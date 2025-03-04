FOREWORD BY FRAN:

—0—

For the longest time, people have thought that we would never know who the authors of the New Testament texts actually were, but Abelard Reuchlin discovered their names and gave that information to us in his booklet 'The True Authorship Of The New Testament', which first came out in 1979. A second edition came out in 1986, and then a later one. Reuchlin was able to do this because he had help by an Inner-Circle rabbi, who gave him information regarding the Jewish Proof Texts. In short, the Jews were witnesses to the creation of Christianity, and they left us information about that in their various texts, including the Talmud, Midrash, and Commentaries.

In short, the Jews were witnesses to the creation of Christianity, and they left us information about that in their various texts, including the Talmud, Midrash, and Commentaries. With key information, he, Abelard Reuchlin, was able to produce profiles of those involved in the creation of Christianity and deduce the authorship of those texts. He discovered that the authors themselves, had left us information about who they were as well; but that in order to do so in a way that would not be obvious, the original authors had to use aliases and pen names. In addition, the authors used what Reuchlin had described as 'code', and what I later would identify as the “royal language” (which is a language within language). Julius Piso, actually placed his own name in The Revelation. And, The Revelation was created by Julius Piso to be the END of Christianity. That is, the information that he gave in it, for us, as the means in which to expose it as deliberate fraud. Thus, ending it.

When you have read the information in the paper, you will never see The Revelation or any biblical text in the same way again. It is my pleasure to walk you through what has evaded you for so long. This IS the wisdom that you and the rest of the world had been lacking. It is what Julius Piso meant when he spoke in The Revelation trying to make it clear that; “here is wisdom”. [Rev. 13:18, where the number '666' is given]

For many years, so many people have gotten used to the idea that the Bible was written by ignorant people. And, what reinforced that belief is because what they see in the Bible appears to be 'stupid'. But, the work that scholars and researchers such as myself have now supplied shows that the authors themselves had to have been people of genius. Is it really that difficult to envision that a group of elite people of genius would have the motive of keeping the masses ignorant, uninformed and superstitious? No, it actually makes a lot of sense. But, if one were to go by the information given us by preachers, pastors, bishops and priests, we would only know biblical texts as that which they would want us to know them as. Most people do not have genuine points of reference in which to refer to and are unfamiliar with the many things that they would have to know about in order to make sense of biblical texts. That's why to so many what they see in the Bible is just 'nonsense'. Those ancient authors were not believers themselves. And they gave us the means to find that out in several ways, including the insertion of jokes and puns; exposing to us the fact that they were not 'holy' at all, but actually bawdy people of genius who were enjoying what they were doing to fool the ignorant commoners. They played the part of ignorant commoners themselves, while they wrote what they did, as what better way was there for them to pull off what they were actually doing? It is doubtful it would have worked otherwise.

If we only went by superficial readings of translations and interpretations, we would be unable to make any genuine sense of those texts. And, that applies particularly to The Revelation. Continue reading what I and others like me are able to inform you of regarding these texts, and the veil of ignorance is pealed back to show the actual genius and intent of the original authors of those texts. It has been far too long a time for people have had no idea of what these ancient texts really contain.

It is time for everyone in the world to learn this. That means that once you learn this, you have a duty to make certain that as many other people learn of it as well. That is the very purpose of what this work has been done for. It cannot set the world free if it remains unknown. Do it. Do what you can. Do work as we have done. Let people know about this, even if you have to do it anonymously.

There are those now who are trying to make it impossible to put information out anonymously and worse. They are making use of religious people to do that. They take advantage of them, knowing that they have simple, reactive, Either/Or type minds. They manipulate them into voting for those who are holding back the progress of Humanity.

Education is key, remember that. This is extremely important. We need to educate people so that they will not become religious in the first place. That is how the ancient elite avoided being taken in by religion; they taught their own that it was all deliberate fraud, created for the purpose of better controlling and manipulating the masses whom they were ruling over.

Religion in various forms, from ideological concepts they created and promoted, to complex organized religion, were deliberate creations designed to destroy the mental ability and potential of believers. That makes it psychological warfare, and a crime against Humanity.

NOTE: This paper is keyed to 'The Interlinear Greek-English New Testament', George Ricker Berry, Regency Reference Library, Zondervan Publishing House, Grand Rapids, Michigan. This particular Interlinear makes use of the earliest known examples of the New Testament texts, and gives and points out exacting details, such as different word spellings, word substitutions, etc.

All of which is necessary for the reader to understand what was said and in what way in the original Greek texts. As I have pointed out, the author of The Revelation was doing what the other New Testament and biblical authors had done; and that was to use what is now known of as the 'royal language'. In so doing, the way that we find things in the texts that the authors inserted, but made certain they were not obvious, was to hide words and names within their texts by running them together. This was done very successfully when done in the Greek language. Regardless of how it was done, it can be easily seen when pointed out and explained, as it is in the paper.

There are reasons why what I am telling you here about The Revelation has not been known to either scholars, researchers or the general public before now. None the least of which is that most have been studying ancient history, ancient texts and religion incorrectly. Too many incorrect assumptions have been made and followed, instead of using genuine genius. Or even basic strategy in tackling problems or genuine attempts at understanding the time in question.

