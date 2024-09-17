This morning, very early, I opened the blind on my east facing lounge window to see the dawn. Just at that moment, a sycamore seed spiralled with the wind and landed in a convenient bare earth spot a few feet away from my window.

‘That’ll take root there!’ I thought with some satisfaction and I gazed with love at the parent tree nearby, smiling in thanks. I won’t live to see that tree reach maturity but, at least, I have witnessed its perilous journey of faith come to a suitably nurturing nook in my garden.

Recently a kind subscriber had nudged me to look at the work of Michelle Gibson, so I watched her most recent video in awe (impressed by the coincidence with my joy at the sycamore seed) and then went looking for a conversational presentation she frequently referenced:

Many years ago, I had an impassioned discussion with my son because I was seeing images of the giant tree stumps that Michelle and Chad had also recognised. My son refused to believe it and we terminated that debate agreeing to disagree.

I never forgot the source of my opinion, a very short but provocative video from 8 years ago:

There is so much that we were never taught about the ancient history of this jewel we inhabit, isn’t there?

I hope you give Michelle Gibson and her friend, Chad Williams, the attention they deserve and comment if you know of more material which either supports or contests their work.

“Humanity was highly advanced until something happened to destroy it” ~ Michelle Gibson

“I imagined the network of trees on a larger scale…. it is a system, isn’t it?” ~ Chad Williams of https://www.youtube.com/@deeperconversationswithchad

Once again, I look out of my east facing window and thank the sycamore who sent her baby twirling down to be the first thing I saw this morning, presaging an amazing few hours considering the power and majesty of all those ancient giant trees.

I must give her a hug later…..