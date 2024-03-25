Back in December of 2020 UK MHRA authorised Pfizer’s vaccine and I wrote to them politely asking a few questions:

Ramola D interviewed me and then described her own difficulties with publishing our discussion:

”BANNED VIDEO retrieved despite 36 hours of cyber-hacking--please share far and wide!

Expansive conversation with science writer and researcher Frances Leader on the Great Virus Deception behind the COVID-19 pandemic-fraud, the great secrets of EMF harms across a whole century of advancing irradiation of all life and humans, and the dark and dismal synthetic-biology-charged future for all organic life envisioned by such anti-human, anti-life globalists as Jeff Bezos and his Pharaonic friends, versus the power of natural life, human energy systems and how we can influence the flow of EMF energy inside our own bodies--what the Chinese call Chi--through simple breathing and martial arts practices such as Tai Chi and Qi Gong.”

Listen here > > https://www.bitchute.com/video/MNcIhKNxgh1V/

It is 2 hours long and, in my opinion the 2nd hour contains the best of us!

After recording this I was de-platformed from Facebook, Twitter and Discord.

Thankfully, GETTR & Substack have welcomed me….. for now anyway!

I mentioned Anna De Buisseret

https://namastepublishing.co.uk/uk-lawyer-anna-de-buisseret-serves-notice-of-criminal-liability-on-uk-covid-vaccinators-under-nuremberg-code/

and Christine Massey who makes FOIA requests globally:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/FOI-and-formal-responses-re-covid19-virus-isolation-purification-from-19-institutions-Oct-10-2020.pdf

and Dr Magda Havas who does research on the biological effects of non-ionising frequencies in the electromagnetic spectrum. https://magdahavas.com/

13 years ago Dr Havas uploaded this 2.5 minute video which shows the impact of WiFi:

and Celeste Solum, an investigator, researcher, author and broadcaster. Her background includes photojournalism, medicine, government, and military.

https://shepherdsheart.life/pages/celeste-bio

At the end I recommended Qi Gong and this is a beautiful video to illustrate the basic form to practice: