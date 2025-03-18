Ernst Zündel was a German-Canadian activist accused of neo-Nazi and Holocaust denial activities. He spent seven years in prison for questioning the mainstream historical narrative of World War II and was convicted of Holocaust denial and inciting racial hatred, serving a five-year sentence in Germany.

Zündel was also known for founding Samisdat Publishers, which distributed propaganda, and for his role in the creation of Zundelsite, an online repository of Holocaust denial material.

The "prophecy" associated with Zündel refers to his beliefs and predictions about the future, particularly his views on the Holocaust and his stance against what he perceived as a biased and untrue historical narrative. Zündel's activism and beliefs were controversial and he was widely criticised for his opinions.

That never deterred him.

Here you can watch a short clip of him explaining part of his prophesy:

https://altcensored.com/watch?v=9v_YZ-cYG18

Ernst Zundel sincerely believed he was right but I would argue that he was wrong, very wrong.

The Jews have been foolish, that much is true. Their vanity and special brand of insanity has caused them to be ROYALLY used by the clever international crime syndicate of European aristocracy.

Historically, the Jews have been segregated, ghettoed and given usurious professions that nobody with integrity would have taken. They have been placed in management but always they have had OWNERS. Their skills with investment, deception and outright theft have been exploited. They have been praised for their compliance with a global totalitarian plan which they could not decipher. They have played along with their employers like donkeys who chase carrots perpetually dangled before them. They sincerely believe that they are superior, so it has never dawned on them that they are the greatest fools on earth.

They have built their own gallows. They have occupied their own self-made Levant ghetto. They have not even noticed that the number of Jews in Israel has recently topped 6 million, the figure of their own repeated prophesies and claims of several past holocausts.

The international crime syndicate of European aristocrats has no need of them any more. Their usefulness has expired bar one last crescendo.

There will be a black swan event in their valley of Armageddon. The nation of Israel is to be extinguished by a false flag nuclear attack which is to be blamed on Iran and will ignite a conflict of such scale that barely anyone will survive on this earth.

I wrote about it a decade ago and I warned them, but their hubris and self esteem bristled in rage at me. They ganged up on me all over social media until I was permanently banned.

You can read the message I imparted, rewritten in April 2022 here:

As I said in that essay, I would like to be wrong. but as the global events unfold and the hatred for Israelis and Jews increases exponentially, I can see I was correct down to the last detail. 😔

—0—

If you appreciate my research but cannot commit to a paid subscription you could buy me a coffee at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/FrancesLeader

Please note that all my work is entirely free to read and will never be hidden behind a paywall. My lovely paying subscribers contribute knowing this to be true and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them very much for their ongoing support.

The important thing is sharing this educational information on social media, especially on X and Facebook and Discord where I am permanently excluded because my work upsets the totalitarians.