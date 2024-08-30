drew our attention to this clip:

As you can see, the headline in a red banner fails to make it clear what ‘IT’ actually is…. this is blatant propaganda because, if you read the subtitles carefully, Lavrov is referring to ESCALATION.

When the supposed nuclear bombs were hauled out of Greenham Common on flatbed articulated lorries the Greenham Ladies were there taking photos. What did we see?

We saw rusting hunks of metal that did not look to be particularly bomb like. We uploaded these photos to the internet only to watch them disappear as if by magic!

The fearmongering about nuclear weapons is so last century, as are the weapons which are being deployed in Ukraine, Palestine, Yemen, and wherever the totalitarian empire wants to stamp its boots.

Lavrov has been very patient and now he sees that the West is asking for escalation.

Why does the West want to escalate, do you think?

I think it is nothing to do with nuclear weapons.

I think the 21st century weapons are FAR worse than that and the idiot class can't wait to try them out.

They are champing at the bit to use their biological weapons, gases, lasers, EMPs, DEWs and killer drones and dustification devices!

Thankfully, both Putin and Lavrov have said, many times in the past, that they are aware that our governments do not obey, or even consider, the wishes of the people. They clearly know that we are pawns in a very old and ugly game.

The International Criminal Court has no enforcement officers, so it avoids arresting blatant war criminals while the death figures continue to grow exponentially in Palestine.

Macron and Sir Starmer obey the totalitarians to the letter - all the while blabbing on about the 'Rule of Law' which the Russians and Chinese have pointed out is an utterly meaningless phrase because the west make the rules up as they go along!

No heads roll over assassinations, pipeline destruction and the bombing of Crimea's bridge. All these crimes are war crimes planned and executed by Western operatives.

What can we do, us citizen pawns?

In the game of chess, pawns protect the powerful pieces and that is what we are doing, we are a human shield for the predator class. There is no move in chess which represents the people turning against their rulers! Have you ever noticed that?

The only way that the powerful rulers slug it out between themselves is when they have exterminated almost all the pawns!

That is the game in a world burdened with a hierarchy.

I say: Kick the sick hierarchy game up in the air and implement the most basic rules, like DO NO HARM.

Decommission all the boys toys. Close the munitions factories and make life supporting technology our biggest export earner.

Plough defence budgets into new infrastructure and above all, stop poking the Bear and the Dragon.

WAR IS ILLEGAL ANYWAY!

Read this:

"War was outlawed in 1928 when we signed and ratified the General Treaty for the Renunciation of War, which is often referred to as the Kellogg Briand Pact. So it is never legal, lawful or legitimate to wage war, or to fund war."

~ extract from:

Then go to part two:

Then have a listen to this: