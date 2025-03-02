As my 73rd birthday comes to an end, I want to thank everyone who sent me such lovely messages to my chat box. I was astounded to receive 60+ replies to my little birthday announcement there.
I was a bit worried that the London “Summit of the Willing” that Sir Steer Karma set up would cast a warmongering shadow on my day but I need not have worried.
It looks like it was just another episode in this lame soap opera we call pseudo-geo-politics. Trump didn’t get invited I notice and strongly suspect that he had been excluded long before the verbal fisticuffs in the Oval Office.
It’s all such a show, isn’t it?
While I have your attention, I want to talk to everyone about some Substack accounts who choose to restrict their comment sections to paying subscribers only. I confess I find them very rude, like exclusive snobby clubs where our names are not on the list and the menacing bouncer says that we can’t come in!
These accounts are missing a wealth of knowledge and wit by doing that. Subscribers who pay invariably agree with the accounts for which they pay. Non-payers might have some useful constructive criticisms to make or even some additional news to add, but that is denied space for expression!
I don’t like to exclude non-payers.
Many of them have important questions or misgivings to impart. How would I know what I am doing wrong? How would I justify excluding people from the conversation on purely financial grounds? That makes no sense to me.
I have plenty of paying subscribers on my Boodicca and Uncensored accounts and they all know that my work is never behind a paywall. They contribute to my account out of genuine gratitude and acknowledgement of the hours I put into each post. They make it possible for everyone else to enjoy exchanging opinions in my comment sections, which are always very lively places.
Yes, I do get occasional trolls but they are few and easily dealt with.
I value the feedback I get. It inspires the next bout of research and it provides me with a litmus test of the zeitgeist.
So keep commenting everyone! I read every one, I promise you!
Thanks again for all the kind birthday wishes. You made my day special.
This is my favourite meme. I made it myself from an old photograph of me taken at sunset on an anti-fracking campsite near Manchester in 2014.
It still tickles me!
If you appreciate my research but cannot commit to a paid subscription you could buy me a coffee at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/FrancesLeader
Please note that all my work is entirely free to read and will never be hidden behind a paywall. My lovely paying subscribers contribute knowing this to be true and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them very much for their ongoing support.
The important thing is sharing this educational information on social media, especially on X and Facebook and Discord where I am permanently excluded because my work upsets the totalitarians.
ONWARDS!
xx
ps Make sure you are signed up to both Boodicca and Uncensored!
Then you won’t miss a thing!
🧡💛💚
I said this elsewhere, or maybe here, LOL, already, but I'm a Woofer Redundant!
HAPPY BIRFDAY, MATE!!!! LOVE YOU OODLES AND GOBS! We shall keep laughing for eternity...
Brooooof! Arra arra arra!!! xo xo
Happy Belated Birthday Boodicca! Appreciate your Gracious and truly Open mind.. Your distinctive Voice is very much appreciated!