The intention with the Sunshine Blogger Award

This is a peer-recognition award given by those who are deemed to be creative, positive, and inspiring. In accepting this award, nominees are asked to nominate eleven writers, give them questions to answer, and respond to the questions we received from the writer who nominated us.

Here are the questions from Susan Harley :

What motivates you to keep showing up in the world ? How are you being of service to these times ? What is your essential self care practise that enables your work ? If I offered you a miracle what would you do with it ? What advice would you give to those also writing to change the world ?

My answers are:

I keep showing up in the world because I have a well polished moral compass pointing onwards and which does not tolerate slackers!

I think my service is as rare as chicken teeth. I am a lifelong British activist with experience on the frontlines since 1967.

My most essential self care practise is to make sure I get a lot of sleep, even if it is broken up into several naps per 24 hours.

If I were to be granted a miracle I would ask for full health. This old body has taken too much hard labour in its time and there is still so much that I would like to do. I am only 73 years young! Loads of oomph left in the tank.

My advice to others who may be writing to change the world is to pace yourselves. Set achievable goals which do not stress or burn you out. Take a break if you feel overwhelmed or speechless. Above all, make sure your comment sections are open to all, never behind a paywall. Everyone has a story to tell and wisdom to impart. Be prepared to listen to your readers and change course if they guide or convince you well.

My 11 nominees for Sunshine Blogger Awards are:

The Word Herder and especially her Woofings. So very uplifting even though she has been through some terrible times over the recent years. David Justin Reed for never letting a day go by without feeding me information that I would miss if not for him. Ivan M. Paton for his unwavering attention to detail and enormous enthusiasm for history. Jamie Andrews for his sheer crystal grit in the face of shocking opposition. Phrygi of Phrygia for raging against the pyramid of power on a daily basis. Being Bonnie for her unwavering support for years and her wide ranging knowledge of all the things that really matter in life. Betsy for her deep thinking and sound comments. Alon Mizrahi for his uncompromising beautiful heartbreaking reports on Gaza. Patrick Lancaster for his incredible bravery and excellent reporting from the front lines of the Russian Special Military Operation in Ukraine. Johnny Vedmore for the deepest diving research on planet Earth exposing the subterfuge, the dirty deeds and the profiteers. And last but certainly not least, arbz for keeping my nose to the grindstone, asking difficult questions, slipping me the nod about who is saying what on Twitter and Facebook and most of all - composing the most cheeky hilarious memes, some of which are so naughty that I dare not share them! But I do laugh… 😂

🥂I raise a glass of apple and cranberry juice to you all in gratitude for your very existences.🥂

If you have the time, please post your answers to the 5 questions and make your own list of worthy nominees for SUNSHINE BLOGGER AWARDS. I want to know who inspires you!

ONWARDS!

xx