All of that old bumbling error that has been a major part of academia must come to an end. Objectivity is essential. Thus, any real or true academia must not give any quarter to bias of any kind; particularly religious bias. To better understand Julius Piso and The Revelation as he wrote it, we need to be able to see what he did, through his eyes, and as if from his time. That is, the world in which HE lived. His intent, we may easily conclude, was for The Revelation to always remain just as he had written it; in Greek.

He never foresaw or thought that it would be translated into Latin, English or any other language. He wrote specifically in it, that it not be changed at all. But, his intent was thwarted in just that way. Julius Piso had counted on what he had written in Greek, remaining in Greek. And that was so, so that those who were fluent in the language he used would be able to see (if pointed out to them), just what he had placed in his texts. And thus, the reasoning for what he did, to become fulfilled, and the very ending of the Christian religion be made a reality through his efforts.

And, before anyone says or thinks anything about the New Testament texts having been originally written in anything other than the Koine Greek that all of the earliest known texts were written in, there is absolutely no real reason to think them to have been written in anything else.

Consider a) that we now know who the actual authors were; Romans. It may very well be true that b) they wanted believers to think that Christianity arose out of a fulfilment of Jewish prophecy, but when they wrote the first of the texts (the gospels), they hadn't yet written (and/or re-written) the older Jewish texts (such as the Greek Septuagint, etc.), and thus, had to stick with what they had at the time. They c) laid the foundation for Jews having been known for writing in Greek, by having examples of that via Philo Of Alexandria, and Flavius Josephus (aka Arrius Piso, the main author of the gospels & main creator of Christianity). And, it was true that the highly educated or elite Jews did, in fact, write in Greek as well as their own native languages of Hebrew and Aramaic.

Some have pointed to certain things in the gospels that in their opinion originated in Hebrew and then was translated into Greek. Well, the authors of the gospels and other canon New Testament texts knew many languages, and did use parts of them as they were writing those texts, but they had different reasons for doing so.

They were of royal blood and they were writing in ways in which they fellow royals and elite of the time could read those texts as only they could, making use of the royal language, which worked universally using parts of the various languages of their time and from prior times. Also, knowing who the authors were and how the gospel prototypes came to be, we find that the Herodian leadership were a part of the group that met under emperor Tiberius in the city of Tiberias, near the Sea of Galilee for the very purpose of creating a new religion to replace Judaism with. Thus, they certainly had some input into the 'Q' documents (which were the prototype for the gospels when finished in Koine Greek by Arrius Piso and his family). The Herodians were their ancestors and cousins, as may be seen in the genealogical chart below.

The Immediate Piso Family Genealogy

The Actual Roman Authors Of The New Testament

We, and many other scholars have determined that the book of Mark was the first of the Gospels to have been written and so we will always list Mark before Matthew because of this. Regarding the authorship of the canon New Testament books, Abelard Reuchlin had a number of means in which to make the determinations that he did regarding each of the books or gospels. He had been working on that as he was working on learning all that he could about the people, places and events of the time in question, including narrowing down just when the time was in which he should be looking, before he hit the mother-lode in terms of information about it all. That came with his introduction to an Inner-Circle rabbi.

He told me a few things about that and I was asked not to say too much on that subject. But there are some things that I can and I feel I must answer. One is that today and some years ago when Reuchlin met with that Inner-Circle rabbi, Inner-Circle rabbis are and were rare. There may be many rabbis, but very few of them are Inner-Circle rabbis. In earlier times, that was not the case. Inner- Circle rabbis are those who know about and have studied their own Jewish texts enough to know where to look for references about the creation of Christianity, which were left in the Talmud, the Midrash and elsewhere. In addition to those, there is a type of collection of works, even a kind of template which is referred to as the Jewish Proof Texts.

Suffice it to say that there is a process which may be seen as having levels, from which Reuchlin had gone through in order to find what no one outside of the Inner-Circle had known or even thought that they might know about in terms of just who the authors of the New Testament actually were. He did it. And, once he knew, he wrote down what he had found and made that available to the public in a highly condensed booklet titled 'The True Authorship Of The New Testament'.

The first printing of that was in 1979. He honestly thought that the whole world would have learned what he had put into that booklet by the time he died. He died in 2015, and that did not happen. It is my hope that if everyone who learns this does their part to help at least one other person to know this, that it will happen before much longer. It is possible, and it is something that needs to happen as soon as possible.

The very progress and potential of Humanity has been held back for far too long because of the deliberate fraud of religion, not just Christianity, but of all religion created by ancient elites as psychological warfare. We will never be able to live in a truly modern world while religion is thought of as legitimate and benign. In truth, all religion is fraud and a crime against Humanity.

The New Testament Books:

MARK: The gospel of Mark was written in prototype form before it was later crafted into the finished form that we are more familiar with. The earlier version was called 'Ur Marcus' and is also known/called 'Q' (for 'Quelle', which is German for the 'source').

Our latest findings regarding the early version of Mark show that this was written at about the time of Claudius Caesar, by the grandfather of Arrius Piso. That version was apparently only a bare sketch and reportedly did not yet give a name to the 'messiah'. That appears to have been done later by the person who actually invented and played 'Jesus' in the Gospels; Arrius Calpurnius Piso. By the way, even though I have mentioned it elsewhere, the gospels were written in the form of a play, complete with acts and scenes. There was a reason for that.

