably creak and open or shut very slowly right behind them - spooking them! So we surmised that our ever vigilant protector had a very good sense of humour too!

I could give you lots more examples of this phenomena. We loved that house and lived there for 18 years. We are both very sensitive to ley lines since that time. We can feel them easily.

My son remembers seeing the shadows of many monks, walking and murmuring, at night in the ley line which passed through his bedroom. He sometimes saw lights flickering faintly against the wall but even if he tried to block the light with his own shadow - they would persist. His friends who were visiting witnessed this at the time.

You are right, Oculus. nobody has the whole picture! ✨

—0—

So, I throw the subject out to you readers.

Do you have experiences of the unexplained?

Would you like to tell us about them here please?

