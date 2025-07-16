I don't believe there has ever been a 'truth community' and the concept of group consensus is alien to me. That is a figment of someone's wishful but ignorant thinking. If we were to achieve anything resembling group consensus then progress would grind to a rotting halt! Where is the truth or inspiration in that?

I think the whole purpose of living is to learn how to be!

This learning process is not easy or pretty. But it is true freedom. We can no longer let paradise remain a metaphysical concept.

We have to make it a reality.

Our enemies want to control our consciousness, our individual souls. That is their plan with their New World Order, where all of us will be microchipped and drugged servants of global governance. That is their plan with a universal religion, where all will surrender their individuality and amalgamate into Oneness consciousness: the impersonal consciousness of “enlightenment” — stripped of desires, originality, joy, passion, and the power to choose.

We either let them accomplish this by doing nothing, or we take action now.

We pick up the forgotten key to freedom, call it whatever you will: choice, personal will, authoritative intent, impassioned and confident desire. We elect to become manifestations of the Infinite that we forgot how to be. We take back our birthright as expressions of the original, loving, joyous divine intention.

The Infinite shows the way if we simply love the opportunity afforded by our precious and exclusive autonomy.

The infinity symbol looks like a sideways figure eight (∞). In mathematics, it represents an unending loop, something without limits. But spiritually? It’s much more profound. The infinity symbol goes beyond numbers and equations. It represents the eternal, the timeless, and the interconnectedness of everything in the universe.

So take your time…. discover who you are…. express that uniqueness and shine on into the infinite.

—0—

