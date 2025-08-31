Boodicca

Boodicca

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dallas's avatar
dallas
Aug 31

Loving the journey

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mia Roberts's avatar
Mia Roberts
Sep 4

It’s achingly peaceful and sunny… like life used to be… thank you

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Frances Leader
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture