A fleeting memory of a lie, told to escape
the enquiring mind, beginning to shape
a peek into my guilt and concern
over all the things I didn’t learn.
A flood of regret squeezes my heart
and the usual sinking feelings start.
I could have spoken truth that time
but I didn’t…. I chose the crime.
It’s too late now to claim regret
Old habits die hard, in stone so set.
It’s just a little slim white fib
As every other since I left my crib.
And if lies were piled as bricks in a wall
how wide would it be, how thick, how tall?
Would it block the sun, would it hold back the sea?
Would it be a prison from which to flee?
Like a huge grey dam preventing me
from being the best that I can possibly be.
—0—
Everyone makes mistakes, but not everyone makes the discoveries that you do.
No regrets. Live in the now.
"The moving finger writes and, having writ, moves on."
🙏🏻