Vandana Shiva is a celebrated scholar, prolific author, and long time activist whose work focuses on seeds, agriculture, and ecofeminism.

Vandana Shiva shares her knowledge around the Green Revolution, a transformative and chemical-dependent set of agricultural practices and policies that promised to deliver food security to populations around the world. But has it delivered on those promises? And how do its outcomes compare to organic agriculture?

Rapid consolidation across our food system is limiting consumer choices, inflating prices, and putting farmers out of business. As meat packers, grocery chains, and distributors absorb smaller players and increase their market power, we look to make sense of this grim new reality. How can US antitrust laws play a role in saving organic farmers and ensuring that real organic food remains available? Millions of citizens desperately want such food, and they are losing the choice. How can we best locate and use the institutional acupuncture points that will lead to the future we seek?

