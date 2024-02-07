Dylan Monroe of Deep State Mapping Project shows us the hierarchy pyramid which amounts to a diagram of the many illusions clung to by fools who do not know that ALL IS ONE!
Worth close attention, if only to understand the many deceptions created by men in their effort to understand the profundity which is this fabulous universe.
Watch the video: https://rumble.com/v2dxtu0-world-hierarchy-pyramid-full-walkthrough.html
Needless to say, you can purchase a copy of the artwork referenced in the video in various formats from the artist at his online shop: https://deepstatemappingproject.com/shop/
Note that he also sells:
Other artwork, downloads, fashion, stickers, body healing products, crystals, Pleiadian paraphernalia, home decor items and a range of clothing under the brand name Ghost.
Mr Monroe is a devotee of Q and also a dedicated Trump supporter.
I am sorry. Did you catch my tone of amusement?
I am sure he means well, for his bank balance, if nothing else!
KNOW YOUR ENEMY!
Everything you need to know about the Black Nobility:
I have an acquaintance who occasionally sent me Q links during the Trump presidency. I was always interested in what that subset was learning. So I’d go to the x22 report and listen to Dave’s hypnotic delivery. What it all came down to was essentially this message: the Patriots are really in control behind the scenes and the saving of our republic is all going according to plan. Just listen to us, you don’t need to do anything else. Q immobilized a silent plurality of people who I genuinely knew what trouble we were/are in and could have mobilized and protested deep state depredation. Instead they stayed home, isolated. A big psyop. The fake left has their post hypnotic brainwashing and the fake right had theirs. Not a one follow the puppet strings upward beyond the stage, above and beyond the stage lights into the darkness where the black nobs hang out. The truly curious I’ve found as an interesting minority of both the small anti authoritarian left and right.
It figures that I’m always curious about what is just beyond my field of vision. When I was about 7yo mom took a bunch of us to see the circus at Public Hall downtown and during the high wire act while everyone was rapt with attention to the spotlit performers, I was gazing far above them at the dimmed multi color gell lights, wondering what was holding the whole thing up, above all that plaster. “What are you looking at?!” I was asked. Eye-rolls followed Obviously I didn’t know what it was but I knew there was something crucial and interesting beyond sight. So yeah, I started early. But few others were interested.