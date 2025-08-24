Chapters 1 & 2

It took us a few days to get to Peterborough and then to deal with all the paperwork for Dan’s passport. As soon as the document was in hand we headed for Dover and a quick ferry crossing to Calais in France.

We took the dogs and cat out for a long play session before joining the boarding queue. We were very excited when we left the van in the bowels of the ship. Our three tired animal companions were dozing off within, after a good meal. We went up to the deck and watched the white cliffs of Dover disappear from sight.

The pet passports, which had cost me over £1,000 to acquire, were not even required for the journey. Neither were they necessary when we disembarked in France. Apparently they were only going to be important on the return leg, if there was to be one. Of course I had plenty to say about that as I clutched the steering wheel, nerves screaming with fear.

Fear? I hear you wondering…. Fear of what?

Driving a British vehicle on the wrong side of the road, of course!

I was petrified! Within only a hundred yards I had already encountered a roundabout and was unable to decide how to negotiate it. Thank goodness for other drivers on the road! I was fine as long as I could follow someone else. However, very quickly the dogs asked to get out for their toilet needs and we found a good quiet spot but the ferry traffic proceeded without us.

When we were ready to continue on our journey the road was clear and I automatically drove on the left until an indignant local, heading in our direction, sounded his horn to remind me where I should be!

Thankfully I adjusted over the next few days on deserted back roads. I did not attempt motorway driving until I was completely confident that I would not suddenly revert to my British habits.

We decided to aim for the Pyrenees and planned out a very rural route through France. Every time we stopped for fuel or shopping I felt unwelcome. It did not help that neither Dan nor I spoke good French. Nevertheless, we found some good spots alongside lakes and rivers to park overnight. We didn’t stay in one spot more than one or two nights. That is the best way to avoid confrontations with suspicious locals or police.

We chose the highest route through the Pyrennees, Tourmalet Road for its drama and spectacular views which defy description. We were lucky, the snow had been weak that year and the road was open. You have to see it to believe it, so here is a video complete with wind noise and text commentary:

While driving, I barely had awareness of the fabulous scenery because I was concentrating so hard on the road. Everybody I cared about was in that van and my heart was in my mouth as each hairpin bend came into view. The bottom was falling out of my stomach when I caught a glimpse of the sheer drops at the side of the road. Some places had no guard rails at all!

Dan and the dogs were ecstatic. Pearlie was rivetted to her perch on the dashboard, fully alert. The journey was amazing as we came down from the peaks and crossed the border into Spain, mainly because the temperature shot up so unexpectedly. Gasping and steaming the van cried out for a break. When we stopped Dan gave Omluv some tender loving care while the dogs and I explored and celebrated our arrival in Spain with a slap up lunch.

I had been keen to get into Spain as soon as possible because I am far more familiar with the language and, as it was March, I was looking forward to a warmer climate. I wasn’t expecting the difference in temperature to be so marked!

We took a stunning coastal route through Basque country from San Sebastian to Bilbao and there came a point when Dan ‘knew’ the road. After predicting bends and straights for quite a while it finally dawned on him that we were driving along one of the race tracks he had become familiar with when playing early Gran Turismo games on his Play Station! Surreal!

I was inspired by the colours. Everywhere was bright and multi-coloured. The Basque villages were dense, active and noisy. I loved them. We treated ourselves to restaurant visits and ate many things we had never tried before. All of it was so wonderful but the language was completely strange to me.

From Bilbao the obvious next move was to drive through Castilla y Leon on our way to the Sierra de Gredos. I had seen a couple of television programmes about that mountain range, right in the middle of Spain. I was curious about it because it had a reputation for microclimate and fabulous spring water.

The north side of the mountain Almanzor was rugged and under-developed. We liked that and found places to park up, alongside rivers and lakes very easily.

We stopped alongside a huge reservoir which was shielded from the road by tall dense eucalyptus woods. Dan got out and found a narrow lane between the trees which we could use to get closer to the water. I slowly pulled the van forward following Dan and the dogs until we arrived at a small clearing right on the rocky shore. This was perfect, we thought. Nobody could see us from the road and we might rest a couple of days there. Pearlie approved and disappeared immediately. The terrain was ideal for her hunting trips. I built a fireplace with loose boulders and prepared coffee just in time for dusk.

Before we had finished drinking our coffee a fit young guy on a motorbike came slowly through the trees. He wore a very smart dark green uniform and I thought he must be some sort of forest ranger. He explained to us that he had seen the smoke from our fire and was concerned because eucalyptus is very volatile. We offered him coffee and he sat with us chatting for a short while. The dogs loved him and he was very interested in Rasta because, apparently he had never seen a Groenendahl that was a pet rather than a military asset. That was when I spotted the gun he was wearing in a leather holster attached to his belt. I asked him why he had the gun and he explained that he was Guardia Civil, a military style national guard.

