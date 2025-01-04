By learning how to fully face and finally let go of fears, regrets and failures, your life’s journey can be better understood by learning the divine teaching found in this book.

Death is not the end…. it is a doorway and, mind-blowing though it truly is, you can master the art of stepping through the doorway, forever moving forward into the next moment without regrets.

Everything is impermanent, ever changing and fluid.

This is my best description of my most favourite book.

Here is a short film about it. I hope you like it.

https://rumble.com/v64i6rp-the-secrets-of-the-tibetan-book-of-the-dead-by-philosophical-essence.html

FURTHER INFORMATION

If you are curious to know how I came to love the Tibetan Book of the Dead you can read some of my story here:

You can read about my regression to previous lives here:

Here is a very beautiful film about how death is handled in Tibetan culture:

THE TIBETAN BOOK OF THE DEAD: THE GREAT LIBERATION - (1994) in 2 parts:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/kzeXv2Kp0Qnc/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/EIPbzXBoYpIO/

And finally:

THE YOGIS OF TIBET - A Rare Documentary Film

If you appreciate my research but cannot commit to a paid subscription you could buy me a coffee at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/FrancesLeader

Please note that all my work is entirely free to read and will never be hidden behind a paywall. My lovely paying subscribers contribute knowing this to be true and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them very much for their ongoing support.

The important thing is sharing this educational information on social media, especially on X and Facebook and Discord where I am permanently excluded because my work continues to upset the totalitarians.