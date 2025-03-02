As my 73rd birthday comes to an end, I want to thank everyone who sent me such lovely messages to my chat box. I was astounded to receive 60+ replies to my little birthday announcement there.

I was a bit worried that the London “Summit of the Willing” that Sir Steer Karma set up would cast a warmongering shadow on my day but I need not have worried.

It looks like it was just another episode in this lame soap opera we call pseudo-geo-politics. Trump didn’t get invited I notice and strongly suspect that he had been excluded long before the verbal fisticuffs in the Oval Office.

It’s all such a show, isn’t it?

While I have your attention, I want to talk to everyone about some Substack accounts who choose to restrict their comment sections to paying subscribers only. I confess I find them very rude, like exclusive snobby clubs where our names are not on the list and the menacing bouncer says that we can’t come in!

These accounts are missing a wealth of knowledge and wit by doing that. Subscribers who pay invariably agree with the accounts for which they pay. Non-payers might have some useful constructive criticisms to make or even some additional news to add, but that is denied space for expression!

I don’t like to exclude non-payers.

Many of them have important questions or misgivings to impart. How would I know what I am doing wrong? How would I justify excluding people from the conversation on purely financial grounds? That makes no sense to me.

I have plenty of paying subscribers on my Boodicca and Uncensored accounts and they all know that my work is never behind a paywall. They contribute to my account out of genuine gratitude and acknowledgement of the hours I put into each post. They make it possible for everyone else to enjoy exchanging opinions in my comment sections, which are always very lively places.

Yes, I do get occasional trolls but they are few and easily dealt with.

I value the feedback I get. It inspires the next bout of research and it provides me with a litmus test of the zeitgeist.

So keep commenting everyone! I read every one, I promise you!

Thanks again for all the kind birthday wishes. You made my day special.

This is my favourite meme. I made it myself from an old photograph of me taken at sunset on an anti-fracking campsite near Manchester in 2014.

It still tickles me!

If you appreciate my research but cannot commit to a paid subscription you could buy me a coffee at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/FrancesLeader

Please note that all my work is entirely free to read and will never be hidden behind a paywall. My lovely paying subscribers contribute knowing this to be true and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them very much for their ongoing support.

The important thing is sharing this educational information on social media, especially on X and Facebook and Discord where I am permanently excluded because my work upsets the totalitarians.

ONWARDS!

xx

ps Make sure you are signed up to both Boodicca and Uncensored!

Then you won’t miss a thing!

🧡💛💚