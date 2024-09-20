A bodhisattva is a reincarnating pure spirit which serves others with unrelenting compassion. The gold relief image above is of the bodhisattva Avalokiteśvara from Mount Jiuhua, Anhui, China. It cleverly conveys the long line of previous incarnations and the multitude of talents that the spirit has accumulated through time.
“While Avalokiteśvara was depicted as male in India, in East Asian Buddhism, Avalokiteśvara is most often depicted as a female figure known in various languages as Guanyin (in Chinese), Kannon (in Japanese), Gwaneum (in Korean), and Quan Am (in Vietnamese).[5] Guanyin is also an important figure in other East Asian religions, particularly Chinese folk religion and Daoism.” ~ Wikipedia
Avalokitesvara, also known as Bu Ken Qu Guan Yin (literally "the Guanyin who refuses to leave"), is a 2013 Chinese religious film directed by Zhang Xin. It is loosely based on a legend about how Mount Putuo in China's Zhejiang Province became the bodhimaṇḍa of the bodhisattva Avalokiteśvara, who is better known in Chinese as Guanyin. The film starred Li Chun, Nie Yuan, Nakaizumi Hideo, Siqin Gaowa, Nakano Ryoko and Mou Fengbin in the leading roles. It was shown at the 37th Montreal World Film Festival in 2013 and was named one of the four World Greats.[1]
I hope you enjoy this beautiful film as much as I do.
In Tibetan, Emaho means “how marvelous!” It is an exclamation of wonder or amazement. Pen-no means “may it be beneficial!” and this is repeated twice. Soha means “so be it” or more literally, “well said” in Tibetan.
Fangks for dis! I will have to watch in two parts, but dat's coolio iglesias. ;)
Multifaceted as gods may be, and as Guan Yin she has never been more needed now- representing the goddess of suffering and compassion.
Also as Avalokitesvara reminds me of the goddess Kali.
I had not seen this film, thank you.🙏