Good luck and bad luck create each other

and it is difficult to foresee their change.

A righteous man lived near the border.

For no reason, his horse ran off into barbarian territory.

Everyone felt sorry for him.

[But] His father spoke [to him]:

"Who knows if that won't bring you good luck?"

Several months later

his horse came back with a group of [good, noble] barbarian horses.

Everyone congratulated him.

[But] His father spoke [to him]:

"Who knows if that won't bring you bad luck?"

Now his house is rich in horses

and the son mounted with joy/loved riding.

He fell and broke his leg.

Everyone felt sorry for him.

[But] His father spoke [to him]:

"Who knows if that won't bring you good luck?"

One year later

the barbarians invaded across the border.

Adult men strung up their bows and went into battle.

Nine out of ten border residents were killed,

except for the son because of his broken leg.

Father and son were protected/both survived.

Hence: Bad luck brings good luck

and good luck brings bad luck.

This happens without end

and nobody can estimate it.

One of the most famous parables from the Huainanzi (淮南子; 'Master of Huainan'), chapter 18 (人間訓; Rénjiānxùn; 'In the World of Man') dating to the 2nd century B.C. The story exemplifies the view of Taoism regarding "fortune" ("good luck") and "misfortune" ("bad luck").

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_old_man_lost_his_horse

