The Tibetan Book of the Dead teaches you how to live
It is a holy book without equal which has the power to transform you!
By learning how to fully face and finally let go of fears, regrets and failures, your life’s journey can be better understood by learning the divine teaching found in this book.
Death is not the end…. it is a doorway and, mind-blowing though it truly is, you can master the art of stepping through the doorway, forever moving forward into the next moment without regrets.
Everything is impermanent, ever changing and fluid.
This is my best description of my most favourite book.
Here is a short film about it. I hope you like it.
https://rumble.com/v64i6rp-the-secrets-of-the-tibetan-book-of-the-dead-by-philosophical-essence.html
FURTHER INFORMATION
If you are curious to know how I came to love the Tibetan Book of the Dead you can read some of my story here:
You can read about my regression to previous lives here:
Here is a very beautiful film about how death is handled in Tibetan culture:
THE TIBETAN BOOK OF THE DEAD: THE GREAT LIBERATION - (1994) in 2 parts:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kzeXv2Kp0Qnc/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EIPbzXBoYpIO/
And finally:
THE YOGIS OF TIBET - A Rare Documentary Film
I recommend the version by Chogyam Trungpa and Francesca Fremantle, an Englishwoman who studied with him and died recently. The Surmang Trungpas are the lineage which composed the Tibetan Book of the Dead. I also studied with Trungpa for many years until he died. He didn't talk about the book much, rather worked to make everyday life an extremely vivid, wakeful affair which is the same thing really.
One of his favourite games was to sneak up behind someone who was lost in thought and therefore spaced out, unaware, and shout 'BOO!' making them jump out of their skin. Although a joke, it is also bardo training.
The book is also traditionally read into a recently dead person's ear. Of course it works best if it's to someone who has already studied the whole approach and perspective already. Anyway, thanks for the reminder.