There is no ‘sacred text’ or the equivalent of a bible in Druidism and there is no universally agreed set of beliefs amongst Druids. Despite this, there are a number of ideas and beliefs that most Druids hold in common, and that help to define the nature of Druidism today.

My involvement with Druids came about from attending Stonehenge for the solstices. The people I met at those events would turn up at protests and meetings wherever people gathered to defend the earth.

Two dedicated Druids, in particular, Guinevere and Lardo, made a special impression on me. They had a home in Hastings, Sussex from which they based all their devotions. They attended the first few Anti-Fracking camps and would hold group events for those of us who were living on site. They were much loved.

