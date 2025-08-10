I remember that, as a teenager, I had no interest in learning to drive. I lived in the suburbs of London and public transport was prolific. It was 1969 and I had finished with school. I chose to spend the summer on the Essex coast, taking advantage of a lovely holiday bungalow that my father owned.

It was a great summer and my younger brother soon decided to join me. He wasn’t interested in sunbathing on the beach, preferring to find work as an attendant on amusement rides where he could chat up holidaymaker girls and earn some cash. He bought himself a Vespa scooter and a parker coat. He had become a ‘Mod’.

Eventually I got bored of being idle and took a voluntary job working for a charity holiday home as a health assistant. I was soon offered a permanent job there. I still did not have any interest in learning to drive. I could walk to work and back, or go to the local discotheque at the weekends.

In fact, I remember frequently expressing a morbid fear of being “in control of a machine which could easily kill people” so it was not until I was in my twenties, a wife and mum, that circumstances arose which forced me to learn to drive.

I was married to the kind of guy who led a double life. For me he was the proud provider and father, the hard worker who appeared to love me intensely. For everyone else, he was a philanderer, a thief and a violent gang member. Of course, no glimmer of this external persona crossed my path until he smashed his work van into a lamp-post late one Friday night and was arrested for drunk driving.

A very embarrassing court case found me listening to evidence from police officers who claimed that there had been a young lady in the van with my husband and it was while he was trying to secure her seatbelt that he lost control of the vehicle. My husband plausibly explained this away by saying that he was merely giving the girl a lift home. He was banned from driving for a year.

Hastily, I was required to drive on his behalf and, thankfully, gained my driving licence on the first attempt at a test. This surprised me enormously because, as luck would have it, the test instructor had directed me to drive right past my own house where I came across my cat sauntering nonchalantly across the road right in front of my car. Naturally, I braked sharply and felt sure that I had failed the test right at the very beginning. When he remarked that he did not need to test my emergency braking, having already witnessed that, and announced that I had passed my driving test I was absolutely thrilled.

My brother-in-law had found me a suitable second hand car and I discovered the sense of freedom that makes driving such a joy. I never lost the fear of being in control of a machine which could easily kill someone. That was immovably etched into my soul.

We moved to an Aberdeenshire village in 1979 because my husband’s employer, BP, had made us an offer that only a fool would refuse. We had a battered but reliable old silver Vauxhall Viva at that time. I learned to negotiate narrow country roads and treacherous weather conditions, gaining much confidence in my driving until I was concertinaed between two cars in a bad crash on black ice.

Thanks to a good insurance pay-out and a local mechanic I purchased a much better vehicle. It was a beautiful red, shiny Lancia and, for the first time, there was accelerator power under my foot which took my driving skills and explorations of Scotland to a whole new level.

As stunning as the Highlands are, I was homesick for my Essex coastal town. I missed my friends and all the festivals and gigs that were accessible and free during those years. When school holidays arrived I did not mind getting up at 4am to drive 600+ miles to soak up some much needed sunshine and social life.

It was around that time that my father heard about my love of festivals and very generously bought me a two-bedroomed trailer tent, complete with a gas cooker, tables and chairs plus very bourgeoise curtains at plastic windows! Our friends would tease us about this fabulously large home on wheels until the day came when all their tents were flattened in gale force winds and everyone had to crowd into mine, the only tent still standing!

For weeks on end in the summer I would follow the hippy convoy from festival to festival until they all became a blur in my memory. Happy days….

Stonehenge Free Festival setting up in 1980

My husband and I were living together but separately. There was no animosity but there was no intimacy either. He was drinking too much when he was home from the oil rigs and I was avoiding him by working on an interior design business which paid for my son to attend a good private school. We belonged to a spa club during winter months, where he would drink with his friends and I would swim with mine. He flirted with everything in a skirt, even my closest friend and eventually there was a distinct air of pity aimed at me from fellow villagers.

By June of 1982 I came to the realisation that I wanted out of this dead relationship. There had been rumours that my husband was bi-sexual and indulging in gay sex while offshore, even though AIDS was perpetually in the news at that time. That was the final straw for me.

I sold my interior design business, put our house on the market, packed up my trailer tent and hit the road on the 4th of July, Independence Day…. ironically.

For the rest of that summer I half-heartedly trailed around the festivals with the Convoy until it was time for my son to enrol at a new school. I tended to set up camp on the peripheries, avoiding men as far as possible.

I teamed up with an old friend to share a flat in my Essex home town, but it was not the same. Everyone I knew was hooked on cocaine or speed. I became a depressed recluse, studying Chinese philosophy, home-schooling my son and leaving my lovely red Lancia to gather dust on the driveway until I sold it to a biker friend for peanuts. My gorgeous trailer tent was stolen from a friend’s front garden around that time, only adding to my desolation.

Eventually, I got the urge to buy another house but, first, I needed a good reliable job to qualify for a mortgage. I responded to an advertisement in the local paper and got a place on a bus driving course.

Bus driving put the smile back on my face. I simply loved the varied shift work and the passengers, but I only lasted a couple of years because I had a bad habit of breaking the rules. I took my bus off route because an elderly lady was too frail to walk with her shopping bags on the snow and ice to her front door. Then I gave a saturated guy, walking across the wild rain-lashed marshes in the dark, a free ride…. I was not tough enough to ignore people in need.

My boss was exasperated with me. He knew I was a great bus driver but my soft heart was presenting him with a very awkward dilemma. He gave me a glowing reference and recommended that I find alternative employment. Nice guy, decent.

It seemed obvious that I should get back to nine-to-five office work of some description, so I enrolled with an agency that specialised in providing temporary staff to local businesses.

This led to a dizzying array of experiences which culminated in me being offered a permanent position working as secretary to the managing director of the company that assembled Trivial Pursuit. That was a frantically busy, great job and one of the perks was a handy little bronze coloured Fiat car to buzz about in. I took the fullest advantage of it and began to socialise a little more.

By the time my son was passing his twentieth birthday, I sensed that free festivals had become a thing of the past. I hankered for the freedom of the traveller life-style and began to formulate a plan to fit out a large van as discreet living accommodation. I imagined leaving my son to run his own home and taking off into the sunset, without a care in the world, but I had a few dud and false starts hampering and delaying my dream.

I pressed on with my visualisation and finally set off on January 30th of 2004 with two excellent dogs, Rasta and Ben, and an almost feral cat called Pearlie. It was to be a completely unplanned adventure with no specific destination in mind. My only criteria being that I wanted to give my animal friends a taste of the wild life.

It was the most exciting day of my life.

At almost 52 I felt free, fully free for the first time.

Rasta and I in our van at the end of 2003. He was six years old.

—0—

New chapters will be published every Sunday until I finish the story of how I became Francesca de Avalon.

