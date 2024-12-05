The most fundamental questions still baffle our greatest thinkers.

Here we learn from three seekers and come away realising that, in terms of knowledge, humanity has not even scratched the surface!

I found this discussion riveting and I hope you will too!

Stephen Mayer

Stephen C. Meyer (1958-present): American historian, author, and former educator, advocate of intelligent design, and director of the Centre for Science and Culture at the Discovery Institute.

Education

Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in physics and earth science from Whitworth College (1981)

Master of Philosophy (M.Phil.) and Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in history and the philosophy of science from the University of Cambridge (1987 and 1991)

Career

Professor at Whitworth College

Director of the Centre for Science and Culture at the Discovery Institute

Senior Fellow at the Discovery Institute

Publications

Author of several books, including “Signature in the Cell: DNA and the Evidence for Intelligent Design” (2009), “Darwin’s Doubt: The Explosive Origin of Animal Life and the Case for Intelligent Design” (2013), and “Return of the God Hypothesis” (2021)

Research and Interests

Intelligent design and its implications for science and philosophy

Origin of life and the evidence for intelligent design

Theistic evolution and its critiques

Cosmology and the search for a designing intelligence

Media Appearances

Featured guest on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast

Interviewed on various other podcasts and radio shows

Awards and Recognition

New York Times bestseller for “Darwin’s Doubt”

Book of the Year by the Times (of London) Literary Supplement for “Signature in the Cell”

Other

Has been involved in controversies surrounding intelligent design and its acceptance in academic and scientific circles.

James Tour

James Mitchell Tour is an American chemist and nanotechnologist, currently a Professor of Chemistry, Professor of Materials Science and Nanoengineering at Rice University in Houston, Texas. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Syracuse University (1981) and his Ph.D. in synthetic organic and organometallic chemistry from Purdue University (1986) under the supervision of Ei-ichi Negishi. Tour has completed postdoctoral training in synthetic organic chemistry at the University of Wisconsin–Madison (1986–1987) and Stanford University (1987–1988).

Research Focus

Tour’s work is primarily focused on carbon materials chemistry and nanotechnology. His research encompasses:

Carbon materials synthesis, including fullerene purification, composites, conductive inks for radio frequencies identification tags, and carbon nanoreporters for identifying oil downhole.

Graphene synthesis from cookies and insects, as well as graphitic electronic devices and carbon particle drug delivery for treating traumatic brain injury.

The merging of 2D graphene with 1D nanotubes to create novel materials.

Awards and Recognition

Tour has received several prestigious awards, including:

Oesper Award (2021)

Centenary Prize (2020)

Trotter Prize (2014)

Feynman Prize (2008)

He was also inducted into the National Academy of Inventors in 2015.

Publications and Patents

Tour has published over 650 research papers and holds more than 200 patents, with an H-index of 129 and i10 index of 538, and total citations exceeding 77,000 (according to Google Scholar).

YouTube Channel

Tour has a YouTube channel where he discusses science and faith, publishing in top scientific journals while exploring deep issues of faith, the Bible, and Jesus Christ. https://www.youtube.com/c/DrJamesTour

James Tour is highly controversial and argumentative when presenting his opinions. This video illustrates:

I must admit that James Tour is dynamic but so are some of his detractors!

Undoubtedly the arguments will wrangle on and on, exploring our reality until we understand this miracle, this LIFE.

ONWARDS!

