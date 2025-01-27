I wander through my inbox with tin foil hat in place,

Looking for a link to put a smile upon my face.

I find a hundred emails that warn me of some danger,

Politicians, journalists and orgs are getting stranger.

Everyone wants to scare me out of my wrinkly skin!

With stories and predictions of worldwide deadly sin.

Organised crime is taking over every nook and cranny,

Whatever you do, don’t come here frightening your grannie!

Email from the bank to say that I am skint,

Interest rates have halved (someone’s making a mint)

They conspire to set my blood pressure shooting up the scale

And send me to You Tube for another teary tale

Of puppy dogs and kittens, recipes and bloggers

Shorts of Katie Hopkins and runners in their joggers.

Over to Netflix - yeah…. that was a bad idea!

Apocalypse and plague and more assorted fear.

It’s a conspiracy, I tell ye, they are out to do us in!

Can someone tell me if dying of boredom is a thing?

❤🧡💛💚💙💜