We wandered along the promenade with the dogs on leads. Oropesa del Mar was a typical Spanish holiday destination, stacked with novelty shops, huge multi-storey hotels and a wide variety of bars and restaurants. The dogs gazed longingly at the sandy beach but they were not permitted to go there, so Raul directed us to a small nearby cove a short drive away, where the dogs could take a swim. Dan and Raul climbed and walked over a rocky promontory to visit a cave-dwelling hippy commune where they hoped to buy some weed. They were gone for hours, so I guessed that they had been successful! Rasta, Ben and I played hole digging on the beach and explored a couple of old abandoned houses and, as the sun set, we returned to the van to prepare an evening meal.

The following day we climbed the ancient and wildly overgrown terraced hillside which overlooked the Alicante coastline but, just as we were descending, disaster struck. I had lost my purse with my bank card inside and the van keys attached. Rapidly we turned to retrace our steps, searching for the lost purse but my hopes turned to despair as the heat of the afternoon exhausted us.

Dan, my utterly resourceful son, was completely calm. I was stressing badly. He broke into the van without difficulty and then hot-wired the ignition. Dan had acquired these skills while working as a car mechanic’s assistant on Saturdays and during his school holidays. Experience such as that is always going to be handy later in life!

Glumly, we returned to the apartment and I phoned my bank to cancel the Visa card, order a new one and give the address for express delivery.

Thankfully, Raul had enough cash to see us through until the new bank card arrived, which it did within a few days. My panic dissolved as I repaid Raul and I had to say that I was keen to move on! I really do not like the Costas of Spain - far too commercial, noisy and outrageously expensive for me. I don’t drink alcohol, you see, so there is no appeal for me to be mixing with drunk people.

Raul wanted to remain in Oropesa to take advantage of the night clubs so we thanked him and bid him farewell because neither Dan nor I like clubbing very much. Raul said that his family would arrive within a few weeks so he would like to take advantage of a holiday without them for a change.

We turned south and headed towards Granada where we knew that many British hippies had set up a commune. We just didn’t know where it was exactly.

In Granada we asked around and eventually a local barmaid directed us to some hot springs just outside the city where we found a couple of deep sulphurous hot pools with several travelling vehicles parked close by, shaded among the surrounding trees. This was novel, so we soaked in the hot springs for a few hours and got chatting with other bathers, many of whom were English. Meanwhile, unnoticed by us, the weather was turning dark grey overhead. Suddenly a loud clap of thunder sent everyone scurrying for their vehicles. It rained from that moment for at least 20 hours! When we were finally able to escape the van we found our wheels sunk to the hubs in saturated and sticky mud.

Every other vehicle was in a similar pickle, so Dan went to talk to some German guys he had spotted successfully getting their enormous army truck out of the mire. The Germans drove over to where our van was parked, attached a tow rope and easily dragged us slipping and sliding off the mud and back onto the road. They went on to help other vehicles until everyone was parked on solid ground. We had an impromptu party right there, sharing our food and hilarity over the impossibility of communication when everyone speaks different languages! I think there were people in that crowd from every European nation! Plus the obligatory Aussies, of course! In my experience every travelling community has a few Australian backpackers!

A young English couple were asking around for a lift to the other side of the Sierra de Nevada where they lived. It was at least 100 kilometres away. Dan got out our map to check out the destination and we agreed to take this couple home. They were very surprised but we told them that visiting all the mountain ranges was in our plan. We didn’t have to stick to any strict order.

After the party we all piled into the van, bid the fellow travellers a fond farewell and set off for the mountains of Nevada with Dan navigating to direct me to the right roads.

This part of Spain is the most southerly and fiercely hot, even in Spring. The countryside is all sunflowers and orange trees or olive groves. It is dry with dusty yellow soil but beautiful with distinctive Arabian architecture. We stopped occasionally at bars for refreshments. One town was in the middle of a major fiesta with brightly ornamented flamenco dancers swirling, clicking and stamping through their routines out in the central square.

