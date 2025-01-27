I wander through my inbox with tin foil hat in place,
Looking for a link to put a smile upon my face.
I find a hundred emails that warn me of some danger,
Politicians, journalists and orgs are getting stranger.
Everyone wants to scare me out of my wrinkly skin!
With stories and predictions of worldwide deadly sin.
Organised crime is taking over every nook and cranny,
Whatever you do, don’t come here frightening your grannie!
Email from the bank to say that I am skint,
Interest rates have halved (someone’s making a mint)
They conspire to set my blood pressure shooting up the scale
And send me to You Tube for another teary tale
Of puppy dogs and kittens, recipes and bloggers
Shorts of Katie Hopkins and runners in their joggers.
Over to Netflix - yeah…. that was a bad idea!
Apocalypse and plague and more assorted fear.
It’s a conspiracy, I tell ye, they are out to do us in!
Can someone tell me if dying of boredom is a thing?
❤🧡💛💚💙💜
It’s a good point you make, all the negativity that just may be engineered by Tavistock… I have a new rule for 2025 (as a consumer of info not as a creator) 2 hours per day max on reading / research. The rest of the time i will live my life !
Imagination is what it's all about.
great poem!