There had been a committee composed of many of the best authors and specialists in religion which came together during the reign of emperor Tiberius. The purpose of that committee was to come up with ideas for a new religion, one which would be Roman and have all of the desired elements in it that would benefit Rome, but which would outwardly appear as if it came from or originated as a new branch of Judaism. And, then it would used to replace Judaism with. At some point after Tiberius died, the committee, which met in the city of Tiberias, near the Sea of Galilee, disbanded. Even so, some continued to work on that new religion. Two of those who were a part of that committee were Seneca (the younger one, who was a teacher of Nero, and later put to death by Nero), and Lucius Calpurnius Piso (brother of Gaius Calpurnius Piso, who was put to death by Nero).

The version that we are familiar with was written or finished about the years 73-75 CE by Arrius Calpurnius Piso. Arrius Piso was a Roman on his father's side, but a descendant of King Herod (Jewish) on his mother's side and therefore he knew well about the Jewish religion. The Herodians were the leaders of the Sadducean sect. It was through his Flavian relativs that he was descended from King Herod, and it is as an elite of royal blood he could inherit and use the Flavian name through his mother's descent from them, but he could not do that openly as himself, so he gave a story about receiving his Flavian name (as Flavius Josephus) from the emperor Vespasian.

MATTHEW: Matthew too, in its finished version was authored by Arrius Calpurnius Piso. This was written about the year 75 CE.

LUKE: Was written 85-90 CE by Arrius C. Piso and Pliny the Younger.

JOHN: The Fourth Gospel, or the Gospel of John was written by Justus and Julius Calpurnius Piso, sons of Arrius C. Piso. They had help (or supervision) from Arrius Piso and Pliny The Younger. Justus Piso was very much like this father in his hatred towards humanity (apparently Julius Piso had indicated that in The Revelation when he wrote that, speaking of Balaam (Arrius Piso) teaching Balak (Justus Piso) to cast a snare [Rev. 2:14]). Julius Piso, as John, was supposed to be the main author of this gospel. This Gospel was written circa 105 CE.

ACTS: The Acts of the Apostles was written by Arrius Piso and his son Justus, with some help from Pliny the Younger 96-100 CE. By the way, there is a portion of Acts that is missing from most English translations/interpretations. That is the 29th Chapter, which has 10 verses.

ROMANS: The epistle to the Romans was written by another son of Arrius Piso (Proculus Piso) and Claudia Phoebe about the year 100. Claudia Phoebe is known in history as the wife of the emperor Trajan (as Pompeia Plotina). She wrote the last few verses of this epistle, which many copies of the NT in English leave out because that portion was written by a woman. This is obvious, and she even gives her name as 'Phoebe'. You can tell where the previous male author leaves off and the female author begins because the male author "signs off" with 'Amen'. She wrote the last verses (25-27) of Romans, Chapter 16.

1st CORINTHIANS, GALATIONS, and EPHESIANS: were all written between 100-103 CE by Pliny the Younger.

2nd CORINTHIANS and PHILIPPIANS: were written by Justus C. Piso between 103-105 CE.

COLOSSIANS: was written by Justus C. Piso and his son Julianus (Julianus was the father of the emperor Marcus Aurelius, but this is seen in history only by his use of his other name of 'Verus').

1st TIMOTHY: was written by Pliny the Younger circa 105 CE.

2nd TIMOTHY: was written by Justus C. Piso (also known in history by other names), c. 107 CE.

1st and 2nd THESSALONIANS: were written by Justus C. Piso and his son Julianus with some help from his nephew Silanus between the years 105-110 CE.

TITUS: was written by Pliny the Younger circa 103-105 CE.

PHILEMON: was written by Justus C. Piso and his son Julianus, c. 105-110 CE).

JAMES: was written by Justus C. Piso [and Julius?] (with some assistance from Pliny) around 110 CE.

1st and 2nd PETER: were written primarily by Proculus Piso (& Pliny) between 110-115 CE.

1st, 2nd and 3rd JOHN: were written by Julius Calpurnius Piso (son of Arrius Calpurnius Piso), between 110- 115 CE.

JUDE: was written by Julius C. Piso also, between the years 110-115 CE.

THE REVELATION OF JOHN THE DIVINE: was written by Julius Calpurnius Piso, and this was written (finished) in or about the year 137 CE. It was unlike any other book of the NT, as it was written to be not only the end of the gospel or Christian story told by the rest of the New Testament books, but also as the actual means to end Christianity itself. That is, to 'reveal' it as deliberate fraud.

Note that we can date The Revelation in a number of ways. Another way that we know it to have been written after 121 AD/CE, is that it's author makes mention or refers to his relative who would later become the emperor Marcus Aurelius who was born in 121 (he uses the word for 'precious' to say (“of Timothy”, meaning the son of the person who played 'Timothy'). It was Marcus Aurelius' father, Julianus Calpurnius Piso, son of Justus Calpurnius Piso, who played 'Timothy' (in Acts 17:14-15).

HEBREWS: This was written by a grandson of Arrius Piso named Flavius Arrianus circa 140 CE. Thus, this was actually the last of the canon books to be added to the finished books of the New Testament; it was not The Revelation as many have assumed. Flavius Arrianus was the real name of the historian who wrote as 'Appian'. Flavius Arrian (Arrianus) was the half-brother of the emperor Antoninus Pius. Antoninus Pius, by the way, also wrote history under the name of Suetonius. Flavius Arrianus also wrote other works, most notably, he wrote under the name of 'Ptolemy'. The two brothers were sons of Claudia Phoebe (and Rufus Corellius).

