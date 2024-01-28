WHAT DO DRUIDS BELIEVE?
Druidism is free of dogma and fixed beliefs or practices. It offers a way of being that avoids intolerance and sectarianism.
There is no ‘sacred text’ or the equivalent of a bible in Druidism and there is no universally agreed set of beliefs amongst Druids. Despite this, there are a number of ideas and beliefs that most Druids hold in common, and that help to define the nature of Druidism today.
My involvement with Druids came about from attending Stonehenge for the solstices. The people I met at those events would turn up at protests and meetings wherever people gathered to defend the earth.
Two dedicated Druids, in particular, Guinevere and Lardo, made a special impression on me. They had a home in Hastings, Sussex from which they based all their devotions. They attended the first few Anti-Fracking camps and would hold group events for those of us who were living on site. They were much loved.
If you would like to study Druidism further please consult this
Website: https://druidry.org/druid-way
"Druid: From the Celtic word Draoi, meaning both Oak tree, and door. A Druid is the guardian , the keeper of the door. The doorway into the secret inner-world and fabric of the spiritual as well as physical reality.
The Druids were the keepers of all of the knowledge of the Celtic peoples. The Druids were Magicians, Prophets, Poets, Teachers, Judges, Historians, Physicians, Scientists ,Astronomers, observers of the natural world, plants animals, agriculture, animal husbandry, guardians of the sacred calendar.
The Druids studied the mysteries of the inner spiritual realm as well as the physical. They stood in the doorway between both. Their purpose was to bring about the union, the integration of both physical reality and spiritual."
https://donnharperjr.substack.com/p/the-magic-of-magick
Interesting video of the last druid. My studies into Druidry over the last 3 years have been my solace during ridiculous times of lies, deceit and fear mongering. I feel so much more connected to the land and my priorities and focus have changed. They say energy goes to wherever you put your focus.