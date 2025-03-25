They think they are so trendy, well connected and wise,

They have their focus on a screen but never on the skies,

Above their heads, milky haze somehow escapes their eyes.

—0—

A vibration and a dull ring tone conjures up a smile,

They press the black mirror to their face - it’s only for a while,

A brief chat, a harmless laugh while they walk a Cornish mile.

—0—

They know the risk, they think it’s fine, the device begins to heat,

They change hands and chatter on, hoping fate to cheat,

Meeting up and talking for real is so totally obsolete.

—0—

There are some who keep their ears plugged with plastic wifi buds

Life and all its cacophony becomes like dull and distant thuds

With flick of thumb its all drowned out by rap or rock in floods.

—0—

A tree is looking drab and the birdsong seems to be less

But humans passing do not know the signs of nature’s distress

The insects are so few these days and no-one seems to guess

—0—

That the drooping blossom weighed down with pollen

Means the fruit crops fail and numbers will have fallen

Until wildlife sickens and the silence is sullen

—0—

Under that milky haze and white powdery dust

Which blights the colours and forms a crust

And everything dies, as die it must.