Claudia Phoebe, as has been said before, was aka Pompeia Plotina, she married Trajan in 100 CE. == Each of Arrius Piso's sons created a dynasty branch of their own. His daughter, Claudia Phoebe/Pompeia Plotina, married the Emperor Trajan, and thus, also was a progenitor of a dynasty of her own. In time, I hope to tell all I can about each of these dynasties or branches of descendants of Arrius Piso. But now, in this paper, the focus is upon Julius Calpurnius Piso.

To understand each of these family members, a profile of each must be generated or compiled. A large part of being able to do that is to find all of the names used by each. That is because they gave the necessary information via each of their names, aliases, and/or pen names. One may give you the year of their birth, another, when they died, and yet another, information about their career, family, etc.

Julius Piso was born in 74 CE. He and his grandson, were both put to death by the emperor Hadrian in the year 137 CE. As Arrius Piso's son, he played a large part in creating the New Testament, even though, his personal sentiments were a) that his father should not have created it, and b) that his father should have gave more information in better ways to allow people to figure out what he had done, and c) to be able to identify him as the main creator of it.

This is why the main thing that he had wanted and asked for from his father was to be able to write an ending to the New Testament story, thus making it possible for the religion to one day be exposed as deliberate fraud so that it could be ended. He was granted that, and was therefore, Julius Piso was able to be the author of The Revelation. It was a 'grace' granted us, through Julius Piso, given begrudgingly by his father Arrius Piso.

By the way, in case I haven't pointed it out in this paper, we must remember that when the New Testament texts were first written, the texts written in Koine Greek, did not have spaces between the words; they all ran together. Thus, various things could be said or inserted into them, at times, by making use of two or more words which ran together. And, doing so without those things being obvious or apparent.

Julius Piso managed to convince his father to allow this by framing his plea so that Arrius Piso would appear to have done what he did in order to teach Humanity a valuable lesson; and thus, making Arrius Piso eventually appear as if was a 'hero' instead of the monster that he actually was. And, telling his father that one day it would be essential that all people know his name. That is, Julius Piso had appealed to his father's ego to make The Revelation possible.

In the 'Vita' or life of Flavius Josephus (written by Arrius Piso, Julius Piso's father), Arrius Piso tells us something of his family - although, not forthright or straight forward. But he does so in order to make it possible for other royals or those who could see and understand his writings as he and other royals did, to determine who he was describing in his Vita.

He calls his three living sons by the names; (John) Hyrcanus, Justus, and Simon/Simonides Agrippa. Julius Piso in Josephus' Vita, was 'Hyrcanus' named or called that by his father after their ancestor of the Hasmonean royal line, 'John' Hyrcanus. In that way, he could indicate that that particular son was aka 'John' due to the Hyrcanus name. Thus, because of this and other information, we can find that as 'John', Julius Calpurnius Piso was the author of The Revelation.

In his Vita, Arrius Piso also gives some information about their mothers (or Arrius Piso's wives). But so as not to get off track, that will be a matter for another time. In any case, by using the name "Hyrcanus", Arrius was using the method of inference to say a name and yet, not actually do so. The main person brought to mind during Arrius Piso's time who carried the name "Hyrcanus" was John Hyrcanus, his own ancestor. Remember that ancestors were a main source for names that were used through what I have termed inherited name/titles.

We use deductive logic in combination with the process of elimination to determine that the son referred to as "Hyrcanus" was also known as "John" and "Julius". Our profile of Julius Piso grows so that we know more and more by finding out more of his names. We find that he was born in 74 CE, and that he died in 137 CE. Writing The Revelation, he gave us more information about his other family members; but particularly his father.

He (Julius Piso), tells us in several ways that he, himself, the author of The Revelation, had taken part in the last revolt of the Jews (Pharisees), mainly when he tells us just how long that revolt had been; forty-two months. And being able to tell us that, he is also telling us that he was still writing The Revelation AFTER that war had ended (we may even deduce about at what point he was at in his writing of The Revelation, by what point in it we find the forty-two months mentioned). Thus, The Revelation had to have been completed after the year 135 CE.

Reuchlin and I had compared notes and discussed how, and perhaps by whom, The Revelation was completed. Reuchlin thought that The Revelation wasn't entirely finished by the time Julius Piso was killed, and that it was finished by his son. I hadn't found solid evidence of that. I think he got it finished just in time.

Julius Piso wrote the New Testament books; John I, II and III (circa 110-115 CE). And Jude, about the same time. Though he had worked on what he would put into The Revelation for many years, presenting parts of it to his father while he was still alive, he did not finish it until about 137, shortly before he was killed by Hadrian. Besides the books he wrote to be included in the New Testament, he also wrote an epistle as Clement of Rome and was Pope/St. Clement I. Many of his descendants were likewise popes or bishops of Rome.

Julius Piso, was married to the emperor Hadrian's sister, Aelia Domitia Paulina II. He had done his duty to Hadrian whenever asked to. He was stationed to govern in Britain, which he did. Hadrian had sent him to put down the uprising of the Jews (Pharisees), which was something that he did not personally want to do; but did so as he really had no choice, only to be killed by Hadrian anyway. He was a main member of the Piso family, and in order to survive, throughout his life, Julius Piso had went along with all of the insanity of his father, brothers, and others. But he did manage to leave us something of great value; The Revelation.

