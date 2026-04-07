Is consciousness a product of the brain, or is the brain merely a filter for a much grander reality? Here is an extraordinary conversation with Dr. Jeffrey Long, a leading radiation oncologist and the founder of the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation (NDERF). With a database of over 5,000 verified cases, Dr. Long provides the most compelling scientific evidence to date that life continues after the heart stops.

Do you have a story about an NDE or astral travel?

Please tell us about it in the comments section!

If you appreciate my research but cannot commit to a paid subscription you could buy me a coffee at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/FrancesLeader

Please note that all my work is entirely free to read and will never be hidden behind a paywall. My lovely paying subscribers contribute knowing this to be true and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them very much for their ongoing support.

The important thing is sharing this educational information on social media, especially on X and Facebook and Discord where I am permanently excluded because my work upsets the totalitarians.