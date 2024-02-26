When I go, I want to dissolve and melt into the air
To spread myself upon this earth in finest dust so rare.
I want to be at one with life, recycled on and on
Forever here, forever fair, forever shone upon
by sun and moon and far off stars, I want to be at home
and sharing all I have ever been with whom I may become.
Frances Leader (13/11/2015)
WHEN I GO
'Blown Away' Series of sculptures by Penny Hardy, a British artist.
"The Blown Away series is a response to the strong emotions that affect us all at key points in our lives, the physical impact they have on our bodies and the influence external or environmental forces have on all of us."
https://pennyhardysculpture.com/penny-hardy-sculpture-project-blown-away/
That's exactly the way I want to go too! Thanks for the beautiful poem & photo!