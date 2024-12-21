Today, Saturday December 21, 2024, thousands of people gathered at Stonehenge, our prehistoric monument in Wiltshire, England, to mark the winter solstice. This ancient site, guessed to have been built around 3000 BC, is a sacred place for many, and the shortest day of the year is a significant occasion for spiritual and cultural celebrations, particularly for Druids.

Despite a windy morning, people from all over the world flocked to Stonehenge, attracted by a spiritual respect. The atmosphere is always lively, with cheers, drums and applause when the sun rises. This year it happened at 08:09 GMT. The event was broadcast live online to share the moment with the whole world. Skip to the one hour point in the video above to take part in the dawn of our shortest day and hear our drumming begin to build the traditional atmosphere. Later the bagpipes are greeting the sun while revellers dance and sing, mainly to keep warm!

Winter solstice is not as raucous an event as the summer solstice - it has its own special serenity…

For many, the winter solstice at Stonehenge is a time for thinking about renewal and rebirth. Chris Smith, a 31-year-old civil servant, attended the event for the first time and reflected on the significance of the day: “This is all about renewal, rebirth, we’re entering into the new year, and it’s also a good time to acknowledge what’s taking place in the year that’s been.”

Steve Bax, English Heritage’s Stonehenge director, was reported by the Independent newspaper welcoming around 4,500 people to the site and praising the peaceful and enjoyable atmosphere. He noted that it was great to see so many families enjoying themselves around the monument.

Pagan Traditions

The winter solstice at Stonehenge is also a time for pagan traditions. In nearby Avebury, another ancient stone circle, two men wore cloaks and blew horns as people gathered to watch the sunrise. The site is also home to “wishing trees,” where people tie ribbons as prayers to the tree spirits or in memory of loved ones.

Stonehenge’s alignment with the solstices and equinoxes has been a subject of fascination for centuries. The monument’s design and construction demonstrate a sophisticated understanding of astronomy and mathematics. The winter solstice sunrise aligns with the Heel Stone, a large sarsen stone located outside the circle, creating a striking visual effect.

The winter solstice at Stonehenge is a unique and special event, attracting people from diverse backgrounds and cultures. As the shortest day of the year gives way to longer days, the celebration serves as a reminder of the cyclical nature of life and the importance of community and spiritual connection. It is wonderful to see people gathering at our sacred stones, year after year in the footsteps of all our ancestors.

If you appreciate my research but cannot commit to a paid subscription you could buy me a coffee at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/FrancesLeader

Please note that all my work is entirely free to read and will never be hidden behind a paywall. My lovely paying subscribers contribute knowing this to be true and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them very much for their ongoing support.

The important thing is sharing this educational information on social media, especially on X and Facebook and Discord where I am permanently excluded because my work upsets the totalitarians.