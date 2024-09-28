Israel has been conducting airstrikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, resulting in a significant escalation of violence and civilian casualties. According to reports, the Israeli military has bombed over 1,600 targets in Lebanon, including residential areas, killing over 600 people, including 50 children and 94 women, and wounding over 1,800 others.
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/liveblog/2024/9/28/israel-attacks-lebanon-deaths-mount-as-beirut-buildings-bombed-to
Recent Events
On September 26, 2024, Israeli airstrikes targeted Beirut’s southern suburbs, killing nine members of the same family, including four children. The same day, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike, although this has not been officially confirmed.
On September 27, 2024, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cut short his trip to the United States to return to Israel, as international pressure mounted for a cease-fire. The Israeli military continued to strike targets in Lebanon, including in the Bekaa Valley and southern Lebanon, with reports of hundreds of thousands of people displaced from their homes.
Hezbollah’s Response
Hezbollah has retaliated against Israeli attacks, firing rockets at the city of Safed and issuing statements defending Lebanon and its people. The group has also accused Israel of targeting civilians and infrastructure, leading to a humanitarian crisis in the country.
International Reactions
The international community has condemned Israel’s actions, with the United States urging a cease-fire and the United Nations General Assembly calling for an immediate halt to the violence. The European Union, France, and other countries have also expressed concern over the escalating situation and the impact on civilians.
Key Points
Israel has launched intense airstrikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, resulting in significant civilian casualties and displacement.
Hezbollah has retaliated with rocket attacks and statements defending Lebanon and its people.
International pressure is mounting for a cease-fire, with the United States, United Nations, and European Union among those calling for an immediate halt to the violence.
The situation remains volatile, with fears of an all-out war and a worsening humanitarian crisis in Lebanon.
With Israel sending missiles to devastate Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen, I wonder how Israeli politicians justify their actions.
While his obedient minions were bombing Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen this freak, Netanyahu, was claiming that his country, Israel is defending itself.
AS IF IT IS INNOCENT!
I found the speech offensive because it was so loaded with lies and emotional blackmail.
I was encouraged to see so many people walking out of the UN chamber.
"The founding of Israel was a project of the Business Roundtable - a Chatham House City of London project later known as the Royal Institute of International Affairs (RIIA). They pushed through the private Federal Reserve bank in the US in 1913 while President Woodrow Wilson relaxed Revolutionary War-era tariffs aimed at the East India Company and other Crown Agents.
In 1917 the RIIA overthrew the Romanov dynasty in Russia with phony Bolshevik revolutionaries funded by the Kuhn Loeb and Warburg banking dynasties. That same year Roundtable member & British Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour sent a letter to fellow Roundtabler, Lord Walter Rothschild, declaring support for the establishment of Israel on Palestinian land. It became known as the Balfour Declaration.
The Crown then backed the rise of Adolf Hitler and the subsequent de-industrialization of Germany. Soon they had their pretext for a mass exodus of Zionist Jews to Israel where that nation would serve not as a safe Jewish homeland, but as a regional enforcer for the Rothschild/Rockefeller oil cartel."(https://dean-henderson.local/illuminati-nazis-and-the-illegal-state-of-israel/)
https://deanhenderson.substack.com/p/trump-israel-and-the-rothschilds