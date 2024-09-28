Israel has been conducting airstrikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, resulting in a significant escalation of violence and civilian casualties. According to reports, the Israeli military has bombed over 1,600 targets in Lebanon, including residential areas, killing over 600 people, including 50 children and 94 women, and wounding over 1,800 others.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/liveblog/2024/9/28/israel-attacks-lebanon-deaths-mount-as-beirut-buildings-bombed-to

Recent Events

On September 26, 2024, Israeli airstrikes targeted Beirut’s southern suburbs, killing nine members of the same family, including four children. The same day, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike, although this has not been officially confirmed.

On September 27, 2024, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cut short his trip to the United States to return to Israel, as international pressure mounted for a cease-fire. The Israeli military continued to strike targets in Lebanon, including in the Bekaa Valley and southern Lebanon, with reports of hundreds of thousands of people displaced from their homes.

Hezbollah’s Response

Hezbollah has retaliated against Israeli attacks, firing rockets at the city of Safed and issuing statements defending Lebanon and its people. The group has also accused Israel of targeting civilians and infrastructure, leading to a humanitarian crisis in the country.

International Reactions

The international community has condemned Israel’s actions, with the United States urging a cease-fire and the United Nations General Assembly calling for an immediate halt to the violence. The European Union, France, and other countries have also expressed concern over the escalating situation and the impact on civilians.

Key Points

Israel has launched intense airstrikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, resulting in significant civilian casualties and displacement .

Hezbollah has retaliated with rocket attacks and statements defending Lebanon and its people.

International pressure is mounting for a cease-fire, with the United States, United Nations, and European Union among those calling for an immediate halt to the violence.

The situation remains volatile, with fears of an all-out war and a worsening humanitarian crisis in Lebanon.

With Israel sending missiles to devastate Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen, I wonder how Israeli politicians justify their actions.

If you appreciate my Substack but cannot commit to a subscription you could buy me a coffee here » https://buymeacoffee.com/francesleader