Regarding references, sources and other information... for important information connecting Julius Piso to the other names that he used, you will need to have a fairly good understanding of the history of the time in which he lived. You can find his various names and identities given in the works of Flavius Josephus, Tacitus, Pliny The Younger, and Suetonius. As the husband of Hadrian's sister, his name was Julius Servianus. To help you decipher all of this you will need to read Abelard Reuchlin's 'The True Authorship Of The New Testament'. For instance, Reuchlin says, "Julius played the Judases as well as the Johns" (of the New Testament). There are also later family authors who give more details about Julius Piso and his descendants.

In my various works, including this paper, I have mentioned the 'Jewish Proof Texts'. This is a collection or compilation of material which is a short-cut to finding just where particular written evidence is to be found within various texts. That is, it is a type of key to unlocking Christianity as deliberate fraud. Even though the Talmud, Midrash and other Jewish texts have places where this information can be found, it is not that easy to find all of it, nor to understand it precisely without this particular work, as it leads one right to those places and explains them.

It was the regular practice down through history for the Inner-Circle leaders of the Jews (such as rabbis and exilarches) to hide and save these valuable texts, even using different names or titles for them. One of which translates roughly to 'Compilation Of Talmudic History Records' (or simply, 'Talmudic History'). Even though several copies had been made in ancient times, many of those were destroyed by the Roman Catholic Church, by order or edict of Popes and by Holy Roman Emperors and others via The Crusades, Inquistions, Genocide, War and Book Burnings. It has been extremely rare for anyone other than Inner-Circle rabbis to even see those texts.

Some of the information given by Abelard Reuchlin and myself come directly from the Jewish Proof Texts. Our work, in effect, has been giving the world portions of that information so that it will never be lost or unknown ever again. Our hope has been that with the information in our work, others can work to make more of this known to the public so that it is no longer hidden away and unknown. By the way, it is because much of the information that we have given in our works comes directly from the Jewish Proof Texts that we can be certain that if for no other reason than that, it is important, valuable and correct. Remember, the Jews who wrote the Talmud and the Proof Texts that correspond to them, had been witnesses to the creation of Christianity. What better evidence could there be other than confessions and information from those who actually did the creating. And, that is what we have with The Revelation.

In this paper, I will give a lot of information. However, it will not be all of the information that was in the part of the book ('The Revelation' section of 'The Annotated New Testament'). That book was written mainly for scholars and contained very complex material. I want to keep this paper on a level which will be fairly easy for most people to read and confirm.

I will try to write a more complex and inclusive paper on The Revelation itself later. But this paper is mainly focused upon Julius Piso as the author of The Revelation.

Information Given By Julius Piso In The Revelation

The Title: 'Revelation Of John The Divine'.

The name of the work (title) was more obvious originally (in the original Greek), as the meaning and syntax would read as; 'The [Christian] Religion Revelation (i.e., “revealings”) Of John' [Joannou(s) or Johannes (spelled with an 'I', of course, instead of a 'J' originally), aka 'John']. The word 'Divine', which many have interpreted to mean 'Holy', actually meant 'Religion'. Now, that is a bit more stark in our reading of the title, isn't it? 'Revelation' in this context meant the entire body of that which is revealed; thus, the meaning is plural as in 'revealings'. The word used in the title of 'The Revelation' is the Greek word 'Αποκάλυψη' ('Apocalypse'). In the word 'Apocalypse' (aka 'Revelation'), seeing it as the elite of the time would, using the royal language, we would see in it the name 'Julius Piso'. It is in the last half of the word, as the 'alu' portion is seen as ilu(s)/Julius, and the 'pse' is seen with the 'e' as 'I' and then rearranged to produce 'Pis[o]'. Or, as those letters rendering the name 'Piso' in Hebrew if we make use of the letters present in the letter 'psy', we have 'Pisu' or 'Pis(h)u'. We might want to keep in mind that Julius Piso knew that Jews too, would be reading The Revelation, as he most certainly provided the Jews of his time with copies of it. Thus, we can see the author's name in the title of his work as 'Julius Piso'. However, he also includes other indications as to his authorship within the body of his text, as we will glimpse throughout. Note: Remember that both letters for 'o' ('Omicron' and 'Omega') were interchangeable. That means that when these authors were giving names while at the same time trying to hide them, they would make use of either letters for 'o', even the 'o' which is used for the word 'The'.

The True Meaning Of Words In ‘The Revelation’ (A Little Background Info):

Those of you who have read work and that of others such as Abelard Reuchlin and Henry Davis may know that we have found the author of The Revelation to be Julius Calpurnius Piso, who was a son of Arrius Calpurnius Piso. As I had said elsewhere, it appears possible that Julius Piso may have had some help writing The Revelation from his son who was also named Julius Calpurnius Piso (Julius Piso II). And this is because Julius C. Piso was busy as a general in the war between the Romans and the Jews of 131-132 to135 CE.

The authority of writing the ending the Jesus story or of ‘finishing’ the New Testament was given to Julius Piso by his father. Perhaps that extended to his son of the same name. For more information about the authors of the New Testament read “The True Authorship of the New Testament”, by Abelard Reuchlin. There is so much to learn about the whole of The Revelation in terms of what the true meanings are of what had been stated in it. But of the things that we do know of, they are demonstrative and are the key to our learning the rest of the meanings.

