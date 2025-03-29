He never asked to enter me,

It was an urgent need.

A desire to be truly free

From guarding sacred seed.

And so, without a moment’s thought

I surrendered to his power.

Crushing down with muscles taught

He broke into my bower.

Sensations broke through gates of fear

And breath escaped my throat

I touched his face and kissed his ear

He breached the banks of my moat.

I dared not halt this animal race

As he hurtled to unload

His gift into my sacred space

Shuddering as he rode.

ONWARDS AS ALWAYS!

xx

