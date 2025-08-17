(Click here for Chapter 1)

The number plate of the LDV Hi-top van appeared to say OMLUV which appealed to me immensely as soon as I saw it, so I did not feel any need to rename it.

I had found this van by chance, forlorn and going mouldy, parked on someone’s forecourt. I made enquiries at the house about it and understood that it had belonged to a parent who had died some time before. There was only 24,000 miles on the clock, which was amazing because it was not a new vehicle. When I popped the bonnet I understood why…. this old LDV work horse had a virtually new Peugeot engine fitted. I gulped at the discovery!

A deal was struck and I arranged for a mechanic friend to help me to get it going. After a few hours of expert tweaking and adding of a new battery, we were able to drive Omluv away.

My mechanic friend, Paul, was chronically unemployable at the time. He was an alcoholic and unable to hold down a job. I struck a great deal with him.

“I’ll buy the tools you need, if you will get this van into tip top shape.”

Paul, in turn, struck a great deal with the landlord of his local pub. He secured a quiet corner of the large pub car park to keep Omluv while he was taking everything apart and then, meticulously reconstructing it. He was thrilled that I trusted him and the tools would permit him to work freelance in the future.

I had met Paul about a year before. He lived in the same street as me and had volunteered to look after my dog Rasta while I was working. He adored Rasta because, whenever they were out and about together, hoards of young women would crowd round this gorgeous long haired Groenendahl dog!

Paul would say, “C’mon Raz! Let’s go out on the pull!” and Rasta would be up for it, wagging his tail conspiratorially. He would return exhausted, many hours later, stinking of beer and cigarette smoke. My dog loved a good pub crawl.

When the van was finally roadworthy, taxed, insured, thoroughly cleaned and purring like a spoiled cat, we parked it directly in front of my house so that I could fit out the interior. I had measured and drawn up several potential layouts.

Slowly, as my finances permitted, I built a high double bed with storage and dogs beds underneath. I acquired a second hand caravan cooker which ran on Butane gas and I found useful light plastic packs of drawers, a porta-potty and a rotating air vent which were all easily installed. The entire roof of the van was made of fibreglass which glowed peachy pink in the interior on sunny days. The walls were insulated and lined with thin flexible plywood and the wheel housing was boxed in and cushioned to make small seats for meal times. There was ample room over the driving cab to keep clothing and spare bedding.

By the time the sale of my house was completed and all my furniture safely stored by a local removal company I was ready to roll.

I gave the estate agent a wad of instruction manuals for various built-in domestic appliances topped off with all the house keys. I had been yoked by mortgages since I was 19 years old to get to the point where I could set myself free. It was a very special moment for me.

That first night was still, frosty and very quiet.

I was sore and exhausted from the final deep clean of the house, so I parked nearby, at the local recreation ground to let the dogs get some exercise while I cooked our first meal in our new home. Pearlie sat on the dashboard watching the dogs play-fighting by streetlight. She purred and occasionally preened herself. Thereafter, that became her preferred travelling spot. She liked to watch the road.

Free to roam, it was difficult to decide where to go first so, at first light on the following day, I simply headed south, towards my old favourite corners of Cornwall in a long slow meandering exploration from Essex on the East Anglian coast.

Whenever we needed to refuel I would pull into a service station. The dogs would find a convenient location for their toilet needs and Pearlie would follow along with them. They would return to the van together and this attracted a lot of attention from amused passers-by.

They acted as though this was perfectly normal and they were old hands at the travelling life! They were clearly well aware of and loving our adventure into the unknown.

Each night, I would find a discreet spot to park up, lock the doors and leave no visible sign that the van was occupied. The rear windows were thickly curtained and we had a well fitted, hinged wooden door between the cab and the rear. The heat from our cooker was more than enough to keep us nice and warm. Cosy nights, sitting up in bed and reading by candlelight were such a peaceful luxury for me.