Julius Piso was extremely intelligent. He knew exactly what his father and family wanted his ending for Christianity and the Christ story to look like, and he made it look that way superficially. He made it appear imposing, he made it look 'scary', etc., with all sorts of things as elements, images of a huge serpent, a dragon, the Beast, a firey pit that people could imagine as 'Hell', and Armageddon (that has come to represent an 'end time'. By the way, I'll get into 'Armageddon' in another paper as I want to do it justice, along with a few other things), Four scary horsemen, and so on. It has been so intimidating to so many people that few have dared to investigate The Revelation objectively as they should have.

Now, we are going to have it exposed and defuse all of that ignorance and superstition that has people even afraid to look at The Revelation. In actuality, it was nothing to fear all along, but the opposite of that. It is the means to finally END Christianity, something that the world will look back upon gratefully.

Here we will work our way through The Revelation chronologically.

However, as we do so, there will be places of note which we will refer back to in order to better understand portions of the work as we find need for prior references or precedent examples given to us or pointed out to us by the original author.

Rev. 1:1, “The revealing of Jesus Christ…” Which is just what The Revelation is.

Once people know just what the true meanings are of what Julius Piso was writing in The Revelation, they will know that it really is the ‘revealing’ of Jesus Christ - for who (or what) he really was!

Rev. 1:3, “the time is near…” Yes, that is right.

The time is near…and that is because you are reading the revealing of Jesus Christ! You are reading The Revelation, which, is ‘revealing’ to the reader just who “Jesus Christ” was (Arrius Piso, Julius Piso’s father). And, at the same time, Julius is pointing to both the word ‘time’ and ‘near’ as a key words in the Royal Language.

Rev. 1:8, “I am the Alpha and the Omega, beginning and ending…”

This was Julius Piso stating what “Jesus” is supposed to have said. It is also a way of pointing to his father Arrius Piso as also being/playing Jesus. He says this because “Arrius” starts with an ‘A’ (Alpha) and “Piso” ends with an ‘O’ (Omega). Bear in mind also, that in the royal language, an 'A' can be seen as an 'O', and visa versa (see the work on the royal letter exchange).

Rev. 1:10, “I heard behind me a loud voice as of a trumpet.”

Remember that he says “behind me” (the word 'behind' in the NT is a precedent example word and the spelling is “opiso” ('o πίσω'); which is seen either as “The Piso” or “Apiso” [A.Piso/A(rrius) Piso]. He does two things here. (1) He jokes about flatulence “behind him” sounding like a “trumpet” and we know that this is the case from our research regarding ancient Roman jokes and the dirty jokes that have been found in other places throughout the New Testament. In saying this, he also establishes the saying about people talking out of their behind. (2) He makes a reference to a device used by early Priests where a long tube was used to make ‘thunderous’ and loud voices that were supposed to make worshippers think that a god is speaking to them at the altar. The tubes made the Priest’s voices sound loud and authoritative or ‘god- like’ and even to resound upon the altars, which fooled the worshippers who were sacrificing at the altars. Remember the ‘trumpet’ and what it means as you will see that Julius makes more use of this meaning later on in ‘The Revelation’. And once again, let me remind you that people who study ancient texts are used to thinking in terms of finding only one meaning for words. Once people understand the Royal Language, that should change (read my book 'Pliny The Younger: His Words & Phrases' to learn more about the Royal Language). Because one of the goals of those writers was to give alternate meanings to the things which they wrote. That meant that they intended more than one meaning for the words that they used; and in at least some cases, they were thinking in terms of the more meanings per word, the better! It was, at times, like a game with them to see who could pack the most meanings into the items that they wrote.

Rev. 1:13. Here, he is describing “Jesus” (Arrius) as the “son of man”, which means “descendant of Adam” (or as Paul referred to him [as Jesus] as “the second Adam”).

This is also said elsewhere in the New Testament, but Julius is making sure that you don’t overlook this. He says that he (Jesus) is clothed in a garment to his feet, which means that “he is cloaked in a veil of mystery,” and he has a golden breastplate as the ancient Jewish High Priests also had. So, he is saying that ‘Jesus’ (or rather the person that Jesus really was, i.e., Arrius Piso) was really a High Priest. Now, why Arrius Piso was called “the second Adam” was because the person who played “Adam” in Genesis was the same person who invented the Jewish religion. He was the Pharaoh who founded the twelfth dynasty in Egypt (Amenemhept I, aka Adamenemhept; notice 'Amen' and 'Adam' in the names he used). And Arrius Piso was the person who played his character “Jesus” in the new religion (Christianity) which he was creating!

Rev. 1:14, “… and his head and hair (is) white as if white wool, as snow.”

What Julius is saying is that the sideburns and facial hair of “Jesus” (aka his own father Arrius), were white and that his whole head appeared “white” because all of his hair was white. He lived to be quite old. Arrius Piso died in the year 118 (perhaps early into the next year), having been born in the year 37 CE. So, he was about 81 years old when he died. But this may also have been his way of pointing to Arrius Piso as being called ‘Trajan’ by Pliny and of Arrius Piso co-ruling with the emperor Trajan, as we have discovered in our research. And, hinting at a short co-rule with Hadrian? And Julius speaks of Arrius’ hair as likened to wool, because he is alluding to his father as the wolf in sheep’s clothing! By the way, he is supposed to be describing JESUS and yet he says that he is OLD and white-headed!!! But this could NOT be the Jesus in the story as he died at the age of only 33! And the word for “wool” is “erion,” which is “Arrion”/”Arrian” and therefore either “Apion” or “Arrius” in the royal language, and this points to Josephus and Arrius because; (1) Josephus wrote “Against Apion” (which was only Arrius writing to himself as he was both Josephus and Apion/Arrian/Arrius, and (2)“Apion”/”Arrian” is merely another form of “Arrius”.

