The importance of water and the impact that it has on our lives is generally underestimated. But if you want to truly learn how to stay healthy in a world full of stressors and toxins, then having water that is nourishing is a must.

In the above interview with Josh Hiam, founder of Hydrogen Health, we hear about the importance of filtering your water and why hydrogen is so beneficial in promoting health.

You see, when we drink tap water, we are exposing ourselves to a range of chemicals including chlorine. Other filters, such as ones that rely on reverse osmosis, may filter out these chemicals but they also leave the water depleted of minerals. The advantage of Hydrogen Health is that it ensures clean, healthy drinking water, while adding in minerals and energizing the water.

One reason why hydrogen is so crucial for learning how to stay healthy is that it is very energy dense. As it combines with free radicals to create water, it creates the optimum hexagonal water structure, which lends itself to an environment in your body that is at ease.

Being aware of the importance of water and how it’s part of our environment is essential.

Water is such a fundamental part of our daily lives because we need it to survive. However, when we drink chlorinated water, it can actually create problems for our body and add to the stress that we feel. When we drink water from the tap, or take a shower in unfiltered water, those stressors present in the water are only adding to the stressors we feel from our work, the air, our emotions, etc.

Good water is fundamental to learning how to stay healthy. By embracing the importance of water, we can enhance our lives.

The Amazing Effects of Hydrogen on the Human Body.

In the video above, you can expect to learn about the incredible effects of hydrogen on the human body. You’ll hear about hydrogen’s relation to psychological stress, dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, autophagy, skincare, and so much more.

Shigeo Ohta, PhD, from the Molecular Hydrogen Institute in Tokyo is very well known in his field of study around the effects of hydrogen on the human body and his findings are absolutely mind-blowing. From preventative and therapeutic applications to skincare, hydrogen is an element that Dr. Ohta has devoted his life to studying and his insight in this video really is only the tip of the iceberg.

People all over Japan are already incorporating hydrogen into their diet and lifestyles in many ways, from hydrogen water to hydrogen baths, and even hydrogen spas and facials!

And from Britain:

The emphasis in the above video is upon reversing aging and hair loss!

A testimonial from USA:

To help shed light on this fascinating subject, Alex Tarnava, the mind behind a ground-breaking hydrogen tablet, explains his journey from illness to innovation and what he understands of the science that makes this elixir so impactful. This video comes from Dr Gundry and he sells simple tablets which can be added to a glass of water. Shop around because I hear that Dr Mercola promotes a similar product for half the price.

In the past, I have written other articles about water in which I think about it from a very different angle:

Image: The Wild Sea painted by Byron Pickering

Despite being the smallest molecule on earth, hydrogen appears to be one of our best tools for maintaining health in the modern world.

Personally, I use a water distiller and add a sprinkle of Himalayan Salt and a sprinkle of bicarbonate of soda. Recently, I have been wanding my glasses of water with an iTera Classic device too.

Any anecdotal stories about hydrogen therapies will be welcomed in comments!