The local people insisted we join them for the communal evening meal and I was enchanted with the beautiful horse-drawn carriages and droves of very cute joyful children racing about, all dressed up in their colourful party clothes.

We began to climb the pass through the Sierra de Nevada, the highest peaks of Spain, and the driving got very interesting with plenty to concentrate on. Our guests were larking and singing in the back of the van with the dogs.

Dan was sitting in the passenger seat, playing guitar but turned towards the rear, enjoying the fun.

Shortly after reaching the highest point in the road we began the long slow descent in a queue of traffic held up behind a large Winnebago. We were doing no more than 30 miles per hour but mostly a lot less, when suddenly I did not get any response from the brakes.

Engaging a lower gear to keep control, I did not want to freak out any of my passengers by announcing the problem. Instead, I drove for the following couple of hours maintaining a good distance from the vehicle in front of us, coping with some snaking and steep bends but controlling our speed by the gears alone.

When I pulled onto a garage forecourt at the next village, I engaged the hand brake to bring the van to a halt and let out a long hot sigh. I was wet with sweat. Dan turned and looked at me oddly, “You’ve got no brakes?” and I nodded, “Not for the entire descent!”

Up went the bonnet and we soon discovered the broken part. The mechanic said that it would take weeks to get a replacement from Peugeot or he could make one…. I said, “Wow, really? Yes, please!”

We went into a nearby restaurant for a meal and then watched Dan hurtling down a very steep hill road through the village on his skateboard, several times. On the third run he had an audience watching from balconies and cheering him on! Spanish people seem to regard everything that happens as a golden opportunity to party!

It absolutely stunned me that the mechanic created the part he needed, fitted it and charged me a very low price. We were on our way again as the evening drew in and we arrived at our passengers’ home just as it got dark.

So, of course, we partied until dawn! I vaguely remember some very potent home-made wine being passed around.

—0—

I needed a rest after that.

My ribs and shoulders were aching from the tension of the mountain driving (no assisted steering on those older model DAF LDVs) and Dan took over as we set out in search of a place to park up, preferably somewhere with a large body of water for the dogs to play about in.

We took a road to Cordoba and found another huge reservoir, remote and surrounded by wild unspoiled countryside. La Breña Reservoir was so quiet and flat calm, it restored me in no time. It was very easy to slip off the road and find a good flat isolated space close to the water to occupy for a day or two. After the noise of Granada and the drama of the Nevada road it was a very welcome and natural slice of heaven.

Dan began to feel homesick. He was finding it difficult to accept living at my expense and he did not speak Spanish. These were the real roots of his discomfort. I said, lamely, that he wasn’t actually costing me very much. The heat was getting to him too, making him irritable. After much discussion it was agreed that we would go to Sevilla and find a travel agent where we could buy him a flight home.

There was no question about me continuing on my quest to find an off-grid haven. My mind was always visualising it, adding details with each revisit to the daydream. I was quite prepared to continue onwards until the ambition was fulfilled, alone as originally intended.

Sevilla was busy, absolutely boiling and stifling as April came to an end. We visited the city centre and bought Dan a huge lightweight bag to accommodate all his stuff, booked a cheap flight from the nearest airport, Faro in Portugal, to London and I delivered him to the check-in with time to spare.

I admit that I would have preferred him to stay with me but he wanted to go and so…. How could I stop him?

Living in Spain was easy for me. I speak Spanish very well and when you are off the beaten track inland and away from all the British ex-pats, a full command of the language is vital.

I watched Dan’s flight take off from the air-conditioned airport lounge and I went back to the van feeling very strange. Both dogs were sitting in the passenger seats. They knew that Dan was gone. I consulted the map, turned to the dogs and said: “Algarve looks good!” And they both smiled. Pearlie got herself settled on the dashboard and I fired up the van.

“Algarve it is then!”

—0—

ONWARDS!

xx