Rev. 1:16, “out of his mouth, a sharp double-edged sword going forth…”

In other words, he, Jesus/Arrius speaks “two ways” at the same time. This is Julius Piso’s way of telling us that the New Testament was written two ways; one is by use of the common language and the other is by the use of ‘royal language’.

Rev. 2:1. Here, Julius Piso harkens back to Titus 1:12, “Cretans are always liars...”

By precedent example the words “says” and “saying” represents, 'Legion'. Thus, Rev. 2:1 says, “Legion The Cretan”. You may remember the line that Arrius Piso had said while playing the part of demons. Mark 5:9, “Saying, my name is Legion, for we are many...” Luke 8:30, “What is thy name? And he said, 'Legion'...”

Rev. 2:15, “So also hast thou holding (onto) the teaching of the Nicolaiton, which I hate”.

This appears to be a place, people, person or even sect used again to speak of his father Arrius Piso. The 'Nico(n)' portion particularly. And, at the same time, other members of his familly who are “holding ('onto', or 'to') the teaching(s) of the 'Nicolaiton', which I hate.” He is telling us that he has went along with what his father and the rest of his family have been holding onto. Other royals had tried to prevent the creation of Christianity, but Arrius Piso was 'Victorious' over all of them. The passage can be seen in several Inner-Circle ways, but in keeping with Julius Piso's pattern or style, the main one here may be with “the Nicolaiton” as a created nickname for his father as “the Victorious One”. That is; “So also hast thou holding onto the teachings of the Victorious One, which I hate.”

He made known, once again, that even though he participated in his father's creation of Christianity and the New Testament texts, he never liked it and wanted it to end; and that he even hates his father for doing it.

Rev. 2:18. Then in Rev. 2:18, “... Legion, (is) the son of God”.

So, 'Legion', like 'Jesus', is the son of God. Hmm... he is saying that both are one in the same. Legion is the Cretan, and Cretans are always. liars, meaning 'Jesus' (Arrius Piso) is a Cretan and always a liar. Arrius Piso was a 'Cretan' (or Greek), both by ancestry and because he moved there to live (actually, more specifically, he lived mainly in Athens, Greece, after moving there from Rome to live there with his wife (Queen or Priness Berenice) and Proculus Piso and his family in about the year 100 CE).

Note that at about this time, it appears that Arrius Piso and at least one other member (Julius Piso?) of his family seem to 'disappear' from history for a few years. It may be possible that they made a trip to the lake Superior area of the Great Lakes in what is now the United States. That is another area that we now know a bit more about; ancient world travel. [see my paper about Claudius Ptolemy]

Rev. 2:20. Where it says “to commit fornications and...”

The syntax of the royal language puts the word for 'and' before “to commit fornication”, which produces the name 'Kalporneus' (Calpurnius). The same is found written in Rev. 2:14. Remember, you will not see this in English translations, you need to have the Greek version in order to see most of this, and that is partly because of how Julius Piso had made use of running words together in order to give names and other information.

Rev. 3:7. It says here, “... says the True, the Holy...”

In the Greek you will find this as “... Legion, who (is) he true (or 'truly'), he who (is) the Son...” This time the 'O' (instead of being 'the'), is “he who”. The word 'the' from 'a' to 'o' remains in front of the Greek word “uios” ('uiος' for 'son'). Once one has this down, they then see this as; “... the true Legion (is) he who (is) the Son” ('stone', aka 'Peter' ['petros']. And, for those who are already familiar with all of this, he is pointing once again to his father as the New Testament Jesus, by alluding to the line in the works of Flavius Josephus about “the son/stone cometh” (This really needs to be seen in the Loeb Classical Library version of Flavius Josephus).

Rev. 3:10, “The whole habitable world.”

Make note of this phrase as it is used over and over again in the works of Flavius Josephus and is one of many of the ‘correlation’s’ between the works of Josephus and the New Testament. Julius is giving this and many other key phrases in The Revelation. The full and true meaning of this particular phrase must be explained elsewhere, but briefly, it refers to the new religion that they were creating as being a “universal” or “catholic” religion. The reasons for this will be explained in another book.

Rev. 3:15-16. Parts of The Revelation, such as this, are the source for the story of 'Goldie Locks And The Three Bears'.

And thus, it was. Down through history, the Inner-Circle members made use of (took advantage of) and made various jokes and stories about, what they knew about with regards to the Christian religion, other religions, and the New Testament texts. Here, look at what was stated here; “I know thy works, that neither cold art thou, nor hot; I would (have it that) thou were cold or hot. Thus, because as lukewarm art thou, and neither cold nor hot, I am about to spue (spew) thee [thy works] out of my mouth.” There is more to this, but some of this is more complex and advanced, and thus, will be addressed elsewhere.

