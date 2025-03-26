“What do you want to be when you grow up?”

A question that was asked of every child by adults who simply could not think of another conversation opener.

Invariably, the child would respond with something cute and related to their limited experience at the time. I was fond of newspapers, simply because my dad taught me to read with them. Every evening he would arrive home from work and sit at the dinner table reading his newspaper. I would crawl onto his lap and we would read about the world. It was my favourite time of the day. He explained to me that journalists wrote the words we were reading and I thought that these journalists must have a very exciting life, travelling and writing about what they saw.

I would answer the enquiring adults that I wanted to be a journalist when I grew up and they would look very surprised. My dad would smile at me and say “No, Frances, you are too soft hearted for that job!” because he had seen me cry far too often over the sad stories that made the headline news.

My dad believed that girls should be like his mother. They should learn a thousand skills, marry a good man, produce a bevy of children and defend them through thick and thin, no matter what. Typical gypsy values with which I could not argue.

I was very fortunate among my cousins. I spent a lot of time with my paternal grandmother during my pre-school years and she taught me that women rule the world - we just don’t tell the men about it!

😉

I was educated to think in a very multifaceted way. To practice the arts which would sustain my future life until I became proficient at them. I was my grandmother’s protégé and personal project. She, in her prime, was a shining matriarchal example of femininity, artfulness and strength combined.

I adored her.

I soon acquired the habit of collecting skills as if they were valuable works of art. I was voracious for more but always, lurking deep within my secret thoughts, was the ambition to become a journalist. I was going to save the best until last, I decided and maybe, just maybe, when I reached a ripe old age I would be less soft-hearted and capable of doing that job.

To be fair to my dad, he was absolutely right.

I was, and still am, far too soft-hearted.

But I am doing it anyway.

—0—

I encourage all young people to waste no time while they are young and to acquire skills of every kind as they become available. Nowadays everyone learns new stuff from the internet by watching videos, but do they actually practice until they become proficient? I hope they do.

Artificial Intelligence can describe a thing. It can even draw a thing. But it cannot simultaneously cook a meal on an open fire, heal a sickness and knit a sweater while keeping an eye on several precious rug rats!

AI cannot love nature and walk barefoot, search out magic mushrooms and healing herbs. It cannot build a dam in a small stream and create a wash pit. It cannot connect to a dog and be alert to his signals. AI cannot smile at a horse and receive a response. It cannot dream of an event and watch it unfold in reality. It is multifaceted, I grant you, but it is not omnipotent like a living being can be.

Life is bigger by far than a computer can compute.

Life is multifaceted and brilliant at solving problems. It is beyond words. Beyond the binary code of zeros and ones.

Life is capable of surviving without electricity.

AI is not.

----0----

