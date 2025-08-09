This week I received a link to a 2018 post entitled:

What is the true agenda of the Archon, Anunnaki, Draco Cabal? What are they really trying to achieve here on the earth - and why do you need to know?

~ by Bradley Loves.

https://www.newhumannewearthcommunities.com/unveiling-the-agendas/what-is-the-true-agenda-of-the-archon-anunnaki-draco-cabal-what-are-they-really-trying-to-achieve-here-on-the-earth-and-why-do-you-need-to-know-by-bradley-loves

Unfortunately I switched off my computer and slept about halfway through the reading. When I returned to it, I had lost the source of this article, so if you were the person who alerted me to it via a message or comment, thank you and please accept my apologies for losing contact.

All my life there have been friends and influencers who have tried to convince me of the existence of extra-terrestrial life. Others believe in invisible entities or enemies.

I have always been resolutely unimpressed, much to their frustration!

My own son is fond of the theories around Anunnaki. Wikipedia states that the name is derived from An, the Sumerian god of the sky. The name is variously written "a-nuna", "a-nuna-ke-ne", or "a-nun-na", meaning "princely offspring" or "offspring of An".

Other friends have enthused about UFO sightings and speculations. Each time I willingly examine the evidence and come to the same conclusion:

I think that any futuristic looking craft found on earth or filmed in our skies is made by humanity, probably in top secret operations.

I suppose you are thinking that I am being far too sceptical, practical, maybe even lacking in imagination or faith.

Oh well. I am obviously limited intellectually! I just can’t put my energy into beliefs beyond my own experience.

One of the themes explored in Bradley Loves article was his conviction that humans are reincarnating within a type of perpetual prison. He declares that -

This controlled prison Matrix has worked very well for thousands of years until PRIME CREATOR himself finally got involved in the matter and said NO MORE!

It is against HIS Cosmic Law to do what these very high frequency (but obviously dark beings) have been doing to both the Earth, and to those who have incarnated here. Some literally arrived on the Earth EON’s ago, and having been trapped here ever since in endless cycles of reincarnation.

The unfortunate beings who actually incarnated here eon’s ago, and have been stuck or “trapped” inside of this synthetic “frequency prison” for so long, have literally forgotten who they truly are!

They no longer have any IDEA that they are eternal souls of Prime Creator, or that they are simply reincarnating here on the Earth over and over again, and living baseless lives that “serve” only the dark dreams of those higher dimensional beings who are now feeding off of the MATRIX.

When PRIME CREATOR finally said no more, AN EPIC WAR was started between those who are of the light – and those who are in support of the DARK ONES. Those in support of Prime Creator were “indignant” that these certain high beings and “players” within the Universal Game of Free-Will, would NOT STAND DOWN and release the poor unfortunate souls they were holding prisoner in such a deceitful way as to claim in front of all that they were actually “CHOOSING” it! These dark beings had long ago decided that they wanted to be cut off from PRIME CREATOR – so they could then live in a way that suits their desires without ever having to MOVE ON!

I really couldn’t gel with any of that! I do believe in reincarnation but I think that is the nature of all energy and water as it recycles throughout the universe.

Energy and water have a lot in common, they are both almost eternal in one form or another…. In essence, while neither energy nor water is eternal in a single, unchanging form, their conservation and continuous cycling through natural processes give them a near-eternal quality.

I continued to read Bradley’s article very carefully and observed how well the writer expressed himself, including a number of familiar themes into his interesting narrative.

I felt the effort deserved a response and commented on the piece as follows:

You have clearly given a great deal of energy to this hypothesis but, sadly, it is fundamentally flawed. It is a purely humanistic viewpoint which forgets to include the bulk of life in its formation and remedies. Life and nature itself is the enemy of any totalitarian regime. It is undeniably resilient, fully adapted to all cosmic forces and unwaveringly focused on its survival. Life does not respond to the wishes of humanity. Humanity is only one small part of it, responding to the wishes of Life. Life has a destination and we mere mortals are just a blink in its gorgeous eye.

Anyway!

Please read the article by Bradley Loves and tell me your impressions in the comments.

I don’t think he is alone in his beliefs. I came across someone else, Michelle Walling, taking a similar tack and she refers to others here:

