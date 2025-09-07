Boodicca

Boodicca

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frances Leader's avatar
Frances Leader
Sep 7Edited

Link to previous chapters:

https://boodicca.substack.com/p/francesca-de-avalon-chapter-4

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ivan M. Paton's avatar
Ivan M. Paton
Sep 7

That was a great story, thanks for sharing it Frances. I am gobsmacked that you handled the drive down the mountain so calmly using just your gears, well done!!!! How many langauges do you speak? I just organized my first weeks lessons for Spanish yesterday, I decided it is one of the new languages I am going to crack on and master. I am well fluent in Thai, actually wrote my first book in the language, which was the only thing that was harder than leaning Thai, which I used to say was the toughest thing I had every done in my life. Looking forward to the Spanish as it will not feel as tough.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Frances Leader and others
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Frances Leader
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture