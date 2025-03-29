He never asked to enter me,
It was an urgent need.
A desire to be truly free
From guarding sacred seed.
And so, without a moment’s thought
I surrendered to his power.
Crushing down with muscles taught
He broke into my bower.
Sensations broke through gates of fear
And breath escaped my throat
I touched his face and kissed his ear
He breached the banks of my moat.
I dared not halt this animal race
As he hurtled to unload
His gift into my sacred space
Shuddering as he rode.
ONWARDS AS ALWAYS!
xx
Is it me or its getting HOT in here❤️🔥 lol
That's one fantastic way to describe these things!
I do LOVE Jungleland!