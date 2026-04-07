Boodicca

Boodicca

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David Reed's avatar
David Reed
Apr 9

https://archive.org/details/chan-thomas-body-2-the-incredible-world-of-esp_202604

https://archive.org/details/world-in-peril-the-origin_202604

Anyway 2 birds 1 stone.

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David Reed's avatar
David Reed
Apr 9

I was going to post a link to the Chan P Thomas book the body 2. But all links have been deleted. Give me a few hours and I will sort the situation out. ( mischief mayhem ) lol.

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