Right now, as we type, there are kids dying,
Right now, as we type, there are guys spying,
Right now, as we type, there are bombs exploding,
Right now, as we type, there are hopes eroding,
Right now, as we type, there are people bleeding,
Right now, as we type, there are fat cats feeding,
On the profits that they make from all this suffering,
What are we doing? What are we proffering?
More of the same?
Isn't that lame….
—0—
If you appreciate my poetry but cannot commit to a paid subscription you could buy me a coffee at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/FrancesLeader
Please note that all my work is entirely free to read and will never be hidden behind a paywall. My lovely paying subscribers contribute knowing this to be true and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them very much for their ongoing support.
The important thing is sharing this educational information on social media, especially on X and Facebook and Discord where I am permanently excluded because my work upsets the totalitarians.
Our reality has been stolen.
This endless violence against fellow humans has been going on for centuries. Through the web, we can all now see it, feel it, if we want to.
Driven by medical science, ethnic illusions, humans as machines, psychopathic dualism, and top-down fantasies, obedience- weakness-negation.
They all have one thing in common. Destroying human self-regulation. Destroying the ability - possibility to protest, say no when it’s enough.
The Tyrant’s Echo: External Aggression and Internal Collapse
Tyrants—whether individuals or embedded traditions—thrive on chaos, fragmentation, and division. They attack not just bodies, but psyches: sowing fear, undermining autonomy, and demanding obedience. But when self-regulation is eroded—when people lose the capacity to stop, to set a boundary—the tyrant’s cruelty becomes internalized. As my blog explains, “Without developing the ability to say ‘no,’ set boundaries … the individual may submit to oppressive dynamics … leading to learned helplessness” In essence, tyranny and rage metastasizes inside us.
https://vegetativetraining.wordpress.com/attack-paradigm-self-regulation-and-the-restoration-of-reality/
Thankyou 🦋✨🙏🏾