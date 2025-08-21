Helen Folasade Adu came to live in Holland on Sea, Essex from Nigeria and she was a quiet, very pretty girl who attended the local high school. Her middle name, Folasade, means "crowned with wealth" in Yoruba.

I remember seeing her around the town and thinking that she was stunning, even as a teenager. When, at 24, she appeared on television singing songs from her first album Diamond Life, I was absolutely delighted for her.

She had such an individual style about her but there was always an edginess that I could not quite identify. Was it haughtiness or loneliness? Maybe a dash of shyness?

My own life, during those years was hectic; for a small seaside town Clacton had a very busy music scene. Many of my friends were in bands. In 1984 Sade (pronounced Sha-day) went straight into the UK charts with a track called Your Love is King and, later in the same year, Smooth Operator took her into the US charts too. It had such an original sound, somewhat jazzy but so cool and slow. Everyone in Clacton was so proud of Sade!

We watched her elegance and slick presentation charm its way into the national hearts. She was hypnotic live. Her fame took her away from us, of course. She went to live in Jamaica for a while but came back to UK eventually settling in Gloucestershire. There were two sons and long periods of silence. Sade didn’t want fame but no matter how long she stayed away, we would clamour to hear her again if she returned.

Her success in the music industry was recognised with the honour Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2002, and she was made Commander in the 2017 Birthday Honours.

Rare though her performances are….. this full live concert is priceless, enjoy!

Bring Me Home – Live 2011 is a live album by British band Sade, released on May 22, 2012 on RCA Records. It was filmed at the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario on September 4, 2011 during their music tour, Once in a Lifetime World Tour. The DVD and Blu-ray contain 21 tracks, a short documentary made by Stuart Matthewman, and staff outtakes. The CD that comes with the DVD release contains thirteen tracks. Bring Me Home – Live 2011 debuted at number one on the Top Music Videos chart.

Tracklist: 1:15 Soldier Of Love 7:54 Your Love Is King 12:55 Skin 16:50 Kiss Of Life 21:54 Love Is Found 27:10 In Another Time 34:43 Smooth Operator 39:23 Jezebel 46:20 Bring Me Home 50:30 Is It A Crime 58:45 Love Is Stronger Than Pride 1:03:24 All About Our Love 1:06:34 Paradise 1:12:26 Nothing Can Come Between Us 1:17:01 Morning Bird 1:17:01 King Of Sorrow 1:21:06 The Sweetest Taboo 1:26:13 The Moon And The Sky 1:30:50 Pearls 1:35:25 No Ordinary Love 1:41:15 By Your Side 1:51:38 Cherish The Day

Wikipedia has a well written page about Sade Abu and her band’s success.

