MY MUSICAL CREATIONS
Continually updated
I have begun to create music from my poetry. I am using SUNO, a self explanatory platform which I am finding great fun.
If you write poems or lyrics you really should open a free account and have a dabble.
Here is my list of songs so far:
FINEST DUST
https://suno.com/s/BKvJXHAJHXtrH6Z4
MILKY HAZE
https://suno.com/s/Z5THdJBNSHSLUkBM
A WALL OF LIES
https://suno.com/s/n6NTDVOhNWdGzmaQ
FREEDOM
https://suno.com/s/DBGOiJAUgKEoDdrj
HOLY SHIFT
https://suno.com/s/cnVUdSNG5Tqjhljy
ONE STEP
https://suno.com/s/RVZEna2wk79FszIz
ICENI
https://suno.com/s/H96xdUBpKhrklag1
EMAHO PENNO PENNO SOHA
https://suno.com/s/RIyRCo45u4ky7N6G
—0—
ONWARDS!
xx
If you appreciate my efforts but cannot commit to a paid subscription you could buy me a coffee at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/FrancesLeader
Please note that all my work is entirely free to read and will never be hidden behind a paywall. My lovely paying subscribers contribute knowing this to be true and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them very much for their ongoing support.
The important thing is sharing this educational information on social media, especially on X and Facebook and Discord where I am permanently excluded because my work upsets the totalitarians.
What is the milky haze?
https://substack.com/@asitis28/note/c-254422296
Evocative pieces...well done, Frances.