Dylan Monroe of Deep State Mapping Project shows us the hierarchy pyramid which amounts to a diagram of the many illusions clung to by fools who do not know that ALL IS ONE!

Worth close attention, if only to understand the many deceptions created by men in their effort to understand the profundity which is this fabulous universe.

Watch the video: https://rumble.com/v2dxtu0-world-hierarchy-pyramid-full-walkthrough.html

Needless to say, you can purchase a copy of the artwork referenced in the video in various formats from the artist at his online shop: https://deepstatemappingproject.com/shop/

Note that he also sells:

Other artwork, downloads, fashion, stickers, body healing products, crystals, Pleiadian paraphernalia, home decor items and a range of clothing under the brand name Ghost.

Mr Monroe is a devotee of Q and also a dedicated Trump supporter.

I am sorry. Did you catch my tone of amusement?

I am sure he means well, for his bank balance, if nothing else!

😂