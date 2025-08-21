Boodicca

Boodicca

Jeff Schreiber
5d

I’ve been a fan of Sade since she arrived on the scene in the 1980’s. And besides her saucy voice and compelling lyrics, her band is excellent. They used to call it smooth jazz but not sure what name it is now. How about simply great music?

The first time I saw her play live, luck had it that I ended up somewhere in the front section of an indoor/outdoor amphitheater here in New Jersey. The most memorable magical moment came during her stellar performance of Kiss of Life when a young woman walked right up to the very front of the stage carrying a baby and handed it to her. Sade took the infant in her arms and continued to sing while most of us were in tears witnessing this poetry in motion. I’ve been to a lot of concerts but never seen anything quite like this. Often wonder what happened to that child.

1 reply by Frances Leader
✨PhoenixRose ✨
5d

Thanks for sharing Frances! I have to admit I panicked at first and wondered if Sade had been recently added to “the list” (don’t even want to jinx it)! So relieved to see this lovely post instead where I actually learned about one of my all time favorite female artists! The song for her son was so touching as well. Really appreciate you taking the time to share this musical joy with us today ~ totally need a break from all the heaviness for a minute. Think I’ll listen to that “Once in a Lifetime” tour you provided (sooooo many good songs:)! Thanks again! Be well! ♾️✨🙏🏼✨♾️

