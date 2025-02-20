Eleven years ago I was campaigning against Fracking in the UK and camping out at Barton Moss near Manchester. On New Years’ Eve, late in the dark and cold evening, independent journalist Sonia and her family arrived at our camp to visit us. That is when we began a very long friendship and activist collaboration.

Our latest collaboration occurred on Wednesday, 19th February 2025.

I took part in a live broadcast with Sonia Poulton on her excellent YouTube programme:

I created a Substack post just before our interview and circulated it to promote the programme:

LINKS IN SUPPORT OF THAT CONVERSATION:

Black Nobility 101 -

Roman Empire Mk2 -

Johnny Vedmore - The Edge + Technobrats

https://newspaste.com/2024/10/31/musk-epstein-the-third-culture-dossier/

Astana Kazakhstan -

History of Khazaria -

King Charles III -

Laboratories in Ukraine -

EMF Archive -

Russian EMF Guru -

I hope you find them valuable!

If you appreciate my research but cannot commit to a paid subscription you could buy me a coffee at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/FrancesLeader

Please note that all my work is entirely free to read and will never be hidden behind a paywall. My lovely paying subscribers contribute knowing this to be true and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them very much for their ongoing support.

The important thing is sharing this educational information on social media, especially on X and Facebook and Discord where I am permanently excluded because my work upsets the totalitarians.