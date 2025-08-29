Dr. Hulda Regehr Clark (1928–2009) was a Canadian-American naturopathic doctor, author, and researcher known for her controversial theories on the causes of chronic diseases, particularly cancer She claimed that all cancers, including leukaemia and breast cancer, are caused by a single parasite, the human intestinal fluke *Fasciolopsis buski*, which she asserted must be present for cancer to develop According to her, eliminating this parasite would cause cancer to stop immediately and tissues to return to normal She extended this theory to other conditions, claiming parasites are the root cause of diseases such as HIV, diabetes, Alzheimer's, multiple sclerosis, and chronic fatigue syndrome

Clark developed a diagnostic tool called the Syncrometer™ to detect parasites and other pathogens in the body Her treatment protocols centered on the use of a device known as the Zapper, which she believed could destroy parasites through electronic pulses at specific frequencies She also recommended a herbal regimen using Black Walnut hull, Wormwood, and Clove to kill adult parasites and their eggs, along with detoxification and the use of supplements like Olive Leaf Extract and Oil of Wild Oregano She further claimed that Geopathic Stress, or disturbances in the Earth's magnetic field, played a role in allowing parasites to establish themselves, particularly in areas like the liver

Her work, detailed in books such as The Cure for All Cancers and The Cure for All Diseases, attracted a significant following despite facing strong criticism from the mainstream medical community for lacking scientific evidence The Zapper and related products, including the Swing Zapper developed by Meditech Europe, remain available and used by some individuals who believe in her approach Dr. Clark passed away on September 3, 2009, from multiple myeloma, a blood and bone cancer, which some sources note was ironic given her claims about curing cancer.

Here is a link to the pdf of Hulda Clark’s book “The Cure For All Diseases”:

https://catalogue.safaids.net/sites/default/files/publications/Cure%20for%20all.pdf

The Hulda Clark Zapper is a device claimed could kill parasites, bacteria, viruses, moulds, and fungi by pulsing low-voltage direct current (DC) through the body at specific frequencies. The device is typically powered by a 9Volt battery and generates a pulsed square wave signal with a positive offset, often at a frequency of 30 kHz, although some models use multiple frequencies. The original design, described in Clark's books, can be built using common electronic components like a 555 timer chip, resistors, capacitors, and a transistor.

Proponents of the zapper claim it works by reversing the polarity of positively charged pathogens, thereby destroying them while healing delicate tissue, with the destroyed pathogens then being eliminated through detoxification methods like colonics. The device is said to help with a variety of health issues attributed to parasites, including irritable bowel syndrome, chronic fatigue, allergies, and skin problems. Some manufacturers offer advanced versions with features like multi-frequency generation, automatic timers, and professional electrodes to ensure proper current flow, with some models claiming to generate a range of frequencies from 10 kHz to 41 kHz, producing harmonic frequencies that enhance effectiveness.

Despite these claims, the scientific community does not recognise the Zapper as a proven medical treatment. The device has been associated with safety concerns; for instance, a patient with a cardiac pacemaker experienced arrhythmias as a side effect. Regulatory bodies like the Indiana Department of Health investigated Clark for making unproven claims, including asserting she could cure HIV in three minutes. While some users report relief from various ailments, there is no established scientific evidence from FDA-approved studies supporting its efficacy. The device is not recommended for use by pregnant individuals or those with pacemakers or similar implanted electronic devices.

When I was studying to become a Barefoot Doctor of Traditional Chinese Medicine I was given a Zapper, as designed by Dr Hulda Clark. The idea was that I should experiment with it to ascertain whether it appeared to help me, fellow students, friends and clients.

Several of us read the pamphlet which came with it and we embarked upon using the Zapper according to the instructions. Unfortunately I was unable to use it in isolation of other healing modalities so I could not be certain that it was performing as expected. When I was a student I tried everything on myself before applying it to others!

Nobody had a negative reaction to it except my son who was adamant that the frequencies emitted by the device were harmful. He did not like me using it at all. One day it simply vanished….. that was in 1997.

Since then, I have often seen Dr Hulda’s theories resurface in discussions among healers and online. I have never seen anyone else actually construct or purchase a Zapper for personal use.