The dogs, always riding perched on the two passenger seats, soon figured out ways to manipulate our explorations. If they spotted an interesting piece of landscape, a beach, a park or a river they would yip yap loudly and excitedly as it came into view. Just to get a bit of peace, I would have to stop somewhere as soon as possible! Pearlie’s pained and delicate ears would be folded back on her head in disgust at the din she was enduring. Nevertheless, she was always keen to get out and go trotting and sniffing with the dogs, while I took a welcome coffee break. We were in no rush so I gave them plenty of play time and sometimes went for long walks with them.

The first couple of weeks saw me rearranging our contents a couple of times. It is only by living in a very limited space that you can really identify what is the most convenient way to organise your stuff. Prioritising what was really essential became a constant process.

I did not store more than a few days worth of food and water because I did not have a fridge. I liked to park close to a water source, if possible, so that I could wash dishes and clothes, clean the shiny white Formica floor and occasionally visit a swimming pool to swim and use the shower to wash my hair.

I texted my son, Dan, when I was parked on the windswept surfer’s beach at Bude in Cornwall. I had no idea where he was living at that time. He had moved around a fair bit himself. At 31, he was between girlfriends and jobs. It transpired that he was in Totnes, just over the county border in Devon.

“Great!” I thought, “I have never been there!”

When we arrived he met us in the town centre and showed us around. This was one of very few occasions when we parked in a town and the dogs had to go on leads. They seemed confused by that because they were reliable heelers and did not understand that there were times when I would have to obey local byelaws to avoid frightening people. They were both big, strong dogs. Rasta was long haired and wolf-like. Ben was a cross-bred Staffordshire Bull Terrier/German Shepherd.

We discovered that Totnes was hilly, full of hippies, vegetarian cafés and interesting small shops. In many ways it reminded me of Glastonbury.

Dan was intrigued by my plan to wander wherever I might give the dogs everything their hearts desired. He agreed to tag along with us for a while. There was nothing particularly holding him down. He packed up his meagre belongings and his precious musical instruments. Somehow we squeezed it all into the storage spaces and we made our way back to Cornwall to visit some of my favourite sand dunes.

The winter storms had stripped a lot of the sand away and I barely recognised the places but was assured by a local man that the dunes rose and fell like that annually. He lived in a tiny cottage close to one of the most famous and rugged Towan dunes.

We toured up the north coast of Cornwall, calling into a deserted Tintagel Castle where we raced the dogs up to the ruins, famously attributed to be the original site of King Arthur’s Camelot. Guess who won the race….

As January came to a close we drove through the breath-taking and chilly Welsh mountains and, taking our time, went on to the Lake District where I had to buy waxed raincoats for the dogs. It simply would not stop raining! We hired a boat to chug around one of the lakes but the dogs didn’t seem to understand why we were sitting in a boat when we could be swimming! They were not impressed and seemed very relieved when we docked and they got their paws onto the land once more.

We filled five huge water containers with natural spring water and continued northwards. By this time we were discussing hopping onto a ferry to France at some point. Dan needed to apply for a passport if he was going to come with us. He hummed and hawed about it for a week or so and then decided that he would come along mainly because he foresaw that I might have difficulties with the van in the future. We had certainly piled on the miles and Dan was a dab hand with engines!

We shared the driving to Scotland and called into Samye Ling Tibetan Monastery in Dumfries to say goodbye to my friends there. Naturally, we stayed to partake of their delicious food and to purchase copies of precious books that I might not be able to get in Europe. I picked up a few wall hanging mementoes which have survived through thick and thin since then. They now ornament the walls of this flat, serving as a reminder of the peace I always experienced at Samye Ling monastery.

We meandered through Scotland and crossed to the eastern coast. The dogs wanted to stop and explore every few miles! I made a mental note that their preferences were definitely leaning towards rugged terrain, mountains and rivers rather than flat lands and beaches.

Turning south we aimed to apply for Dan’s passport at the government offices in the city of Peterborough. It had been agreed….

We were going to cross the English Channel in time for my next birthday. I was turning 52 and about to learn how to drive on the wrong side of the road!

—0—

