The News Benders is a 1968 British television play that aired on BBC Two as part of the Thirty Minute Theatre series. The play is a thought-provoking and prescient exploration of the power of the media to shape public opinion and manipulate reality. The story follows a shadowy government operator, played by Donald Pleasence, who provides fake news stories to the media to control the population.

The play is set in a minimalist interior setting, reflecting the budgetary constraints of the time, and features only three actors: Donald Pleasence, Nigel Davenport, and Sarah Brackett. The play’s themes of media manipulation and propaganda are eerily relevant today, and it is a testament to the vision of the playwright, Desmond Lowden, that he was able to anticipate the concerns about the role of the media in shaping public opinion that we still have today.

The play is a rare example of a BBC production that has survived to the present day, and it is a valuable addition to the cultural and historical record of the 1960s.