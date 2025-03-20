A fleeting memory of a lie, told to escape

the enquiring mind, beginning to shape

a peek into my guilt and concern

over all the things I didn’t learn.

A flood of regret squeezes my heart

and the usual sinking feelings start.

I could have spoken truth that time

but I didn’t…. I chose the crime.

It’s too late now to claim regret

Old habits die hard, in stone so set.

It’s just a little slim white fib

As every other since I left my crib.

And if lies were piled as bricks in a wall

how wide would it be, how thick, how tall?

Would it block the sun, would it hold back the sea?

Would it be a prison from which to flee?

Like a huge grey dam preventing me

from being the best that I can possibly be.

—0—

