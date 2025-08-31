Link to Chapters 1, 2 + 3

As night began to fall, the rain slowly vanished. So did the road river and pond we were parked in. We drove onwards to search for a quiet spot where we could let the dogs out and settle for the night. Consulting the map, we spotted a small lake called Navalcan and found our way to a nearby village by the same name.

A Guardia Civil car overtook us and signalled for us to stop, which I did immediately. It transpired that they had seen a large photo of Rasta in the rear window of the van and wanted to meet him! Rasta was delighted to jump out and make new friends. The Guardia Civil explained that this breed of dog was very popular as military K9 operatives in Spain and we chatted about how very clever and expensive the Belgian Shepherds generally are.

They also explained that we might be stopped repeatedly because there had been a terrible train bombing in Madrid. All unusual vehicles were under suspicion.

Of course, due to having no television, we had absolutely no idea about the drama occurring in Spain’s capital. We were very shocked to hear that ten bombs had gone off on four trains simultaneously, killing 193 people and injuring around 2,500. The Guardia Civil asked where we were going and I told them we were looking for somewhere to park up for the night. They directed us to a nearby lakeside stretch of flat land which was open to the public. It was a pitch black stormy and starless night when we arrived there so we did not see how lovely it was until the following morning.

The view from Navalcan lake was spectacular. The mountains formed a sheltering arc and ranged high with snow on the peaks. The skies had cleared to intensely blue and the lake was flat calm and shallow in that particular corner. Evidence of parties was strewn all around the land, so I pulled out a roll of black bin liners and began gathering up the rubbish. I could not risk my dogs eating anything half rotten or standing on jagged tin cans. I filled five or six big bags and neatly stacked them close to the entrance of the field where there was a large overflowing garbage container.

We stayed there, swimming and playing for a few days. It was a perfect place, peaceful and natural. Various animals came out of the woods to drink at the lake, horses and pigs as well as wild life like foxes and deer. I was stomp washing some clothes in a large bowl when a mounted horse approached and the rider hailed me. He introduced himself as the landowner and thanked me for cleaning up all the rubbish which had been left by a local party held the previous weekend. He said that he had arranged for the black bags to be removed later that day. He asked me what I was doing in Spain and I told him that I was exploring with a view to eventually purchase an off-grid home there. He pointed towards the mountains and told me that I would find somewhere like that on “la Vera” which he explained was a string of medieval villages on a wide ledge in the south-facing foothills of the Sierra de Gredos.

I laughed and said my journey was barely begun and I planned to visit every mountain range in Spain before deciding where to finally settle down. He said that I would not find better farm land than la Vera….

That night there was another massive crashing, loud thunderstorm raging around the mountain tops. It was spectacular to watch, lighting up the entire mountain range and soon we were driven away from our fire and into the van to shelter from a sudden downpour. The lake level rose the following day and everywhere the lavender was blooming in response to a welcome soaking.

The scent was divine.

Dan walked around the point of the lake to collect wood for our fire. Just before he disappeared from view, Ben woke up from his sunbathing doze and spotted him across the water. He jumped up and dived into the lake. He swam at top speed until he reached Dan and accompanied him into the woods. When they returned they were loaded with lots of well seasoning logs. Naturally Ben had the biggest and heaviest held firmly in his jaws and he was strutting with pride over his contribution to our camp fire. Ben had those Staffordshire Bull Terrier jaws and neck muscles which, once locked onto their chosen prize, would easily lift or drag any size of log or item of interest wherever he chose to take them. Ben’s body was a curious mix of Staffie and German Shepherd with a taut belly, long strong legs, very short cinnamon and black coat and a thrashing long tail which could batter your legs black and blue if you got in its way. Ben dumped his chunk of wood onto the woodpile and resumed his regular fun and games with Rasta.

I had acquired Ben in very sad circumstances, so he was very special to me.

In the year 2000, Rasta and I were working for our local council as Dog Wardens. It was a great job, ideal for us and came with a useful small van, dedicated mobile phone and very irregular hours. Rasta understood the work immediately and his method of finding and befriending lost or stray dogs was utterly reliable. I just had to tag along while he searched. I was always loaded with treats, ready to help the dog into the van and doing all the tedious paperwork at the local holding kennel. My office within the council environment department had a few administrators so we seldom needed to be there.

We lived on the Essex coast and usually dealt with holidaymaker’s lost pooches or runaways. Invariably the dogs’ owners would be very grateful to get their precious pets home again. On very rare occasions we would find a dog that had been dumped in our district. These were often frightened and aggressive. Ben was like that.

Rasta had come across Ben rummaging for food in bins at the back of a local Chinese restaurant. They had greeted each other with Alpha dog signals and a fight was on the cards for a few seconds. However, Rasta bowed into a play fight pose and they tussled with tails wagging furiously for a few minutes until I caught up with them and offered treats. Ben was starving but otherwise healthy. His ribs showed that he had been wandering for days. He took treats from my hand and allowed me to pet him because Rasta stood very close, rumbling his usual warning - “Don’t hurt my Mum!”

I got a lead onto him and instantly named him Big Ben, admiring his powerful big strong teeth and jaws. He gave me a great smile when he was given a bowlful of food in one of the two cages at the back of my van. Rasta jumped into the vacant cage alongside him and ate his reward too. We took Ben to the kennel and settled him in with a bed, toys and more food.

The council had a strict policy which stated that, if a dog was unclaimed after 7 days, it would have to be put up for adoption. If that failed we would be obliged to euthanise because we simply did not have the space or the finance to support them. I never could bring myself to take that final action, so I would advertise the dogs for adoption in local pet shops and in the local newspaper. However, Ben was too big, too strong and far too aggressive to appeal to families who came looking to adopt.

