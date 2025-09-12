Right now, as we type, there are kids dying,

Right now, as we type, there are guys spying,

Right now, as we type, there are bombs exploding,

Right now, as we type, there are hopes eroding,

Right now, as we type, there are people bleeding,

Right now, as we type, there are fat cats feeding,

On the profits that they make from all this suffering,

What are we doing? What are we proffering?

More of the same?

Isn't that lame….