Even though this may seem shocking and new, this is only the tip of the iceberg. Note that the Inner-Circle had created nursery rhymes and sayings to show that there were people who knew how to correctly read the New Testament texts, and thus, knew their true meaning in the royal language. Another example of one coming from this part of The Revelation is the one about 'Peas Porridge Hot'; “Peas porridge hot, peas porridge cold, peas porridge in the pot, nine days old!” Letters in ancient times were 'alpha-numeric', and thus, letters & number interchanged. The nineth Greek letter was 'I' (Iota), and stood for either 'J[esus]' ('Iesous') or 'J[osephus]'; hinting at them being one in the same. 'Peas' is almost phonetically saying 'Piso'. And, of course, the hot & cold reference is to this part of The Revelation.

Rev. 3:18. Julius brings up the dirty joke about “eye-salve” (see the section in the book 'Piso Christ' dealing with the irreverent elements in the New Testament); “… And anoint thou with eye-salve thine eyes, that thou may see ('know').”

He is speaking to the readers of ‘The Revelation’ en masse and so in the plural, hence the expression “thine eyes” instead of “eye” in the singular.

Rev. 4:3. Julius is describing the breastplate of Piso sitting on his throne, indicating that Piso was both a Priest and a King.

The breast-plate contains twenty-four stones. He goes further to say that a particular council is made up of twenty-four elders, who all wear the white garments and who are all kings (as they all wear gold diadems or crowns). He is really just speaking quite frankly and saying just how things were. The key is in taking the time to analyze what he is really saying and that is only done by knowing what the true meaning of his words and phrases are.

Rev. 4:8. Where it says, “... saying, Holy, holy, holy,...” It actually says, “Legion, the Son!, the Son!, the Son!”

This is because in the royal language the Greek 'g' (was written 'γ', which looks like a Latin 'y'), which was seen as the Latin 'u'. Thus, rendering the Greek word “agios” (άγιος' = 'holy'), as “auios” in Greek. The 'a' is seen as 'o', which is the word 'the'. The result is “the Son”.

Rev. 4:9-10. Julius Piso, writing The Revelation as 'John' The Divine, calls himself “John Piso” in Rev. 4:9-10, by running the Greek words for “ages shall fall” together.

Rev. 5:8. Julius refers to Jesus as “the Lamb,” which we already know is “Arnius” as “Arrius” in the royal language.

Jesus is the lamb and the lamb is Arrius (Piso).

Rev. 5:10, “… and didst make us, (back) to our (Amon Ra) God, kings and priests; and WE shall reign over the earth.”

Here Julius says what the case is; kings and priests ruled over the entire known world in that time. It is amazing when one thinks of it, just how much he gets away with saying in The Revelation.

Rev. 6:6. Here is where Julius is really showing his true genius

As he not only inserts his father’s name into The Revelation by using the word “denarius” ('δηνάριοu' = “den-arius”), but he also makes this as a question… a question that helps point us to Arrius as the person who created Jesus and Christianity. It is “den Arius and (kai)”, meaning “Did not Arius Cal(purnius) [Piso]?...” This is explained further elsewhere.

Rev. 6:12. Julius writes about how natural occurrences were used to fool the masses by Priests;

(1) Earthquakes, and (2) an eclipse of the sun, as well as (3) the red moon.

Rev. 6:13, (4) He speaks of “falling stars,” which were really meteors.

More about this should be explained in other papers or books.

Rev. 6:16, “wrath of the Lamb” = “wrath of Jesus”.

He is saying that “Jesus” (Arrius) was NOT the gentle person that the Gospels make him out to be, but he was actually a very vicious man - his own father! He (Arrius Piso) was in fact a mass murderer and loved torturing and killing people.

Rev. 7:14, “The blood of the Lamb”

Julius repeats many of the same words and phrases in The Revelation, but this is done for specific reasons - to get you to notice them! He says “the blood of the Lamb” to draw attention to his father writing as Josephus saying that HIS blood was given to save people, so that the correlation between the two may be made, i.e., “Josephus” = “the Lamb” = “Jesus”).

Rev. 7:17. “because the Lamb”

Reads either as “Titus Arnion” (which identifies 'Arnion', [the] Lamb, with Arrius Piso as 'Titus'; so that his father as having used the name 'Titus' is confirmed), or “the Lamb (is) Titus”. See my paper regarding Joseph Atwill and Titus.

Rev. 8:2. Seven “trumpets” for seven “angels” (“angels” as a euphemism for “leaders of churches” [high priests]), and “trumpets” meaning just what was explained already.

And keep this in mind, because the real payoff in realizing this as the true meaning is about to show itself in The Revelation.

Rev. 8:6, “And the seven “angels” having the seven “trumpets,” prepared (positioned) themselves (so) that they might sound (their) “trumpets”.

In other words, Julius has all seven of the church leaders or priests of the seven churches of Asia on their knees with their rumps up in the air ready to flatulate or blow their “trumpets”! You are now reading what The Revelation really says and you are learning a lot about the meanings that the words that were used really had. In so doing, you can now also see that these were just individuals who possessed a greater degree of knowledge than the masses of the day, that these people were royals, elite and priests.

Rev. 9:1-2. Julius Piso is telling us that as a Roman, he and his family had once looked down into “the pit of the Abyss”, which was Mount Vesuvius before it had erupted.

He was born in 74 AD/CE, thus, he would have only been a toddler at the time, and he is making it known that it was a close call for him and many of his relatives, as the Pisos had a main villa and huge library there at the Bay of Naples in Herculaneum; and which was buried by the eruption of Vesuvius in 79 AD/CE.