Each time we visited the kennels, Rasta and I would get Ben out of his lock up and take him for a short walk around the grounds. Ben loved to fight and sparring was Rasta’s favourite game. I would sit in my van and watch them play fighting until they collapsed, panting with exhaustion. After a couple of minutes rest, they would be up for round two, practicing their deadliest moves like a pair of whirling furry ninjas. Ben could never get a grip on Rasta’s neck because of the thick black mane that Groenendahl’s are blessed with.

Finally, when the kennel owner insisted that I had to take Ben to the vet, I caved emotionally. I signed this wild and unpredictable dog out of jail and paid his fees. He came home with us.

Well. This proved to be an experience, I can tell you!

The first thing I noticed was that Ben had never lived in a house. The toilet flush made him jump out of his skin! He struggled with the stairs, he chased the cat and he tore up my bed linen!

Rasta did his very best to show Ben the ropes but was utterly stunned at Ben’s destructive mania. When he tore up my last duvet cover I burst into tears and sank to my knees in the bedroom doorway. Ben stopped dead in his tracks and stared at me. Slowly, with his head low to the ground, he approached whining and licked my tears away. His tail was drooping and his expression was deeply concerned. I hugged him and told him how much I loved him. He watched me gather up the shredded fabric, still very contrite.

That was the very last time he chewed up anything of mine. We both learned a lot in that moment. He never wanted to see me cry again and I learned how to appeal to his better nature. We had an understanding. Rasta’s toys didn’t fare so well, unfortunately. Ben chewed every one of them to tiny bits, especially the squeaky ones. Ben hated squeaky toys more than anything.

He quickly learned that chasing Pearlie was going to result in a painfully slashed nose, so he gave up that idea and they became respectful friends.

Nobody with a brain would EVER think of arguing with our spitfire, feral tortoiseshell Highness. Pearlie was the Queen of our household even though she was really quite compact. The old saying, “Dogs have owners but cats have staff” was especially true about our hierarchy.

Ben was irrepressibly brave. Thunderstorms or fireworks would frighten Rasta and Pearlie into cowering under me or the furniture. This infuriated Ben. He would charge out into the garden and bounce about, straight legged and barking loudly up at the sky, hackles raised. He seemed to be saying, “Come down here and do that, you bastard! I’ll chew your face off!”

As soon as our van-life adventure began, both Rasta and Ben became fiercely protective of me, Pearlie, Dan and our home, the van. People with bad intentions invariably triggered the dogs to go instantly on guard, positioning themselves between us and the potential ‘enemy’. Once or twice I was told that they were snarling silently, scaring the living daylights out of people. However, each time I tried to peek at their faces, they would turn their heads quickly so that I was unable to see them doing their ‘wolf’ facial expression thing. I only ever saw it once, through the reflection in a shop window, and I admit that I was stunned at how menacing they looked.

If they were on leads I would feel a very slight vibration through the rope if they growled. Of course it was impossible to ignore that their hackles were bolt upright and I would have to be very quick off my mark to prevent an escalation. Rasta would never think to bite anyone, even though he looked truly capable with his huge gleaming canines. Ben would try to bite even if you just shouted in his presence. A young woman shouted aggressively at me once and I had to dive between her and Ben, just in time to get my leg in front of hers.

Yep, Ben bit me hard on the left shin and I still bear the scars. He was livid with me about that for weeks. He kept licking at it and moaning or whimpering until it healed over properly. He didn’t know that I could not let him bite people…. he would have been put down.

I remember one occasion when we came across a crowd of young men brawling in the street and, before I had time to think, Ben had grabbed one guy’s trouser leg and dragged him away from the others, tearing the baggy cargo pants from the ankle to the groin. When he turned to go for the other guys, they scattered in panic, climbing on cars and over garden walls!

I guess that Ben’s previous existence must have been pretty violent and I was very glad that I had been able to give him a stable loving home where shouting and arguments seldom happened.

Now where was I in the journey?

Oh yes. Embalse de Navalcan.

We lingered there a lot longer than any other place we visited. Our relationship with the landowner was very cordial and he assured us that we would always be welcome to stay there. The edge of the reservoir was shallow enough to be warmed by the sun and there were shoals of fish making love at the beach edge. Pearlie caught and ate quite a few. She would drop parts of her half chewed trawl into the dog’s bowls and they would sniff them cautiously. They would eat them if I gutted and cooked them with a nice creamy sauce but, for some reason, fresh raw fish did not appeal.

We studied our map of Spain and noted where all the high mountain ranges were. We planned a vaguely circuitous route covering all of Spain. But first, Dan contacted a Spanish friend he had met while working on an organic farm in Cornwall. Raul lived in Madrid and so Dan caught a coach to spend the weekend there. While he was gone, I painted the interior walls of the van gloss white so that one candle would be sufficient to light the whole van at night. It looked a lot brighter than the bare plywood panelling.

A few days later Dan and Raul plus a large tent appeared out of the gloom of an evening with an idea that we should pack up and go to Orapesa del Mar near Valencia where Raul’s family had a holiday apartment. It was April, out of season, so the place was available.

This seemed like the kind of opportunity we should not ignore so the following morning we packed and set off.

It was a long drive with several stops to let the animals stretch their legs. When we finally arrived it was evening so we had a meal at a local restaurant, took showers and went straight to bed. The luxury three bedroomed apartment was very clean and beautifully furnished but the best thing about it was that we could stay as long as we liked.

RESULT!

🙂

