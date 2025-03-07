I am the fatted calf,
I’m a sacrificial lamb,
I’m as sly as a fox
And I butt like a ram.
I drink like a fish,
I sweat like a pig,
I squawk like a crow
And as a dog, I dig.
The world is my oyster,
I preen like a cat,
I’ve the memory of an elephant,
And the wiles of a rat.
My eggs are never counted,
Until my chicks are hatched,
I fly like an eagle,
My swansong is unmatched.
I am fierce like a tiger,
Strong as a bear,
There’s no flies on me,
But there’s nits in my hair.
I’m as tall as a giraffe,
As slow as a sloth,
As prickly as a hedgehog
But delicate like a moth.
I can build like an ant,
And swarm like a bee,
I will roar like a lion,
And build a nest in a tree.
I have the ears of a rabbit,
The speed of a cheetah,
In flight I’m a falcon,
Nothing can beat her.
I swim like a fish,
I am as blind as a bat,
I walk like a duck,
And like a pig, I’m fat.
I sing like a bird,
I laugh like a hyena,
I’m as weak as a kitten,
But no species is meaner.
If you see me as a tiger,
Don’t step on my tail,
I’m as ugly as a cockroach,
And as big as a whale.
I will sting like a jellyfish,
Slither like a snake,
Hoard like a squirrel
Be as flat as a skate.
But don’t you worry,
With these animal charms,
My survival is secure,
In the wild and on farms.
I have a secret weapon,
I have all the luck
I am very lovable,
And I fuck like a duck.
🤣😂You weren’t expecting that punchline, were you?
No, never expected that punch line Frances lol! I was reading it out loud to my hubby and he was in fits
Loved it Frances, even the punch line we all need to be a bit quackers