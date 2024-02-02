1) First detox the kidney with fresh root ginger tea, honey and lemon. Drink it instead of tea or coffee all day but lay off it in the evening because it is a stimulant and you will find it hard to sleep.

2) When your urine flows lighter in colour and copiously you are ready to move onto the liver detox. Buy some fine powdered Dandelion root from any Chinese apothecary or health food shop. Get Mongolian if possible, it is the best. Add one teaspoon of the dandelion powder to a small amount of warm water, some honey and lemon and drink it while it is still warm. Follow that up with as much distilled water laced with Himalayan salt as you can. Do this each morning until you notice any blackness under your eyes disappearing.

3) Put the tip of your tongue behind your top front teeth and press it firmly against the roof of your mouth. Look in a mirror and, if you can see the two veins on the underside of your tongue looking at all lumpy, black or dark, this indicates toxins in the blood.

Ideally those two veins should be smooth in shape and pink. Repeat detoxing until that happens!

If you want to know more about tongue diagnosis this short webinar explains it from a Traditional Chinese Medicine point of view: