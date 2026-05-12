I have begun to create music from my poetry. I am using SUNO, a self explanatory platform which I am finding great fun.

If you write poems or lyrics you really should open a free account and have a dabble.

Here is my list of songs so far:

FINEST DUST

https://suno.com/s/BKvJXHAJHXtrH6Z4

MILKY HAZE

https://suno.com/s/Z5THdJBNSHSLUkBM

A WALL OF LIES

https://suno.com/s/n6NTDVOhNWdGzmaQ

FREEDOM

https://suno.com/s/DBGOiJAUgKEoDdrj

HOLY SHIFT

https://suno.com/s/cnVUdSNG5Tqjhljy

ONE STEP

https://suno.com/s/RVZEna2wk79FszIz

ICENI

https://suno.com/s/H96xdUBpKhrklag1

EMAHO PENNO PENNO SOHA

https://suno.com/s/RIyRCo45u4ky7N6G

—0—

ONWARDS!



xx

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