He burst out laughing when I said that his green uniform had convinced me that he was an ecological warden of some sort. He grinned and admitted that would be a really great job, probably a lot easier than an officer of the Guardia Civil. He asked us to be certain to put the fire out before we settled down for the night and he went on his way.

We stayed at that spot for a few days. It was so peaceful and I was able to get some rest from the constant driving. I got a lot of washing done by stomping it in buckets and bowls. I hand wrung it out for drying in the warm sun.

We began to get sun tans interspersed with freezing swims with the dogs in the huge, deep lake. This was the oldest reservoir in Spain, the retaining wall of which was a colossus, built a hundred years ago. El Burguillo in the province of Avila, certainly had a charm about it and we were sorry to leave our private little clearing. Pearlie was the most reluctant. She had dined on freshly caught lizards for several days and sat on the top of a huge boulder refusing to come down until I actually started the van’s engine. Bless her. There was nothing Pearlie loved more than hunting her own food. She shook a paw at the pouches she had previously consumed. Raw and warm was obviously infinitely better cuisine in her opinion.

Once we were on the road again, we noticed a number of cars ascending a rough track and decided to follow them on the spur of the moment.

The track continued treacherously up and up until it crested a ridge and we began to roll in silence for 25 kilometres downhill on hairpin bends. We had run out of fuel! Luckily, there was a service station on the edge of a small village at the foot of the track, just as our free wheeling momentum reached virtually zero! The people we had been following were all heading into a large very busy restaurant so we thought, this must be the local favourite hang-out. It certainly was! The noise within was overwhelming, a television was blaring but nobody watched it. Everyone was laughing and shouting, drinking and eating a vast array of delicious dishes that seemed to have no end.

We had a wonderful meal there and, due to a certain amount of alcoholic consumption, parked overnight on the forecourt. At 6am the place was heaving with people again - this time for breakfast!

That restaurant had huge murals of a walled city decorating the dining area. We were informed that this was Avila, a nearby medieval capital and pride of Spain, so we drove there to take a look around. The walls are 39 feet tall and so perfect that they take your breathe away as you drive across the flat land towards them. I was expecting the history to have tales of El Cid defending against the Moors or something similar but no such history exists.

It is simply a beautiful isolated city full of very sophisticated shops and expensive homes. Orson Welles once said that he wanted to live there but I can’t imagine why…. the place seemed pretty soulless to me. Like a medieval style gated community where poverty was unheard of….

As the afternoon rolled on we wandered within the walls and looked at all the tourist shop windows. We aren’t the type of tourist who ever buy souvenirs so we didn’t go in.

Some young girls were watching Dan and giggling. I looked at him to see why they were showing interest. Dan was standing in a shaft of light and his skin glowed golden from head to toe. His ginger stubble and copper hair was sun bleached and that looked golden too. He didn’t even notice the gaggle of gigglers! I grinned at them as we passed. I saw my son looking amazingly healthy for the first time in many years. It is an image that I have never forgotten.

Unsure where to go next I consulted our map and chose an interesting winding road through forests to a small town called Arenas where we found a supermarket. We needed to stock up before we found a fresh park up.

Before we paid for our purchases at the cash desk there was a sudden massive violent thunderstorm which caused such a deluge that the main road turned into a fast flowing knee-deep river in the space of minutes!

Laughing, we waded through the river, getting totally drenched but delighted to cool off. By the time we returned to the van with our shopping the car park was a pond and we had taken a free shower. We towelled off and made an evening meal. There was nothing else to do besides simply waiting for the water to subside. We guessed that this sort of event was quite common in Arenas because nobody seemed even slightly fazed by it. Happy people sloshed by, going about their business, holding their shoes in their hands.

Our first few weeks in Spain gave us a very positive impression of the people.

“No pasa nada!” was a phrase we frequently heard and it summed them up perfectly. It means, “It doesn’t matter” or more precisely, “Nothing has happened!”

We never felt that we were unwelcome, not even for a second.

—0—

If you appreciate my writing but cannot commit to a paid subscription you could buy me a coffee at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/FrancesLeader

Please note that all my work is entirely free to read and will never be hidden behind a paywall. My lovely paying subscribers contribute knowing this to be true and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them very much for their ongoing support.

The important thing is sharing this educational information on social media, especially on X and Facebook and Discord where I am permanently excluded because my work upsets the totalitarians.