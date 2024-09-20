A bodhisattva is a reincarnating pure spirit which serves others with unrelenting compassion. The gold relief image above is of the bodhisattva Avalokiteśvara from Mount Jiuhua, Anhui, China. It cleverly conveys the long line of previous incarnations and the multitude of talents that the spirit has accumulated through time.

I hope you enjoy this beautiful film as much as I do.

Emaho penno penno soha!

In Tibetan, Emaho means “how marvelous!” It is an exclamation of wonder or amazement. Pen-no means “may it be beneficial!” and this is repeated twice. Soha means “so be it” or more literally, “well said” in Tibetan.

