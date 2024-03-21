Hello, seekers of healing and vibrational resonance!

It's wonderful to have you here today to explore the mesmerizing world of the healing frequencies produced by Tibetan singing bowls. These ancient instruments are known for their ability to promote physical, emotional, and spiritual healing.

Play them in the background of your daily activities and sense the calm grow in your environment.

Traditional healing sounds have been studied for centuries for their abilities to remove all negative energy, restore vitality and instil a peaceful harmony and calmness to the aural surroundings.

In these challenging times, restoring balance and a sense of calm is more important than ever. Make yourself a quiet space, where you can relax and let the purity of these healing sounds wash over you, restore you, and bring a new vitality into your body. The tuned harmonics of temple singing bowls can channel unique resonant properties and restore you with a calming mindfulness. Take a moment to allow these pure healing sounds to rejuvenate you, and bring you an inner tranquility and focus.

There is a concept in neuroscience called “plasticity,” that refers to your brain’s ability to change, even as an adult. Regular listening to the myriad of harmonics and tones produced by singing bowls have been reported by users the ability to “train their brain” to access peaceful states more easily every time they practice. The specific frequencies of singing bowls is thought to adjust the electrical frequencies of our brains and bodies.

Listening to the various tones produced by singing bowls may help you access theta and alpha brainwaves and open you up to insight and calm, beyond the rational mind. Experiencing a sound bath can allow one to temporarily place technology to the side and focus on the present.

Repeatedly listening over time has the potential to assist the body/mind to purge toxicity and simultaneously retrain the chakras and physical body to remain in a state of balance. Repeated sound bathing with these pure tonal harmonies and aural sound bathing can lead the body back to a blissful state of relaxation and good health.

Singing Bowls are thought to naturally cause chakras to self-correct. The sound waves, in the form of sine waves, run correcting frequencies to the unbalanced chakras, bringing them back to normal functioning. The overall balancing effect of Singing Bowls and sound immersion theta brainwave entrainment is believed to enhance and support the corrective rebalance of the sine waves effect on each chakra. The result is balanced chakras which then, in turn, enhance cellular and systemic healing throughout the body that is facilitated by the theta rhythms.

The history of these amazing instruments isn’t clear; the origins are believed to go back at least 3,000 years old. Made originally by pre-buddhist cultures, Tibetan and Himalyan bowls may have been created as daily use serving bowls that happened to be endowed with perfect harmonics and tunings. Crafted by artisans, over the centuries these treasured objects slowly migrated into use for meditative and sacred purposes.