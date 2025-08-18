I very strongly believe in psychic resonance.

When I write out the results of my meditations and research, I post, conscious that I am throwing a pebble in the pond to create a ripple effect which will reach the edges of reality and return to me in time.

I have absolute faith that everyone receives the message, even the predator class. I consciously place my awareness into their minds with love. I convey my concerns for their eternal soul. Belief is everything to me.

If I believe a thing it becomes true for me.

So I believe that even the most broken mind can be turned back from the precipice and towards the light of my love. I believe in my ability to magnetically attract their love and respect which is a simple stepping stone to loving and respecting all living things.

So be it.